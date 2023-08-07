Zomato, Reliance Infrastructure, CSB Bank, REC among 148 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 15 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green zone on Monday. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 39.45 points or 0.20% to 19,556.45 and BSE Sensex gained 135.39 points or 0.21% to 65,856.64. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 51.40 points or 0.11% to 44,930.90, Nifty Auto gained 0.27%, Nifty IT jumped 0.69% while Nifty FMCG fell 0.15%. Zomato, HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, State Bank of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, ICICI Bank, Paytm, Adani Green Energy, Rural Electrification Corporation, Yatharth, Adani Enterprises, and Dixon Technologies were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Sanofi India, Linde India, Info Edge (India), PTC Industries, Voltamp Transformers, Alkem Laboratories, Neuland Laboratories, Kirloskar Industries, V.S.T Tillers Tractors, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Mtar Technologies, Vindhya Telelinks, NGL Fine-Chem, Grasim Industries, KDDL, PG Electroplast, Cyient, Ethos, C.E. Info Systems, Centum Electronics, Pix Transmissions, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Anand Rathi Wealth, Jash Engineering, RPG Life Sciences, KPIT Technologies, ADF Foods, Lupin, Everest Industries, Caplin Point Laboratories, Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities, Aurobindo Pharma, Kirloskar Brothers, Syngene International, PSP Projects, Albert David, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Nesco, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Gravita India, Pearl Global Industries, Lloyds Metals And Energy, Zen Technologies, Zydus Lifesciences, Kaveri Seed Company, Ramkrishna Forgings, Dynamic Cables, Steelcast, Ice Make Refrigeration, Universal Cables, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sundaram Brake Linings, Ramky Infrastructure, IFGL Refractories, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Rategain Travel Technologies, Mstc, Heubach Colorants India, Graphite India, BIRLASOFT, Sahyadri Industries, Poonawalla Fincorp, Lumax Auto Technologies, Welspun Investments and Commercials, NINtec Systems, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, JTL Industries, Repco Home Finance, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Sakar Healthcare, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, D-Link (India), Hind Rectifiers, SMS Pharmaceuticals, CSB Bank, Indian Hume Pipe Company, E2E Networks, Ugro Capital, Crest Ventures, GE T&D India, Power Finance Corporation, NRB Bearing, Nath Bio-Genes (India), HBL Power Systems, Bajaj Consumer Care, Birla Cable, Black Box, Responsive Industries, Reliance Infrastructure, REC, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Ashapura Minechem, Shalby, Jai Balaji Industries, Religare Enterprises, GE Power India, Star Cement, Orient Cement, Balmer Lawrie & Company, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Castrol India, Agri-Tech (India), Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Sarveshwar Foods, Hindprakash Industries, Mahindra EPC Irrigation, SMS Pharmaceuticals, Welspun India, Sat Industries, Robust Hotels, Sanghi Industries, Sah Polymers, Ircon International, Zomato, Thomas Cook (India), Tourism Finance Corporation of India, TARC, and Marine Electricals (India) were among the 148 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Rajesh Exports, Vedanat, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services, Ankit Metal & Power, Bkm Industries, Brooks Lab, CMI, JBF Industries, Sintex Plastics Technology, Shekhawati Poly-Yarn, Vaxtex Cotfab and Vinny Overseas were among 15 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Mahindra EPC Irrigation, Pansari Developers, Patel Integrated Logistics, The Motor & General Finance, Vindhya Telelinks, Ethos, Universal Cables, ITI, Surana Telecom & Power, Sahyadri Industries and Morepen Laboratories were among the volume gainers.