NSE Bulk deals, December 14: EQUITAS, VRLLOG, KAMDHENU and other major deals that took place on Wednesday

Madhukar Sheth sold 2,54,771 shares of Ajooni Biotech Ltd (AJOONI) at Rs 6.96 per share.

Rathod Saajan S bought 2,20,000 shares of Autoline Industries Ltd (AUTOIND) at Rs 82.60 per share.

Multiplier Share & Stock Advisors Pvt Ltd sold 1,56,000 shares of Baheti Recycling Ind Ltd (BAHETI) at Rs 105.85 per share.

Hermes Global Fund sold 15,40,267 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 18.96 per share.

BSEL Infrastructure Realty Ltd bought 96,000 shares of Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd (BTML) at Rs 91.39 per share.

CDC Group PLC sold 76,04,280 shares of Equitas Holdings Ltd (EQUITAS) at Rs 125.04 per share.

Evermore Share Broking Pvt Ltd bought 25,00,000 shares of Integra Essentia Ltd (ESSENTIA) at Rs 8.60 per share.

GMO Emerging Markets Fund sold 48,29,466 shares of Gayatri Projects Ltd (GAYAPROJ) at Rs 8.98 per share.

Arpna Capital Services Pvt Ltd sold 1,44,391 shares of Goodluck India Ltd (GOODLUCK) at Rs 496.06 per share.

SW Capital Pvt Ltd bought 1,78,629 shares of Kamdhenu Ispat Ltd (KAMDHENU) at Rs 365.16 per share.

Dhruv Neema sold 68,599 shares of Shanti Overseas (Ind) Ltd (SHANTI) at Rs 25.82 per share.

Vijay Basavanneppa Sankeshwar sold 47,92,000 shares of VRL Logistics Ltd (VRLLOG) at Rs 570.01 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.