Zomato Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZOMATO LTD.

Sector : E-Commerce - Electronics/Food/Others | Largecap | NSE
₹97.20 Closed
-0.41-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Zomato Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹96.85₹98.35
₹97.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹44.35₹102.85
₹97.20
Open Price
₹98.30
Prev. Close
₹97.60
Volume
4,74,87,939

Zomato Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R198.12
  • R298.98
  • R399.62
  • Pivot
    97.48
  • S196.62
  • S295.98
  • S395.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 562.196.06
  • 1062.5694.47
  • 2062.6892.15
  • 5062.3985.57
  • 10060.8477.81
  • 20073.0972.72

Zomato Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8114.6943.0576.8955.64-22.86-22.86
-0.18-8.367.37-5.11-40.55-63.16-63.16
3.18-0.5511.1225.7038.8262.58378.03
9.5910.7035.6020.93-12.44-62.43-62.43

Zomato Ltd. Share Holdings

Zomato Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund9,70,00,0009.84815.77
Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund5,80,00,0009.31487.78
Axis Long Term Equity Fund4,99,51,7151.3420.09
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund4,08,73,3751.23343.75
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund3,71,43,5351.79312.38
Nippon India Large Cap Fund3,40,02,2001.84285.96
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund2,59,14,0240.61217.94
Nippon India Growth Fund2,56,58,1331.24215.78
ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund2,30,00,0000.4193.43
Motilal Oswal Focused Fund1,83,63,2399.11154.43
Zomato Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zomato Ltd.

Zomato Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030DL2010PLC198141 and registration number is 198141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3611.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 764.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kaushik Dutta
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Deepinder Goyal
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjeev Bikhchandani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Douglas Lehman Feagin
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Aparna Popat Ved
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gunjan Tilak Raj Soni
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Namita Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sutapa Banerjee
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zomato Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zomato Ltd.?

The market cap of Zomato Ltd. is ₹83,979.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zomato Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zomato Ltd. is -86.46 and PB ratio of Zomato Ltd. is 5.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zomato Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zomato Ltd. is ₹97.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zomato Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zomato Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zomato Ltd. is ₹102.85 and 52-week low of Zomato Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

