Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.81
|14.69
|43.05
|76.89
|55.64
|-22.86
|-22.86
|-0.18
|-8.36
|7.37
|-5.11
|-40.55
|-63.16
|-63.16
|3.18
|-0.55
|11.12
|25.70
|38.82
|62.58
|378.03
|9.59
|10.70
|35.60
|20.93
|-12.44
|-62.43
|-62.43
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund
|9,70,00,000
|9.84
|815.77
|Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
|5,80,00,000
|9.31
|487.78
|Axis Long Term Equity Fund
|4,99,51,715
|1.3
|420.09
|Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund
|4,08,73,375
|1.23
|343.75
|Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund
|3,71,43,535
|1.79
|312.38
|Nippon India Large Cap Fund
|3,40,02,200
|1.84
|285.96
|Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund
|2,59,14,024
|0.61
|217.94
|Nippon India Growth Fund
|2,56,58,133
|1.24
|215.78
|ICICI Prudential Balanced Advantage Fund
|2,30,00,000
|0.4
|193.43
|Motilal Oswal Focused Fund
|1,83,63,239
|9.11
|154.43
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zomato Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 18/01/2010 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93030DL2010PLC198141 and registration number is 198141. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3611.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 764.30 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zomato Ltd. is ₹83,979.40 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zomato Ltd. is -86.46 and PB ratio of Zomato Ltd. is 5.06 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zomato Ltd. is ₹97.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zomato Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zomato Ltd. is ₹102.85 and 52-week low of Zomato Ltd. is ₹44.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.