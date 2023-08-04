Zomato, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IDBI Bank among 123 stocks that hit 52-week highs; 8 touch 52-week lows

Benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex were trading in the green zone on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 102.10 points or 0.53% to 19,483.75, and the 30-share Sensex climbed 335.30 points or 0.51% to 65,575.98. Among the broader market indices- Nifty Next 50 climbed 0.69%, Nifty 100 gained 0.58%, Nifty Midcap 50 surged 0.71%, and Nifty Smallcap 50 soared 0.94%. The volatility index, India VIX tanked as much as 4.85%.

In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty rose 0.46%, Nifty Auto gained 0.18%, Nifty Financial Services rose 0.31%, Nifty IT soared 1.62%, Nifty Metal rose 0.43%, Nifty Media gained 0.14%, and Nifty Pharma jumped 0.75%, while the Nifty Realty Index slipped 0.21%. Zomato, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), ICICI Bank and State Bank of India were among the most active stocks on the NSE.

Stocks at 52-Week Highs

Agarwal Industrial Corporation, Agri-Tech (India), Ahluwalia Contracts (India), Akzo Nobel India, Albert David, Alkem Laboratories, Amber Enterprises India, Anand Rathi Wealth, Apollo Tyres, Ashapura Minechem, Bajaj Consumer Care, Balmer Lawrie & Company, BIRLASOFT, Caplin Point Laboratories, Cipla, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Control Print, Cyient, Dishman Carbogen Amcis, DCM Shriram Industries, Deep Industries, Dixon Technologies (India), Dynamic Cables, Elecon Engineering Company, Electrosteel Castings, Elgi Rubber Company, Electronics Mart India, Eris Lifesciences, FDC, Firstsource Solutions, The Great Eastern Shipping Company, GOCL Corporation, Gravita India, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, HCL Infosystems, Hindustan Copper, Hind Rectifiers, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Ice Make Refrigeration, IDBI Bank, Igarashi Motors India, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Indraprastha Medical Corporation, Intellect Design Arena, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Inox Wind Energy, Jai Balaji Industries, Jain Irrigation Systems, JK Tyre & Industries, Jyothy Labs, Kirloskar Brothers, Kirloskar Industries, The Karnataka Bank, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Linde India, Lotus Eye Hospital and Institute, Lloyds Steels Industries, Lumax Auto Technologies, Lupin, Magadh Sugar & Energy, Man Industries (India), Man Infraconstruction, C.E. Info Systems, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Marico, Marine Electricals (India), Mishra Dhatu Nigam, M K Proteins, MOIL, MRF, Mtar Technologies, Muthoot Capital Services, Nath Bio-Genes (India), Info Edge (India), NAVA, NBCC (India), Neuland Laboratories, NINtec Systems, Nucleus Software Exports, OM Infra, One Point One Solutions, Paramount Communications, Parag Milk Foods, PTC India Financial Services, Pearl Global Industries, Pix Transmissions, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Poonawalla Fincorp, Prakash Pipes, Pricol, PTC India, PTC Industries, Ramky Infrastructure, Robust Hotels, Rossell India, Sakar Healthcare, Sanghi Industries, Sarveshwar Foods, Sat Industries, Suratwwala Business Group, Shakti Pumps (India), Shalby, Sirca Paints India, SKM Egg Products Export (India), SML Isuzu, Star Cement, Sundaram Brake Linings, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Thomas Cook (India), Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Udaipur Cement Works, Uniparts India, Vascon Engineers, Venus Pipes & Tubes, Welspun Corp, Welspun Enterprises, Welspun India, Zim Laboratories, and Zomato were among the 123 stocks that hit 52-week highs today.

Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India, SMS Lifesciences India, Bkm Industries, Sintex Plastics Technology, Viji Finance, and Vinny Overseas were among 8 stocks that hit 52-week lows today.

Volume Gainers

SML Isuzu, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Robust Hotels, HCL Infosystems, Pondy Oxides & Chemicals, Palred Technologies, Optiemus Infracom, Elgi Rubber Company, Radiant Cash Management Services, Agri-Tech (India), Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Softtech Engineers and Thomas Cook (India) were among the volume gainers.