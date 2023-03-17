3 fast-emerging residential and commercial hotspots in Gurugram

Gurugram is one of the most popular realty markets across the country. In its recent report, property consultant Anarock noted that on higher demand, Gurugram recorded a two-fold rise in the sales of affordable, mid-range and luxury properties to 32,617 units in 2022. This shows buyers looking to invest in multiple investment categories choose Gurugram as their ultimate home destination in NCR.

Comparative analysis also brings to light that in 2022, Gurugram accounted for 51% of the total apartments sold in NCR. Its geographical proximity to Delhi is not the only reason for its emergence as a hot real estate investment centre. There are many other aspects as well. One of them is the ascension of realty corridors that have motivated investors to make residential and commercial RE investments in Gurugram.

Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road, and recently, the Sohna-Dausa stretch have become topline corridors, from an investment point of view, in Gurugram, according to experts. Enhanced connectivity and availability of diverse housing options are the bedrock for the generation of higher demand in these belts.

Dwarka Expressway

Originating from Shiv Murti at Delhi’s Mahibalpur, the under-construction infrastructure project Dwarka Expressway or Northern Peripheral Road will extend up to Kherki Daula Toll Plaza in Gurgaon. After its operationalisation, which is expected by June 2023, Dwarka Expressway will become a direct connectivity channel between Delhi and Gurgaon, and reduce traffic from the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway, which witnesses traffic snarls and gridlocks regularly.

Nayan Raheja of Raheja Developers says, “Dwarka Expressway has witnessed a prominent rise in every residential property type which seems to be on any buyer’s investment wishlist, be it Independent Floors, Plotted Developments, Shop-Cum-Offices, Luxury Condominiums and Affordable Group Housings. The potential of plot appreciation has limitless scope in Dwarka Expressway, drawing great buyer strength to the region. The overall real estate climate in Dwarka Expressway is conducive to maximised growth in demand and supply.”

Also Read: Can asking for a lower credit limit on a credit card affect your credit score?

Lakhs of travellers who need to commute between Delhi and Gurgaon will heave a sigh of relief after Dwarka Expressway’s construction is complete. It grabbed the limelight way before its opening. As a result, Dwarka Expressway has become a premium destination for home, commercial and retail investments. The Haryana Government’s Rs 900 crore worth of mixed-use land township project called Global City, located in its vicinity, is also accentuating Dwarka Expressway’s real estate value.

Aman Sharma, Director, Spaze Group, says, “Dwarka Expressway has attracted significant investments in commercial projects like Shop-cum-Offices, mixed-use projects, and various other types of establishments. Brands with an expansion plan roadmap are choosing Dwarka Expressway as their next investment junction, promising them exposure to a massive and well-settled consumer base. Sector 114 on Dwarka Expressway has the potential to become the most sought after SCO hub in the near future as it has become the most saleable commercial real estate classification in the last couple of years.”

Sohna-Dausa stretch

The inauguration of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway’s 160-km Sohna-Dausa stretch has been hailed as one of the game-changing episodes for Gurugram’s realty. It will strengthen Gurugram’s interstate connectivity with states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The prospects of the Sohna-Dausa stretch emerging as a residential corridor are high in the coming years. It will also simultaneously boost real estate developments in the adjacent belts of Gurugram.

Talking about the Sohna-Dausa stretch, Sanju Bhadana, Managing Director, 4S Developers, says, “With the inauguration of the Sohna-Dausa stretch, an upswing in residential demand, especially for low-density housing projects in Gurugram is conspicuous. Gurugram is undergoing a cornucopia of infrastructural developments fuelling the demand for real estate, especially in housing categories. The enhanced connectivity will also bring favourable returns which are equally beneficial for homebuyers and realtors.”

Southern Peripheral Road

Located in proximity to Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, Cyber City and Udyog Vihar, Southern Peripheral Road or SPR has become a central investment zone for residential and commercial investments. The 16-km long Southern Peripheral Road initiates from the Gurgaon-Faridabad road and connects to the National Highway-8. Once its construction reaches a finality, the SPR will seamlessly link NH-8 to the Golf Course Road. The SPR corridor is at a 45-minute distance from IGI Airport and is also located in close proximity to the railway station.

Ashwani Kumar of Pyramid Infratech says, “Southern Peripheral Road has become an attractive territory for real estate investment. Among its several highlights, one that stands tall is its excellent connectivity with several realty hotspots in Gurugram. When it comes to residential purchases, the first and foremost finalisation for homebuyers is property location. Thereafter, they tend to go on home tours after finalising the location. Southern Peripheral Road scores brownie points on all fronts and presents itself as one of the most end-user friendly investment locations in Gurugram.”