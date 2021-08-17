Zomato, Windlas Biotech, Vodafone Idea, Exxaro Tiles, Krsnaa Diagnostics, HDFC Bank stocks in focus

Investors will keenly watch COVID vaccination pace, crude oil prices and rupee movement against US dollar. Image: Reuters

Nifty futures fell 23 points to 16,540 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a negative start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Tuesday. In the absence of any major domestic event, Indian stock markets are likley to take cues from global markets. Investors will keenly watch COVID vaccination pace, crude oil prices and rupee movement against US dollar. “Nifty has once more formed a bullish candle at closing, with gaining intraday 33.95 points it managed to close at new record high levels, now going ahead 15500 will act as a psychological level for immediate support followed by 15475 -16425-16375 levels. Similarly on the upper side 16600 will act as resistance followed by 16675 levels,” Rahul Sharma, Co-Founder, Equity99, said.

Stocks to watch

Zomato: Zomato has invested about $100 million in Grofers. Documents sourced from business intelligence platform Tofler showed that the Gurgaon-based food delivery firm has infused around $70 million (Rs 518 crore) into Grofers India and another $30 million (Rs 223 crore) in the e-grocer’s wholesale entity Hands On Trades.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea (VIL) on Monday said the Central government is well within its powers to intervene in the matter of correction of arithmetical errors in the calculation of its AGR dues, if the Supreme Court dismisses its review petition.

HDFC Bank: HDFC Bank on Monday said the bank plans to raise capital by additional tier- I (AT1) bonds in the overseas market to fund its business growth. The bank is expected to raise up to USD 1 billion from these dollar denominated bonds.

Exxaro Tiles: In NSE bulk deals, Plutus Wealth Management LLP offloaded 2.57 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 127.67 per share, and Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte sold 2.54 lakh equity shares at Rs 127.07 per share on the NSE.

Krsnaa Diagnostics: According to NSE bulk deals data, Birla Sun Life Insurance Company acquired 2.3 lakh equity shares in the newly-listed company at Rs 1,023.34 per share on the NSE.

Windlas Biotech: ICICI Trading Account offloaded 1.22 lakh equity shares in the newly-listed Windlas Biotech at Rs 417.62 per share on the NSE, as per the bulk deals data.