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Zota Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZOTA HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Zota Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,274.70 Closed
2.27₹ 28.30
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:56 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zota Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,242.20₹1,286.40
₹1,274.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,026.20₹1,740.00
₹1,274.70
Open Price
₹1,252.50
Prev. Close
₹1,246.40
Volume
36,351

Source: Dion Global

Zota Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zota Healthcare		-0.36-9.06-2.31-4.055.1646.1529.25
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.292.196.0314.1021.6818.7719.78
Divi's Laboratories		2.7222.2023.4635.3634.9628.3811.02
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-3.881.3912.8723.1936.9033.8926.22
Cipla		-0.640.837.459.04-1.826.169.77
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.12-3.3718.4920.6617.9719.3613.72
Lupin		-2.13-5.09-3.937.5921.5729.7815.83
Mankind Pharma		-0.55-2.833.4017.97-3.2210.8411.54
Laurus Labs		1.5524.8352.8687.14120.0266.4221.27
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.08-13.48-10.37-8.11-2.401.343.99
Aurobindo Pharma		4.924.7312.1337.7455.0124.0613.31
Biocon		0.154.7811.5414.0117.0617.712.21
Alkem Laboratories		-2.29-0.840.53-2.2715.3510.809.84
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.020.63-3.9015.4310.4940.8331.00
Abbott India		0.134.154.251.29-14.935.129.72
Anthem Biosciences		3.939.707.9024.6112.194.812.86
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.108.034.773.32-2.9122.949.78
Ipca Laboratories		-0.69-3.2011.2619.5524.7423.128.65
Ajanta Pharma		0.695.2713.3421.9233.2225.9618.00
Gland Pharma		3.922.0039.0538.0032.8524.66-8.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zota Healthcare has gained 5.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Zota Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).

Zota Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zota Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,257.581,257.57
101,273.431,271.16
201,331.411,295.6
501,293.821,300.15
1001,253.561,296.01
2001,360.171,282.02

Source: Dion Global

Zota Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zota Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.75%, FII holding fell to 7.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zota Healthcare Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
97,7210.7910.41
28,8270.553.07

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Zota Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Zota Healthcare fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Zota Healthcare

Zota Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2000PLC038352 and registration number is 038352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketankumar Chandulal Zota
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Moxesh Ketanbhai Zota
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Laxmi Kant Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Muktilal Zota
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Rajnikant Zota
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Viren Manukant Zota
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Jaysheeben Nileshkumar Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhumi Maulik Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Varsaben Gaurang Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Dhaval Chandubhai Patwa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Vitrag Sureshkumar Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Dhiren Prafulbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zota Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Zota Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zota Healthcare is ₹1,274.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zota Healthcare?

The Zota Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zota Healthcare?

The market cap of Zota Healthcare is ₹4,414.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zota Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zota Healthcare are ₹1,286.40 and ₹1,242.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zota Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zota Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zota Healthcare is ₹1,740.00 and 52-week low of Zota Healthcare is ₹1,026.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zota Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zota Healthcare has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, -9.06% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 5.16% over 1 year, 46.15% across 3 years, and 29.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zota Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zota Healthcare are -59.71 and 6.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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