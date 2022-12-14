Paytm share price down 72% since listing; will it rebound? JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley optimistic; check calls

Paytm shares were trading 1.23% lower at Rs 532 on NSE intraday on Wednesday. Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm’s parent company) have been falling for a while now. However, the stock came under intense pressure recently when the lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ended. Currently, the Paytm scrip is trading down 72% from its listing price of Rs 1,950 apiece, and down 72.8% from its all-time high of Rs 1,961.05, which it touched on the listing day. At the current market price, it has a total market capitalisation of Rs 34,584 crore.

Paytm stock call: Check analyst recommendations, price targets

JP Morgan has an ‘Overweight’ rating on Paytm stock. “We value PAYTM using a DCF valuation, baking in a rising cost of capital with a 18.5% COE and a 20x exit multiple that yields a Mar-23 PT of Rs 1,100. The reduction in cash because of buyback offsets the reduction in share count thereby keeping our PT unchanged. Reiterate OW,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

According to Morgan Stanley, Paytm’s cash position has been strong at Rs 9,180 crore as of September 2022, and will remain strong post-buyback as well. The brokerage has an equal-weight rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 695 on Paytm stock. “We apply adj.F26e EV/sales multiples of 3.5x base, 2.3x bear, and 3.6x bull & derive F25e EV, which we discount to Dec-24 at a 13.9% WACC. We then add net cash to arrive at PT (price target). Relative valuation based on US payment firms,” it said.

Paytm share buyback details

According to Paytm’s regulatory filing, the company’s share buyback, announced this week, will occur within a maximum period of six months in the open market through the stock exchanges’ order-matching mechanism. Based on the minimum and maximum buyback price, the company would buy a maximum of 1.05 crore shares, comprising approximately 1.62% of the paid-up equity share capital of the company as of 31 March 2022. Assuming a full buyback of Rs 850 crore, and applicable buyback taxes, the total outlay is likely to be in excess of Rs 1,048 crore.

