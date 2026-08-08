Here's the live share price of Zota Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zota Healthcare
|-0.36
|-9.06
|-2.31
|-4.05
|5.16
|46.15
|29.25
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.29
|2.19
|6.03
|14.10
|21.68
|18.77
|19.78
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.72
|22.20
|23.46
|35.36
|34.96
|28.38
|11.02
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-3.88
|1.39
|12.87
|23.19
|36.90
|33.89
|26.22
|Cipla
|-0.64
|0.83
|7.45
|9.04
|-1.82
|6.16
|9.77
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.12
|-3.37
|18.49
|20.66
|17.97
|19.36
|13.72
|Lupin
|-2.13
|-5.09
|-3.93
|7.59
|21.57
|29.78
|15.83
|Mankind Pharma
|-0.55
|-2.83
|3.40
|17.97
|-3.22
|10.84
|11.54
|Laurus Labs
|1.55
|24.83
|52.86
|87.14
|120.02
|66.42
|21.27
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.08
|-13.48
|-10.37
|-8.11
|-2.40
|1.34
|3.99
|Aurobindo Pharma
|4.92
|4.73
|12.13
|37.74
|55.01
|24.06
|13.31
|Biocon
|0.15
|4.78
|11.54
|14.01
|17.06
|17.71
|2.21
|Alkem Laboratories
|-2.29
|-0.84
|0.53
|-2.27
|15.35
|10.80
|9.84
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.02
|0.63
|-3.90
|15.43
|10.49
|40.83
|31.00
|Abbott India
|0.13
|4.15
|4.25
|1.29
|-14.93
|5.12
|9.72
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.93
|9.70
|7.90
|24.61
|12.19
|4.81
|2.86
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.10
|8.03
|4.77
|3.32
|-2.91
|22.94
|9.78
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.69
|-3.20
|11.26
|19.55
|24.74
|23.12
|8.65
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.69
|5.27
|13.34
|21.92
|33.22
|25.96
|18.00
|Gland Pharma
|3.92
|2.00
|39.05
|38.00
|32.85
|24.66
|-8.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zota Healthcare has gained 5.16% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.68%), Divi's Laboratories (34.96%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (36.90%). From a 5 year perspective, Zota Healthcare has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.78%) and Divi's Laboratories (11.02%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,257.58
|1,257.57
|10
|1,273.43
|1,271.16
|20
|1,331.41
|1,295.6
|50
|1,293.82
|1,300.15
|100
|1,253.56
|1,296.01
|200
|1,360.17
|1,282.02
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zota Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 6.75%, FII holding fell to 7.91%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|97,721
|0.79
|10.41
|28,827
|0.55
|3.07
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Zota Healthcare fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Zota Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2000PLC038352 and registration number is 038352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 407.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zota Healthcare is ₹1,274.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zota Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Zota Healthcare is ₹4,414.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zota Healthcare are ₹1,286.40 and ₹1,242.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zota Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zota Healthcare is ₹1,740.00 and 52-week low of Zota Healthcare is ₹1,026.20 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zota Healthcare has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, -9.06% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 5.16% over 1 year, 46.15% across 3 years, and 29.25% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zota Healthcare are -59.71 and 6.37 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global