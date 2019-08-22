The app can be accessed through Android and iOS-powered mobiles, and on the web through a browser.

SBI, the country’s largest scheduled commercial bank, had introduced the YONO app for cardless cash withdrawal a few months back. Few other banks also offer cardless withdrawal through ATM, but SBI customers can withdraw cash through the YONO app from SBI ATMs (yono cashpoints). The ATMs that enable this service are termed as YONO Cashpoints. The platform also eliminates the use of debit cards.

Recently, the State Bank of India (SBI), notified that they are planning to establish around 10 lakh YONO CashPoints in the country over a period of 18 months. With this, SBI customers will be able to withdraw cash with the help of just their smartphones.

This facility was brought not only to eliminate the requirement of using debit cards but also the risk of skimming and cloning, and thereby increasing the convenience of card-less cash withdrawals. Through YONO Cash, the withdrawal process is secured and comes with 2-factor authentication, which one can initiate by installing the YONO app. The app can be accessed through Android and iOS-powered mobiles, and on the web through a browser.

Here’s how you can withdraw cash through the SBI YONO app:

You can initiate a transaction by installing the YONO app.

Once the app is downloaded, then set a 6 digit YONO Cash PIN for transactions.

As YONO Cash comes with 2-factor authentication, on initiating the cash withdrawal process you will get another 6 digit reference number for the transaction on your registered mobile number via SMS.

This reference number needs to be used within 30 minutes along with your PIN, in a YONO Cashpoint to withdraw cash.

Here’s how you can withdraw cash through the SBI YONO website: