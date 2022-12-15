FII DII data: FPI bought shares worth Rs 372.16 crore, DII purchased shares worth Rs 926.45 crore on December 14, 2022

Foreign institutional inventors (FII) bought shares worth a net Rs 372.16 crore while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth a net Rs 926.45 crore on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, according to the data available on NSE. For the month till December 14, FII sold shares worth a net Rs 4,803.87 crore while DII bought shares worth a net Rs 8,748.20 crore. In the month of November, FIIs purchased shares worth a net of Rs 22,546.34 crore while DIIs offloaded equities worth a net of Rs 6,301.32 crore.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors (DII), as the name suggests, invest in the country they’re living in. The investment decisions of both FIIs and DIIs are impacted by political and economic trends. Additionally, both types of investors — foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) — can impact the economy’s net investment flows.

The domestic indices concluded the previous session in the green territory with the BSE Sensex rising 144 points or 0.23% at 62,677.91 and NSE Nifty climbing 52.30 points or 0.28% settling at 18,660.30.

“Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on Dec 14, in line with most Asian markets that were up. After a volatile session, Nifty closed 0.28% or 52.3 points higher at 18660.3. A sharp fall in WPI inflation for November also helped sentiments. Broad market indices rose more than the Nifty even as the advance-decline ratio was up at 1.35:1. India’s wholesale inflation fell to a 21-month low of 5.85 per cent in November, a huge 470 basis points lower than what it was just two months ago. 18696-18729 band could offer resistance to the Nifty on the up moves, while the 18410-18490 band could offer support,” Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.