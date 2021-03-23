25% borrowers took personal loan to start their business last year: IndiaLends

In Mumbai, 27% of the borrowers opted for a personal loan to start their own busines.

Around 25 per cent of borrowers opted for a personal loan to start their own business, while 18 per cent of borrowers opted for a loan to manage their medical expenses and 17 per cent of borrowers opted for a loan to either buy a 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler vehicle, largely due to Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant social and economic impact.

These were some of the significant findings of the Borrower Pulse Report by IndiaLends — a new-age digital lending platform to understand the borrower sentiments since the country went into lockdown a year ago. The nationwide study was based on data collected from over 1,50,000 borrowers belonging to the age group of 21-55 years, from Tier 1 and 2 cities, during the period 25th March 2020 to 20th March 2021.

While Delhi NCR saw the maximum number of loan applications, there has also been a 38% increase in loan applications from Tier 2 cities. Due to a decline in luxury expenditure, loan applications from Tier 1 cities saw a muted demand.

Some of the other significant findings of the report were: