Kearney and Pando collaborate & launch the inaugural edition of ‘State of Logistics Tech: 2023’ report 

Kearney India, a global consulting organization, in collaboration with Pando, a global leader in logistics technology, launched the inaugural edition of “State of Logistics Tech” at the event Crossroads – Supply chains at the edge of tomorrow in Mumbai, India.

This report is based on in-depth industry research complemented by deep dive interviews with supply chain leaders across industries representing large enterprises such as Castrol, Godrej Consumer, Raymond, Eveready, Pernod-Ricard, Nivea, Godrej & Boyce, etc.

This industry report was commissioned as part of the community initiatives by Crossroads (a global supply chain community platform) with the objective of helping industry leaders progress on their path to digital maturity, enabling them to benchmark their organization’s journey, and bringing in digital best practices driven by the innovators in this space.

The State of Logistics Tech 2023 includes comprehensive coverage around

The megatrends shaping up the logistics industry & how enterprises are adapting to meet the ever-changing customer demands

Initiatives taken by The Government of India to boost the Indian logistics sector

Technology investments and digital supply chain led initiatives driven by enterprises in a disruption-led world today.

“Logistics in India is valued at about $215 billion (₹18 lakh crores) and contributes to ~14% percent of the nation’s GDP. The Government of India aims to reduce the overall spend (as a % of GDP) in line with other developed economies and improve the overall Logistics Performance Index of the country. The National Logistics Policy by the Government is a step in this direction.”, says Prashant Gupta, Partner – Kearney India.

Prashant adds, “In the last few years of socio-economic & geo-political disruption, we’re witnessing supply chain leaders being involved with organization leadership to propel margin growth, achieve sustainability, own customer service, and orchestrate new channels & new market entry, etc. Leveraging technology will be pivotal in achieving these goals.”

“In the ongoing inflationary environment, manufacturers are under constant pressure to maximize margins by finding innovative ways to keep costs low. At the same time, the Asian consumer is discerning, demanding more and better for less. Businesses of consequence are investing in supply chain & logistics technologies to drive digital initiatives to help their systems & processes become smarter and their supply chain more agile & resilient.”, says Nitin Jayakrishnan, CEO & Co-founder – Pando.

He adds, “Supply Chain leadership and IT leadership are two faces of the same coin. We are seeing more and more technologists become supply chain leaders, and vice versa. Our ongoing collaboration with Kearney is to provide businesses with a map to navigate this new reality.”

To download the report, visit https://pando.ai/resources/industry-reports/state-of-logistics-tech-2023

About Kearney India

Kearney is a leading global management consulting firm with offices in more than 40 countries. As trusted advisors to the world’s foremost organizations, Kearny helps clients achieve immediate impact and growing advantage on their most mission-critical issues. Kearney has been an integral part of India’s transformation in the past 25 years in numerous ways & touching 400+ clients across 40+ sectors and delivering billions of dollars in tangible value.

About Pando

Pando is a global leader in supply chain technology, building the world’s quickest time-to-value Fulfilment Cloud platform. Pando Fulfilment Cloud provides manufacturers, retailers, and 3PLs with a single pane of glass to streamline end-to-end purchase order fulfilment and customer order fulfilment to improve service levels, reduce carbon footprint, and bring down costs. As a partner of choice for Fortune 500 enterprises globally, with a presence across APAC, the Middle East, and the US, Pando is recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum (WEF), and as one of the fastest-growing technology companies by Deloitte.