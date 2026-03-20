The government has notified the Income-tax Rules, 2026, which will come into force from April 1, giving shape to how the new Income-tax Act, 2025 will work on the ground. These rules go beyond broad provisions and spell out the exact formulas, thresholds and reporting requirements that taxpayers, companies and tax officials will follow.

At a broader level, this is part of the government’s attempt to replace the old Income-tax Act, 1961 with a simpler, more modern law that reflects today’s digital economy.

The intent is clear — bring in standardised calculations, tighter data tracking and fewer grey areas. The rules also show a shift toward technology-driven compliance, where transactions leave a trail and taxation is increasingly formula-based rather than subjective.

Here are 10 key changes taxpayers will see in the new financial year.

1. Digital businesses can now be taxed without being in India

One of the biggest changes is aimed at global digital companies. The rules say a non-resident can be taxed in India if payments from Indian users cross Rs 2 crore or if the platform has 3 lakh users in India.

This means companies offering online services, apps or digital products may now fall under India’s tax net even without a physical office here.

2. Tax officer gets wider powers if income is unclear

In cases where a non-resident’s income cannot be clearly determined, the rules allow the officer to calculate it using different methods—including a percentage of turnover or “such other manner as the Assessing Officer may deem suitable”.

While this helps tax authorities deal with complex cases, it also increases discretion, which could lead to more disputes.

3. Stock market transactions to be tracked more closely

Stock exchanges will now have to maintain a complete audit trail of trades and store transaction data for seven years. They must also report any modifications regularly.

The move is aimed at improving transparency and ensuring that suspicious transactions can be traced easily.

4. Clear formula for taxing offshore deals linked to India

The rules introduce a defined formula to calculate income from overseas share transfers that derive value from Indian assets.

This is significant because such deals were often contested earlier. A formula-based approach is expected to reduce ambiguity in cross-border taxation.

5. Share valuation rules become more structured

The new rules clearly lay down how fair market value (FMV) should be calculated:

Listed shares will be valued based on market prices

Unlisted shares will require valuation by experts like merchant bankers

This brings consistency, but also increases compliance requirements for companies.

6. Salary perks rules rewritten—impact on take-home pay

The taxation of employee benefits has been detailed extensively. For example:

House rent valuation now depends on city population

Free meals are tax-free only up to ₹200 per meal

Gifts above ₹15,000 will be taxable

These changes could slightly alter how salaries are structured and taxed.

7. Employer loans become less tax-friendly

If an employee gets a concessional or interest-free loan from the employer, the benefit will now be calculated based on the State Bank of India’s lending rate.

This makes such loans more likely to attract tax compared to earlier.

8. ESOP taxation rules get clearer

For employees receiving stock options, the rules define how share value should be calculated:

Market price for listed companies

Valuation by merchant banker for unlisted companies

This removes confusion, especially for startup employees.

9. Simpler but stricter rule for expense disallowance

Expenses related to tax-free income will now include:

Direct expenses

Plus 1% of average investment value

While the rule is easier to apply, it may lead to higher disallowance in some cases.

10. Tougher conditions for zero coupon bonds

The rules tighten norms for issuing zero coupon bonds. These must:

Have a maturity of 10 to 20 years

Carry investment-grade ratings

Follow strict timelines for fund utilisation

This ensures better regulation of long-term infrastructure financing instruments.

Summing up…

Taken together, the Income Tax Rules 2026 reflect a clear policy direction—track more, define more, and leave less room for interpretation. While this could reduce disputes in the long run, it also means higher compliance for taxpayers and businesses. For individuals, especially salaried employees, some of these changes may directly impact taxable income and salary structuring from the next financial year.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute professional tax advice. Tax laws and regimes are subject to frequent changes by the government. Readers should verify details with official Income Tax Department notifications or consult a Chartered Accountant before making any financial decisions.

