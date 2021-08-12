Zomato, Tata Steel, BPCL, Indian Oil, Yes Bank, Tata Power, Chemplast, Aptus IPOs, IRCTC stocks in focus

Investors will keenly watch April-June quarter earnings, COVID-19 vaccination pace, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues

Nifty futures were trading 29 points or 0.18 per cent up at 16,323 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting a positive opening for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on weekly F&O expiry day. Analysts say stock market may remain volatile on weekly options expiry day. Investors will keenly watch April-June quarter earnings, COVID-19 vaccination pace, oil prices, rupee movement and other global cues. In the previous weekly F&O expiry day, the Nifty 50 index settled near 16,300 after surging to a fresh lifetime high of 16349.45; while Bank Nifty topped 35,800 after hitting 36115.45.

Stocks to watch

Tata Steel, BPCL: BSE-listed companies such as Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, Oil India, Ashok Leyland, Bharat Forge, Ansal Properties & Infrastructure, Apollo Micro Systems, Ashapura Minechem, Avanti Feeds, Clariant Chemicals (India), Dishman Carbogen Amcis, Dish TV India, Engineers India, Finolex Cables, Gujarat Pipavav Port, GR Infraprojects, HCC, HealthCare Global Enterprises, HUDCO, Ind-Swift Laboratories, IRCON International, IRCTC, Max India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, RailTel Corporation of India, RCF, RITES, Sadbhav Infrastructure Project, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Thyrocare Technologies will release Apr-Jun quarter earnings on August 12.

Tata Power: TP Saurya, a subsidiary of Tata Power, has emerged the winner for 330 megawatt (MW) of solar capacities in the auction for 500 MW of solar plants to be built at the Neemuch solar park in Madhya Pradesh.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank on Wednesday said in a public notice that it is looking for a partner to join the bank in setting up an asset reconstruction company (ARC).

Chemplast, Aptus IPOs: Aptus Value Housing Finance and Chemplast Sanmar IPOs today enter the last day of subscription. Chemplast Sanmar was subscribed 26 per cent, while Aptus Value Housing Finance issue saw 37 per cent subscription on the second day of the bidding process

Zomato: Zomato on Wednesday said it has divested its stake in step-down subsidiary Nextable Inc for $1,00,000. “Given the small overall size of the business of the table reservation and management In USA, the company has decided to divest and consequently shut down this business in USA,” it said.