LIVE | Zomato listing today: Investors eye listing gains after bumper IPO; will shares debut over Rs 100?

Zomato IPO is the largest to hit Dalal Street since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341-crore IPO in March 2020. Image: Reuters

Zomato IPO share listing LIVE: Zomato, an online food ordering platform, is all set to make its stock market debut on Friday, 23 July 2021, days ahead of its earlier schedule of 27 July. The Rs 9,375-crore IPO was sold in a price band of Rs 74-76 a share during 14-16 July. The mega public issue of the food-tech unicorn saw a subscription of over 38 times, receiving a robust response from all pockets of investors. The issue had received bids for over 2,751 crore equity shares against the 71.92 crore shares on offer. Zomato’s IPO is the first Indian internet unicorn to make its stock market debut. This much-awaited public issue is the largest to hit Dalal Street since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ Rs 10,341-crore IPO in March 2020. Even as Zomato is a loss-making company but analysts say that this had no impact on IPO investors. “Effective from Friday, July 23, 2021, the equity shares of Zomato Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” the BSE said in a notice.