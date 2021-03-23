25% borrowers took personal loan to start their business last year: IndiaLends

While Delhi NCR saw the maximum number of loan applications, there has also been a 38% increase in loan applications from Tier 2 cities.
Around 25 per cent of borrowers opted for a personal loan to start their own business, while 18 per cent of borrowers opted for a loan to manage their medical expenses and 17 per cent of borrowers opted for a loan to either buy a 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler vehicle, largely due to Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant social and economic impact.
These were some of the significant findings of the Borrower Pulse Report by IndiaLends — a new-age digital lending platform to understand the borrower sentiments since the country went into lockdown a year ago. The nationwide study was based on data collected from over 1,50,000 borrowers belonging to the age group of 21-55 years, from Tier 1 and 2 cities, during the period 25th March 2020 to 20th March 2021.
While Delhi NCR saw the maximum number of loan applications, there has also been a 38% increase in loan applications from Tier 2 cities. Due to a decline in luxury expenditure, loan applications from Tier 1 cities saw a muted demand.
Some of the other significant findings of the report were:
In Mumbai, 27% of the borrowers opted for a personal loan to start their own business; while 15% of borrowers opted for a loan to purchase electronic gadgets like laptops, tablets etc. given the shift to a remote working culture
Delhi witnessed 31% of loan applications for the purchase of household durables like washing machine and dishwasher; while 25% of applications were for medical expenses owing to the pandemic
28% of loan applications received in Bengaluru were for the purchase of electronic gadgets, followed by 12% applications were for upskilling courses which point out to the fact that a lot of people utilised their free time to upskill or upgrade themselves
In Chennai, 19% of loan applications were for purchasing 2-wheeler or 4-wheeler vehicles; while 17% of borrowers opted for loans to purchase electronic gadgets like Smart TVs, laptops etc.
In Hyderabad, 20% borrowers opted for personal loans to cover their medical expenses whereas 15% of the loan applications were for upskilling courses
Interestingly, Tier-2 cities consisted of 54% loan applications as compared to 46% from Tier 1 cities. The tier2 cities with maximum loan applications were Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Indore and Kochi.
Among other key findings of the survey, wedding and travel expenses saw a dip in percentage, thus confirming the fact that the younger population is now considering low-key weddings and budget-friendly travel options.
Almost 52% of borrowers in the study were in the age group of 25-35 years, thus making it a millennial centric report. The report constituted of both male and female borrowers, who were seeking loans ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,00,000.