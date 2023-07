Zomato, Marico, Lupin, Indian Bank, Dr Reddy’s Labs among 129 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 9 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the red in the intraday trade on Friday. The Nifty 50 slipped 77.25 points or 0.39% to 19,582.65 and 30-share Sensex fell 342.08 points or 0.52% to 65,924.74. Among the broader market indices – Nifty Next 50 rose 0.57%, Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.23%, Nifty Smallcap 100 jumped 0.19%, and Nifty Microcap 250 jumped 0.04% while Nifty 100 fell 0.20%, Nifty 200 slipped 0.14% Nifty 500 fell 0.08% and the Nifty Volatility Index fell 0.40%

In the sectoral indices, Nifty Bank fell 0.58%, Nifty Auto slipped 0.56%, Nifty Financial Services fell 0.63%, Nifty IT slipped 1.07%, Nifty Metal fell 0.11% and Nifty Private Bank fell 0.44% while Nifty FMCG gained 0.32%, Nifty Media rose 0.35%, Nifty PSU Bank rose 0.33%, Nifty Oil & Gas jumped 0.63% and the Nifty Realty Index soared 1.64%. HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Intellect Design Arena, Tata Power, RBL Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, REC and Rail Vikas Nigam were the most active stocks on NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

5Paisa Capital, Abbott India, Advanced Enzyme Technologies, Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Ajanta Pharma, Alembic, Anand Rathi Wealth, Anant Raj, APL Apollo Tubes, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Ashapura Minechem, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Aurionpro Solutions, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Forge, Bharat Heavy Electricals, BIRLASOFT, Caplin Point Laboratories, Castrol India, Colgate Palmolive (India), CSB Bank, Cummins India, Den Networks, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Dynamic Cables, Eris Lifesciences, Escorts Kubota, Fino Payments Bank, Finolex Industries, Foseco India, Fusion Micro Finance, GAIL (India), Gallantt Ispat, Gateway Distriparks, Gensol Engineering, GMR Airports Infrastructure, GNA Axles, Godrej Properties, GPT Infraprojects, Greenlam Industries, Garware Hi-Tech Films, Gufic Biosciences, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Indian Bank, Indo Borax & Chemicals, Intellect Design Arena, Jai Balaji Industries, JK Tyre & Industries, Jindal Stainless, JTL INDUSTRIES, Kfin Technologies, Kingfa Science & Technology (India), Kirloskar Oil Engines, Kokuyo Camlin, Kothari Petrochemicals, Lloyds Metals And Energy, Macrotech Developers, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, Lloyds Steels Industries, Lupin, Maan Aluminium, Maharashtra Scooters, Marico, MIC Electronics, Samvardhana Motherson International, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Mstc, Natco Pharma, NAVA, NCC, Newgen Software Technologies, NINtec Systems, NMDC Steel, NTPC, Oberoi Realty, One Point One Solutions, Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Osia Hyper Retail, Power Finance Corporation, Pitti Engineering, Power Mech Projects, Prakash Industries, Pressman Advertising, Prime Securities, Rategain Travel Technologies, REC, Raj Oil Mills, RPG Life Sciences, Sarda Energy & Minerals, Satin Creditcare Network, Shalby, Sigma Solve, S.J.S. Enterprises, Stel Holdings, Sundaram Finance, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Sundaram Brake Linings, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy, Syngene International, Tasty Bite Eatables, Tata Communications, Techno Electric & Engineering Company, Thangamayil Jewellery, TIL, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Ujjivan Financial Services, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Vesuvius India, Vimta Labs, WESTLIFE FOODWORLD, WE WIN, Wonderla Holidays, W S Industries, Zim Laboratories, Zodiac Clothing Company, and Zomato were among the 129 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, Rajesh Exports, UPL, Bkm Industries, Goyal Aluminiums, Shrenik, SREI Infrastructure Finance, and Viji Finance were among the 9 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

Greenlam Industries, Intellect Design Arena, Sundaram Finance Holdings, Vesuvius India, Sundram Fasteners, DPSC, Foseco India, JM Financial, Exxaro Tiles, Fino Payments Bank, Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Westlife Foodworld, Bal Pharma, Ajanta Pharma, and Uniphos Enterprises were among the top volume gainers.