2BHK House Rent Cost in Bangalore: Sarjapur Road, Whitefield, Marathahalli-ORR, Thanisandra Main Road

Bangalore (Bengaluru) 2BHK House Rent Price 2023: The average rents for a 2BHK 1000 sqft home in Bangalore’s prime locations have increased by up to 24% between Q1 2022 and Q1 2023, according to ANAROCK Research. The top four micro-markets in Bangalore where rents increased significantly in 1 year are Sarjapur Road (excluding Sarjapur Village), Marathahalli-ORR, Whitefield and Thanisandra Main Road.

Here’s a look at the average amount of housing rents for a 2BHK 1000 sqft house in these prominent areas of the city, according to data from ANAROCK Research.

Sarjapur Road

The average rent in Sarjapur Road in Q1 2022 was around Rs 22,500 for a 2BHK 1000 sqft home. By Q1 2023, the rent in this area increased by 20% to Rs 27,000.

Marathahalli-ORR

The average rent in Marathahalli-ORR in Q1 2022 was around Rs 22,500 for a 2BHK 1000 sqft home. By Q1 2023, the rent in this area increased by 24% to Rs 28,000.

Also Read: 2BHK House Rent In Hyderabad’s Prime Locations: Gachibowli, HITEC City, Kondapur

Whitefield

The average rent in Whitefield in Q1 2022 was around Rs 21,000 for a 2BHK 1000 sqft home. By Q1 2023, the rent in this area increased by 21% to Rs 26,500.

Thanisandra Main Road

The average rent in Thanisandra Main Road in Q1 2022 was around Rs 21,000 for a 2BHK 1000 sqft home. By Q1 2023, the rent in this area increased by 24% to Rs 26,000.

Meanwhile, housing sales in Bangalore increased by just 3% in Q1 2023 over the corresponding period last year. The city added approx. 13,560 units in Q1 2023, a yearly increase of just 3%. Approx. 74% new supply was added in the mid-range and premium segments, i.e., the Rs 40 Lakh – Rs 1.5 crore price bracket.

Also Read: From Bengaluru, Hyderabad to Mumbai and Pune: City-wise housing rent increase in 1 year

The average property price in Bangalore jumped from Rs 4894 per sqft in 2018 to Rs 5570 per sqft in 2022. Bangalore has seen a maximum 5-yearly increase of 10% in average property prices in the last five years, according to ANAROCK Research.

In 2023, approx 73,470 residential units are expected to be completed.