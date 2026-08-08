What is the share price of Zota Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zota Healthcare is ₹1,274.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Zota Healthcare? The Zota Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zota Healthcare? The market cap of Zota Healthcare is ₹4,414.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zota Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zota Healthcare are ₹1,286.40 and ₹1,242.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zota Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zota Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zota Healthcare is ₹1,740.00 and 52-week low of Zota Healthcare is ₹1,026.20 as on .

How has the Zota Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Zota Healthcare has shown returns of 2.27% over the past day, -9.06% for the past month, -2.31% over 3 months, 5.16% over 1 year, 46.15% across 3 years, and 29.25% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zota Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zota Healthcare are -59.71 and 6.37 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global