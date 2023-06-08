Zomato, UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Titan among 102 NSE stocks to hit 52-week highs; 10 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices were trading flat in the mid-day session on Thursday. The NSE Nifty was trading at 18,718 and BSE Sensex at 63,133. All the broader market indices were in red; Nifty Next 50 fell 0.43%, Nifty Smallcap 100 was down 0.42%, Nifty Midcap Select plunged 0.49% and Nifty Total Market dipped 0.15%. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 52.85 points or 0.12% to 44,328.15, Nifty Financial Services was up 0.18% and Nifty Metal jumped 0.80% while Nifty Auto fell 0.45%, Nifty FMCG dipped 0.69%, Nifty IT tumbled 0.80% and Nifty Realty tanked 1.19%. HDFC Bank, Paytm, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, SBIN and Suzlon were the most active stocks on NSE.

NSE Nifty 50 Gainers & Losers

JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, ONGC, Larsen & Toubro, Hero Motocorp, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, Cipla and SBIN were the top gainers while Grasim, Sun Pharma, Apollo Hospital, Tech Mahindra, Kotak Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, BPCL and Tata Consumer were the top losers.

Volume Gainers

Ortin Laboratories, Tips Films, Williamson Magor & Company, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Hatsun Agro Product, Reliance Home Finance, Ritco Logistics, Bannari Amman Spinning Mills, Art Nirman, Jindal Poly Films, S.E. Power, Hindprakash Industries, LGB Forge, Sambhaav Media, GATI, Raj Rayon Industries, Essar Shipping, DB (International) Stock Brokers, Sirca Paints India, B.A.G Films and Media, Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and JBM Auto were the volume gainers.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Anant Raj, Apollo Pipes, Apollo Tyres, Aurobindo Pharma, Avalon Technologies, Bajaj Auto, Bcl Industries, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, Britannia Industries, Capacit’e Infraprojects, Cera Sanitaryware, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Cords Cable Industries, Dalmia Bharat, Dreamfolks Services, EIH Associated Hotels, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Globus Spirits, Glenmark Life Sciences, Godrej Consumer Products, Greenlam Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, HEG, Hero MotoCorp, InterGlobe Aviation, IndusInd Bank, Iris Clothings, IZMO, JBM Auto, JITF Infralogistics, Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company, JSW Ispat Special Products, Jupiter Wagons, Kaynes Technology India, KEI Industries, Krsnaa Diagnostics, L&T Finance Holdings, Lorenzini Apparels, Lumax Industries, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Man Infraconstruction, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Murudeshwar Ceramics, NAVA, Nestle India, Neuland Laboratories, Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd., NINtec Systems, NLC India, NTPC, Olectra Greentech, Patel Engineering, Power Finance Corporation, PI Industries, PNB Housing Finance, Poonawalla Fincorp, Pressman Advertising, Prestige Estates Projects, Prime Securities, REC, Repco Home Finance, Rane (Madras), R Systems International, Safari Industries (India), Sahyadri Industries, Sandhar Technologies, Sanghvi Movers, Sanofi India, Sansera Engineering, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Shivalik Bimetal Controls, Servotech Power Systems, SKM Egg Products Export (India), Stylam Industries, Sundaram Finance, Supreme Industries, Swaraj Engines, Tata Communications, Tata Motors, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thomas Scott (India), Titan Company, Torrent Power, Trent, Titagarh Wagons, UltraTech Cement, Vardhman Polytex, Wendt (India), Zen Technologies and Zomato were among 102 stocks that hit 52-week highs.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

BEML Land Assets, D. P. Abhushan, GSS Infotech, NIIT, United Drilling Tools, Praxis Home Retail, Siti Networks and Sintex Plastics were among 10 stocks that hit 52-week lows.