360LIFE to build India’s first Vertical Forest Apartments in Hitec City, Hyderabad

In its endeavour towards protecting our planet, 360LIFE, a new age organisation, is all set to come up with India’s first and Asia’s second Vertical Forest Apartments, 360LIFE THE ORIGIN, in Hitec City, Hyderabad in the year 2024.

According to the company, with its vertical forest and well-managed vegetation along the façade, this 30-story tall structure not only has an aesthetically beautiful characteristic, but it also contributes significantly to healthy living by providing fresh air and a dust barrier. Spread over 3 acres of land, the property consists of 288 flats, with 60% of the land being open forest and vegetated which will provide exquisite airiness and the priceless fruit of robust health.

When the world is grappling with almost 2.5-year-old Covid health crisis, along with the climatic fluctuations occurring every now and then, sustainable living seems to be the only feasible solution at hand. Efficient use of resources for a quality life without disturbing the environment – such a lifestyle correctly curates healthy living in harmony with nature’s sound health.

With the idea of sustainable living in mind, 360LIFE has come up with a nature-friendly living in India where it reduces the use of Earth’s natural resources by not relying on external sources for quality food, air, and water in a unique and sustainable manner, directly linking to good life and good health.

Talking about the new project, Namitha Chiluveru, Director, 360LIFE, said, “360LIFE works not only for the good of individuals, but also for the betterment of the environment as a whole. As one of our richest endeavours, we are coming up with the Vertical Forest Apartments that would benefit the society in general, more so when maintaining sound health is one of the topmost priorities in everyone’s check list. We believe that God is in every detail and so, we went to great lengths to combine modernism and traditional wisdom and create a truly sustainable lifestyle in our houses. Coming up with the 360LIFE Vertical Forest Apartments is a significant step towards sustainable living, and we are enthusiastic to come up with more of such initiatives in the coming years.”

360LIFE Vertical Forest Apartments will give a blissful and tranquil experience with 1000+ trees in the surrounding area and tiny ponds. Big, staggered, and overhanging balconies distinguish the flats, which are meant to fit large outdoor tubs for vegetation and allow the growth of larger trees without interference, even across three stories of the building.

Every apartment has multiple balconies: a fruit-bearing hall balcony, an aromatic bedroom balcony, and a vegetable-bearing kitchen balcony. Your home will be equipped with cutting-edge air management technology that assures an adequate and consistent distribution of fresh, revitalising air throughout the property. This 30-storey building has 25 residential floors that provide the impression of being in the sky above 5 parking floors above the basement.