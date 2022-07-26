Zomato, Policybazaar among 21 BSE stocks to hit new 52-week lows; eMudhra, Coromandel stocks hit new highs

Indian stock market benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 were ruling more than 0.5 per cent down on Tuesday, dragged by losses in index heavyweights. Stocks of Infosys, Axis Bank, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributed the most to the indices’ fall. On S&P BSE Sensex, 21 stocks out of 30 stocks, were trading in the red. While no stock hit a fresh 52-week high or 52-week low on S&P BSE Sensex so far in the day.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week high, 52-week low on BSE Sensex

In the late morning deals, a total of 91 stocks hit fresh 52-week highs on BSE Sensex. These were ABC Gas (International), Coromandel International, Craftsman Automation, eMudhra, Healthy Life Agritec, Supreme Holdings & Hospitality (India), Tirupati Tyres, and Vinati Organics, among others. On the flip side, 21 stocks fell to their respective 52-week lows on BSE Sensex. These were Asian Tea & Exports, BFL Asset Finvest, Future Consumer, Future Retail, PB Fintech (Policybazaar), and Zomato.

Stocks that hit fresh 52-week high, 52-week low on NSE Nifty 50

On the National Stock Exchange, 25 stocks jumped to their fresh 52-week highs, while 17 fell to new lows in the late morning deals. The stocks that hit new 52-week highs were Apar Industries, Archidply Industries, Automotive Axles, Nippon India ETF Nifty India Consumption, Gujarat Fluorochemicals, Hilton Metal Forging, Kirloskar Electric Company, Navin Fluorine International, Nippon India ETF Nifty CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2024 50-50, Vinyl Chemicals (India), and Zuari Industries, among others.

On the contrary, Arrow Greentech, Cosmo First, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund – ICICI Prudential Silver ETF, Medplus Health Services, PB Fintech, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund – Aditya Birla Sun Life Silver ETF, Sterlite Technologies, Radha Madhav Corporation, Future Consumer, Future Retail, Gayatri Projects, Heads UP Ventures, KBC Global, Rollatainers, Uttam Galva Steels, Tanla Platforms, and Zomato, among others, hit fresh 52-week lows on NSE.

So far in the day, BSE Sensex hit a day’s high of 55,834.38, and a low of 55,295.90. While NSE Nifty 50 rose to day’s high of 16,636.10, and a low of 16,496.