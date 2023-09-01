What is the Market Cap of Zomato Ltd.? The market cap of Zomato Ltd. is ₹83,979.40 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zomato Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zomato Ltd. is -86.46 and PB ratio of Zomato Ltd. is 5.06 as on .

What is the share price of Zomato Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zomato Ltd. is ₹97.20 as on .