3 useful money-making lessons from FIFA World Cup

Football is not just fun and emotions. The world’s most favorite sport teaches wealth creation too.

The entire world has turned its eyes towards Russia right now. The football fans can vouch for the surge in the airfare to Moscow. India may not have qualified for FIFA 2018, but a strong contingent of Indian spectators are going to be in Russia for the month-long carnival of the game of football. However, football is not just fun and emotion.

The world of finance is quite similar to football. The 100-120 yards green field of the world’s most popular sport is also a good place to pick up a few lessons about investments and personal finance.

Here are a few takeaways from the game of 36 men(22 on the field, 14 substitutes)

1) One win does not earn the trophy; Consistency does

There is no shortcut to emerge triumphant in the tournament. There have been teams that have managed to flatter the spectators with one flashy win or one great performance. But the path to pinnacle coexists with consistency. One time hiccups and small wins don’t guarantee the closeness towards the Golden Goddess. Similarly, wealth is created after a consistent sacrifice of immediate consumption. In the 2010 World Cup, Spain had lost its first game to an outsider Switzerland. However, it went on to win the tournament. North Korea created a sensation by beating Italy in a group game in the 1996 World Cup, as did Cameroon in 1990 when it beat Argentina, but neither team won the tournament.

Money Management Takeaway:

The formation of corpus and wealth also requires consistency with your savings and investment. You will be able to witness the power of compounding only when you invest a small sum periodically without any fail. There are avenues like systematic investment plans (SIPs) and fixed income retirement plans like provident funds. It requires you to park a sum in periodic installments.

Our Pro Tip

If you have invested your money in stocks or index funds or equity-driven mutual funds, then make sure to invest in the stocks which have been consistent in the indices.

2) Winning the trophy is not a one-man job; Teamwork is the sub-text

Diego Maradona’s goals against England and Belgium in 1986 mesmerized the spectators but, the second title was earned by Argentina because of Diego’s pinpoint pass to Jorge Burruchaga in the finals to score the winning goal. The reason why the world’s favorites, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, are empty-handed in the world cup despite their stature is the combination of team efforts. Spain and Germany, the winners of 2010 and 2014 had well-rounded combinations of players; each player knew their role well and they excelled at it.

Money Management Takeaway

Winners in the game of money-management often see investment as a calculated risk hedged well. For losers, it is often a windfall game. The truth is one cannot be depended on one stock for a long-term wealth creation. The stock market is more volatile now than before and investing all your money in equity may not be a prudent choice. Your portfolio should be a combination of risk-free and tax-saving instruments like National Saving Certificates to Fixed Deposit and, exchange-driven schemes like exchange-traded funds to index funds.

Our Pro Tip

Investing in high-return, a high-risk financial asset is justified if you have just started investing. While deciding the ratio of allocating your fund between equity and debt, as a golden rule, subtract 100 from your age and invest that percentage of your investment residue in equity and rest in debt or risk-less plans. For instance, if you are 30 years old, invest 70% of your entire investment money in index funds, the stock market or passive equity driven devices. And, invest 30% in bonds, deposits or debt mutual funds.

3) You can’t rest on your laurels

Past success is not the insurance against future failures. Italy won the World Cup in 2006. Yet after 4 years, in the 2010 World Cup, the Azzurri flopped miserably failing to even make it out of the group comprising of lightweights like Paraguay, Slovakia and New Zealand. Italy continued the trend in 2014, failing to make it to the second round and now they have failed to even qualify for the 2018 finals.

Money Management Takeaway

If your stocks have yielded you money-fruit in the past, it doesn’t mean that it will continue doing so. Most companies reach a point where they stop growing and it is reflective of their Compounded Annual growth rate (CAGR). If you have aspirations to aim for regular dividends, then go for a stock with increasing CAGR. Moreover, one can not rely solely on the price earning ratio achieved in the past by a particular stock. The PE ratio is derived by dividing the market price by the earning per share of the company. In a situation where the profit of a company is stagnant, but they have recently bought back shares, there PE ratio will be high. So, it becomes important to look at the past, present, and future of a stock in such case.

Our Pro Tip

Do not let your investment sit idle. Be proactive when it comes to investment. Monitor the funds you have invested in and follow a portfolio churning strategy. Weed out the non-performing ones and invest in the ones which are performing. Your annual effective earning rate will be much higher.