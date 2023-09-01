Follow Us

ZOTA HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | NSE
₹437.20 Closed
-1.07-4.75
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zota Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹433.00₹446.45
₹437.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹251.00₹495.00
₹437.20
Open Price
₹435.00
Prev. Close
₹441.95
Volume
19,577

Zota Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1444.63
  • R2452.27
  • R3458.08
  • Pivot
    438.82
  • S1431.18
  • S2425.37
  • S3417.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5273.45443.53
  • 10275.94444.12
  • 20283.35437.21
  • 50285.27408.14
  • 100276.16373.93
  • 200303.92342.84

Zota Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.339.1153.7946.8658.64194.25113.18
0.33-2.9312.3815.7127.32112.8769.16
2.945.6629.0538.3921.7069.0391.80
-1.31-1.391.8026.14-0.2811.08178.84
-3.45-1.5422.5828.4532.7928.22115.16
-3.94-3.1822.9020.5820.5820.5820.58
-2.51-3.2219.5029.5564.7062.2651.31
-7.88-10.010.5820.9916.2631.7595.63
1.5010.6834.6765.3765.5415.1416.84
-2.24-5.195.0810.9523.0538.40170.64
-0.720.4924.8777.4052.580.6817.52
-1.69-9.306.9615.9222.1628.8664.41
1.921.766.1114.59-13.69-35.78-15.33
13.9735.2289.0436.35-29.53-3.12-3.12
1.182.298.287.53-0.57-8.44-17.18
-2.12-4.1222.647.13-3.82-14.11125.25
-1.518.6832.2340.5255.07267.27719.86
1.191.7430.5345.4524.5976.81105.91
2.3510.7016.4926.26-30.9176.62353.57
2.34-3.9924.1476.36104.2856.5814.14

Zota Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Zota Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zota Healthcare Ltd.

Zota Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/07/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ2000PLC038352 and registration number is 038352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 131.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 25.16 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketankumar Chandulal Zota
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Moxesh Ketanbhai Zota
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh Rajnikant Zota
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Himanshu Muktilal Zota
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Manukant Chandulal Zota
    Whole Time Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) Varsaben Gaurang Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Jaysheeben Nileshkumar Mehta
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Dhiren Prafulbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Bhumi Maulik Doshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • CA. Vitrag Sureshkumar Modi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zota Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zota Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Zota Healthcare Ltd. is ₹1,130.05 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zota Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zota Healthcare Ltd. is 211.62 and PB ratio of Zota Healthcare Ltd. is 11.88 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zota Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zota Healthcare Ltd. is ₹437.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zota Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zota Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zota Healthcare Ltd. is ₹495.00 and 52-week low of Zota Healthcare Ltd. is ₹251.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

