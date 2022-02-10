Zomato, Nykaa, Bharti Airtel, Tata Power, ACC, HAL, Indian Railway Finance, M&M stocks in focus on F&O expiry

Ahead of Thursday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 ended in the positive territory for the second straight day on Wednesday, as indices gained over 1%. Sensex ended 657 points higher at 58,466 while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 197 points or 1.14% higher at 17,463. Bank Nifty ended 1.53% higher. Ahead of Thursday’s trade, SGX Nifty was up in the green, hinting at a positive start to the day’s trade. Global cues were largely positive after the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and the NASDAQ ended the previous session in green. Asian stock markets were seen trading mixed in the early trade.

Stocks to watch o F&O expiry day

Zomato, Mahindra & Mahindra: BSE-listed companies such as Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, Zomato, ABB India, Aegis Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, BEML, Bharat Forge, Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Cummins India, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Gujarat State Petronet, Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL), IRB Infrastructure Developers, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, MRF, MTAR Technologies, Reliance Power, Strides Pharma Science, Sundram Fasteners, Sunteck Realty, Sun TV Network, Tata Chemicals, Trent, Titagarh Wagons, Welspun Corp, Whirlpool of India, West Coast Paper Mills, and Zee Media Corporation, among others will release quarterly earnings on February 10.

Nykaa: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which operates e-commerce beauty company Nykaa, recorded steep decline in profit at Rs 27.9 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 68.9 crore in Q3FY21, revenue climbed to Rs 1,098.3 crore from Rs 807.9 crore on-year.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said it expected its average revenue per user (Arpu) to reach Rs 200 this year itself. Gopal Vittal – MD and CEO, India and South Asia, told analysts that though tariffs won’t be hiked in the next three-four months, he expects further hikes during the year, and the company would not hesitate to take the lead when the time comes.

Tata Power Company: Tata Power’s consolidated operating profit for the October-December quarter of 2021 fell 6.62% on-year to Rs 1,633.76 crore as the cost of coal imported for the Mundra ultra mega power project and the power purchased for the distribution business rose substantially impacting the operational profit.

Future Retail: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought response from the Future Group companies as to why arbitration proceedings initiated by Amazon against it before a Singapore tribunal should not resume, as sought by the e-commerce firm. The Delhi high court had last month stayed the arbitration proceedings against Future Retail’s Rs 24,500 crore proposed merger deal with Reliance Retail.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd on Wednesday reported a 4.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,528.54 crore for the October-December period of the ongoing fiscal, helped by higher income. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,468.20 crore in the year-ago period.

GMR Infrastructure: GMR Infra on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 515.34 crore for the quarter ended December 2021. The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,120.51 crore in the year-ago period.

Bosch: Bosch Ltd reported a 27.43 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated PAT to Rs 234.79 crore for the December 2021 quarter. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 184.25 crore in Q3FY21.

ACC: The company reported lower profit at Rs 280.9 crore in Q4CY21 against Rs 472.4 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, revenue rose to Rs 4,225.8 crore from Rs 4,144.7 crore on-year.