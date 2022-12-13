NSE Bulk deals, December 12: PSPPROJECT, VCL, SECURCRED and other major deals that took place on Monday

Navratri Share Trading Private Ltd bought 4,50,000 shares of Ajooni Biotech Ltd (AJOONI) at Rs 7.20 per share.

Hermes Global Fund sold 28,47,411 shares of Cerebra Int Tech Ltd (CEREBRAINT) at Rs 26.97 per share.

Jain Amit sold 93,823 shares of CMI Ltd (CMICABLES) at Rs 19.40 per share.

Manish Jalan sold 1,20,000 shares of Jalan Transolu. India Ltd (JALAN) at Rs 14.60 per share.

Gunda Madhusudhan sold 30,000 shares of Prolife Industries Ltd (PROLIFE) at Rs 166.13 per share.

Himalaya Finance & Inv. Co bought 10,00,000 shares of PSP Projects Ltd (PSPPROJECT) at Rs 655.25 per share.

Nakshatra Garments Private Ltd bought 1,10,919 shares of SecUR Credentials Ltd (SECURCRED) at Rs 123.69 per share.

Paresh Jain bought 1,28,675 shares of Shree Ram Proteins Ltd (SRPL) at Rs 86.00 per share.

Shah Sandip Jayshukhlal sold 1,50,000 shares of Vaishali Pharma Ltd (VAISHALI) at Rs 149.00 per share.

Janak Navinbhai Panchal sold 2,68,307 shares of Vaxtex Cotfab Ltd (VCL) at Rs 74.48 per share.

A bulk deal is one in which the total number of shares purchased or sold exceeds 0.5% of the company’s share capital. If a bulk deal is conducted through the block window, the trade must be notified to the exchange promptly. If the total buy or sale of a sliced order during the day exceeds 0.5% of the share capital, the bulk deal must be disclosed to the exchange within 1 hour after closing the trade.

Meanwhile, CPI inflation in November 2022 fell to 11-month low of 5.88%, compared to 6.77% in October. The inflation, which is now below the RBI’s 2-6% tolerance band, will come as huge relief to the central bank. Since May this year, RBI has hiked interest rates by 225 basis points to combat rising inflation.

“The two macroeconomic data which came yesterday have significant implications for the market. The CPI inflation for November at 5.88 % is below the RBI’s upper tolerance limit. This is good news. But the bad news is that the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) shows a contraction of 4 % in October. Taken together these two macro data suggest that the MPC is likely to refrain from further rate hikes,” said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.