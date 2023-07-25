Whether to buy a house or continue renting is a common dilemma in India. While renting offers flexibility, there are several compelling reasons why purchasing a home is a better long-term financial decision.

Some people argue that buying a house is too costly while renting is easy and can be done without having too much financial burden in the long run. On the other hand, some believe that buying your own house secures your future and protects your family. You can enjoy your lifestyle without too many disruptions and nobody will tell you when to come and how to live your life.

Other benefits include financial benefits — your house is a financial asset which you can leave to your family to use or sell when necessary. Just like each decision has its pros and cons, this article focuses on the benefits of purchasing your own house.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “While renting offers short-term flexibility, buying a house in India offers numerous advantages in the long run. From investment potential and stable housing costs to tax benefits and emotional fulfilment, homeownership provides a solid foundation for financial growth and stability. It is a decision that goes beyond mere shelter, offering a place to call home, build memories, and secure a brighter future for yourself and your family.”

Let’s go through these key reasons why buying a house outweighs renting in India.

1. Price Appreciation

Owning a home provides an opportunity for long-term investment and asset appreciation. Real estate values in India have historically shown a positive trend, making homeownership a potential source of wealth creation.

2. Stable Housing Costs

Renters often face escalating rental prices, subject to market fluctuations. On the other hand, homeowners enjoy stable housing costs, especially if they opt for a fixed-rate mortgage. This stability allows better financial planning and protection against inflation.

3. Sense of Ownership and Stability

Owning a home provides a sense of security and stability that renting cannot offer. Homeowners have control over their living space and can personalize it according to their preferences. It also fosters a stronger sense of community and belonging.

Buying a house instils a sense of pride and accomplishment. It gives individuals and families a place to call their own, creating emotional satisfaction and a feeling of achievement.

4. No Landlord Worries

You won’t have to deal with a landlord after owning a home. This means freedom from all worries, including the worry of being aksed to evacuate the house even if you have not done anything wrong. Also, after being a homeowner, you will be able to maintain your house the way you want and can also go for a complete overhaul of your house, if you desire so. That is certainly not possible while living on rent.

5. Tax Benefits

You get tax benefits when you take a home loan to purchase a house. Deductions on home loan interest and principal repayments under sections 24(b) and 80C of the Income Tax Act, respectively, can significantly reduce the tax burden and increase overall savings.

6. Rental Income

Homeownership opens up the possibility of earning rental income. If you own multiple properties or have extra space in your home, renting out a portion can provide an additional source of income.

7. Freedom to Customise and Renovate

Unlike rented properties, homeowners have the freedom to customize and renovate their homes as per their taste and needs. This allows individuals to create their dream living space, adding value to both the property and their quality of life.

8. Retirement Planning

Buying a house early in life contributes to long-term retirement planning. As the mortgage gets paid off over time, homeowners can enjoy a mortgage-free retirement, thereby reducing the financial burden during their golden years.

9. Security for Future Generations

Homeownership provides security and a valuable asset that can be passed down to future generations. It enables individuals to create a lasting legacy for their family, ensuring their financial well-being and stability.

10. Emotional Benefits

Owning a home is more than just a financial investment; it has emotional and psychological benefits. It provides a sense of belonging, stability and pride, which positively impacts overall well-being and quality of life.

These tips will help you take an informed decision whether to buy a house or rent it. It is not just a financial decision but a combination of several factors. You must assess your goals and see what fits your requirement – buying or renting.