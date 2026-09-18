Many investors may struggle to decide between a flexi cap mutual fund and a multi-asset fund when it comes to equity mutual funds.

A flexi-cap fund comes from the pure equity category, while the other is from the hybrid space.

For mutual fund investors, the choice between the two shouldn’t rest on past returns alone. It should instead hinge on whether your portfolio actually needs more diversification, how much risk you’re comfortable taking on, and your financial goals over your chosen investment horizon.

In August 2026, multi-asset allocation funds recorded net inflows of Rs 3,671 crore, the second-highest among hybrid fund categories after arbitrage funds. This marked their 60th consecutive month of positive inflows, reinforcing their position as the fastest-growing category. According to AMFI, the category’s Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 2,07,221 crore, registering a 56.9% year-on-year growth and a 487.2% increase over the past three years.

Flexi-cap funds drew 7.4% higher inflows at Rs 5,059 crore in August, up from Rs 4,709 crore in July, while their AUM hit Rs 6,11,390 Cr in August, expanding by 115.5% over the previous three years.

As per the data from Value Research, historically in the last 10 years, both fund categories have given returns of nearly 12%. But both funds are exposed to the high risk category but in a different ways and suit different types of investors.

If you already hold any one of them, do you know when you should switch from a multi asset fund to a flexi cap fund or vice-versa?

Here are the key reasons that can help investors understand when a multi-asset fund may be more suitable than a flexi-cap fund, and when a flexi-cap fund could be a more appropriate choice.

Difference between multi asset funds and flexi cap funds: How do they work?

Multi Asset Fund is a hybrid fund that diversifies across asset classes, while a Flexi Cap Fund is an equity fund diversified within equities. As per SEBI norms, a Multi Asset Allocation Fund invests money across at least three asset classes, with a minimum of 10% in each.

This can include equity, debt, gold, silver, international assets, REITs and InvITs. The fund manager can change these allocations depending on valuations, economic conditions and market cycles. When one asset class is under pressure, another may provide some support, helping the portfolio remain more balanced and manage volatility across different market environments.

A Flexi Cap Fund is entirely focused on equities, with at least 65% invested in equity and equity related instruments. Its flexibility comes from being able to invest across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks without any prescribed allocation between them. The fund manager can increase or decrease market capitalisations at his own discretion.

Why choose a multi-asset fund over flexi-cap?

A Multi Asset Fund invests across at least three different asset classes at the same time, typically including equity, debt and gold. According to Subhendu Harichandan, Executive Director, Anand Rathi Wealth, here are the 3 reasons a multi-asset fund could make more sense than a flexi-cap fund for you.

The diversification of the fund category can help moderate portfolio volatility, but it may not be suitable for every investor, primarily because the investor has limited control over how much is allocated to each asset class or how the equity portion is positioned. For an investor who is starting out with a small amount and has limited understanding of asset allocation, this can be a convenient way to begin investing through a single fund. For investors who have a better understanding of their risk profile and asset allocation, it may be more appropriate to build the portfolio through actively managed diversified equity funds along with a separate debt allocation, which provides control over the overall portfolio.

Why choose a flexi-cap fund over a multi-asset fund?

A Flexi Cap Fund can make more sense for the equity portion of an investor’s portfolio when the investment horizon is long.

The purpose of a Flexi Cap Fund is to have a fund manager actively manage the money and take allocation calls across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks based on market movements, valuations and growth prospects.

According to Harichandan, here are the 3 reasons a flexi-cap fund could make more sense than a multi-asset fund for you.

If the fund manager finds a particular market cap attractive, the allocation can be increased accordingly. This flexibility allows the portfolio to participate in different phases of the equity market through active market cap allocation. A Flexi Cap Fund is a good category to have in a portfolio, but it should not be the only equity category. Historically, Flexi Cap Funds have tended to have a large cap bias, with the category average allocation often around 60% towards large caps. Therefore, investors can maintain an ideal market cap allocation of around 50 to 55% in large caps, 20 to 25% in mid caps and the balance in small caps, taking exposure through other diversified equity categories as required.

Which is more suitable for different categories of investors?

For long term investors, a flexi cap fund can be a useful part of the equity portfolio, as it gives the fund manager flexibility to allocate across market caps based on valuations and market conditions.

A multi asset fund may have a role for investors who are having lack of clarity around asset allocation and want a single fund to start with, but it should not be viewed as a substitute for a well structured portfolio.

For investors who understand asset allocation, maintaining separate equity and debt exposure can provide greater flexibility and allow the portfolio to be aligned more closely with their risk profile and financial goals.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, tax, or legal advice. Any illustrations, examples, or return projections used in this article are for explanatory purposes only and do not guarantee actual investment outcomes. The views and opinions expressed by experts quoted in this article are their own and should not be considered investment recommendations. Readers should consult a qualified professional before making any financial decisions.

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