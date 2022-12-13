NSE F&O ban: GNFC, Delta Corp and others under ban on Tuesday, December 13, 2022

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned the trading in futures and options (F&O) of up to four stocks/securities on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Delta Corp and Punjab National Bank (PNB) are the stocks/securities placed on the National Stock Exchange’s futures and options (F&O) ban for trade on Tuesday. According to the NSE, the above-mentioned stocks are prohibited in the F&O sector because they have exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). During the F&O ban period, no new positions are permitted for any F&O contracts in that stock.

Earlier, on Monday, the total number of contracts traded in Index futures was 2,48,719 with a turnover of Rs 24,691.98 crore; while contracts traded in stock futures were 6,42,043 with a turnover of Rs 45,136.12 crore.

In Index options, 12,36,41,977 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 1,21,79,282.09 crore; put call ratio of 0.93; and premium turnover of Rs 37280.31 crore. In stock options, 28,83,152 contracts were traded with a turnover of Rs 2,09,296.39 crore; put call ratio of 0.47; and premium turnover of Rs 2921.57 crore. The total number of Futures and Options (F&O) traded on Monday was 12,74,15,891, with a turnover of Rs 1,24,58,406.58 crore; put call ratio of 0.92; and premium turnover of Rs 40201.88 crore.

The stocks put on the F&O ban earlier on Monday, December 12, 2022, were Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GNFC), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Delta Corp and Punjab National Bank (PNB). The domestic equity indices ended the previous session in red with BSE Sensex falling over 50 points at 62,130.57, while Nifty settled at 18,497.15, up by 0.003%.