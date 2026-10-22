The Eternal share price is in focus after the company posted its quarterly results on Wednesday. Several brokerages have retained their ‘Buy’ calls on the stock and some have even raised their target prices.

The Zomato and Blinkit operator’s execution remains on track, and the quick commerce business continues to accelerate. The impact from agentic commerce is seen limited, though it remains vigilant.

Here is what brokerages are saying about the company’s performance and outlook:

Jefferies on Zomato: Unfazed by agentic commerce

Global investment bank Jefferies has a ‘Buy’ rating on Zomato, and has raised its target price by around 4% to Rs 430 apiece. This implies an upside of nearly 38% from the stock’s current price of Rs 312.4 apiece. Jefferies raised the FY27-FY29 adjusted EBITDA view by 5-8%.

“Eternal unveiled dark.ai, a privacy-focused AI application built on open-source models. Through this, the company uses fine-tuned frontier open-weight models that run on its own infra. ‘End-to-end encryption’ is the key promise, i.e., no one can read user conversations. Mgmt highlighted it as ‘zero to one’ bet. Costs are currently not meaningful; if scaled, investment would mainly be in hardware/compute,” it said.

Jefferies said the company’s management remains unfazed by agentic commerce and has a strong point of view. The agentic commerce model is not seen as a “material threat” to the Zomato and Blinkit business model, including margins.

“…agents could instead drive ‘winner-takes-all’ outcomes toward execution leaders & strengthen supply chain moats. Agentic adoption in India remains negligible; Blinkit is agentfriendly & investing in relevant protocols, while Zomato is experimenting with conversational ordering, though users prefer browsing,” Jefferies added.

Nomura on Eternal: Quick commerce margins seen stable

The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and has a target price of Rs 350. This indicates an upside of 12% from the stock’s current price of Rs 312.4 apiece.

Eternal’s net order value (NOV) has grown steadily, and the number of monthly transacting users (MTU) has also improved. The company noted that competition remains intense in the food delivery business, and that it intends to keep its margin stable and reinvest higher margins into growth.



Nomura has lowered its adjusted EBITDA margin view for the food delivery business by 20 basis points for FY27 and 50 bps for FY28. The brokerage expects NOV to grow 17% year-on-year (YoY) in FY27 and 22% in FY28.

“Blinkit expects to rapidly add new dark stores especially in Tier-2 and lower cites to gain a first mover advantage, targeting a store count of 3,500 by FY27E-end (vs 3,000 earlier) and 5,000 by FY28E. In the near term, store openings will keep margins stable while longer term margin improvement will be driven by scale, as per Blinkit,” the brokerage said.

Nomura flagged slower-than-expected profitability improvement in quick commerce due to competition and a slowdown of the food delivery business as the key risks.

Motilal Oswal on Eternal: Blinkit offers long growth runway

The brokerage retained its ‘Buy’ rating on the stock, and has a price target of Rs 420. This implies an upside of 34% from the current price.

“Blinkit’s expansion to accelerate, with NOV growth expected to pick up: NOV grew 79.3% YoY in 2Q, and growth is expected to pick up from 3Q as new stores come online and ramp up. Despite intense competition, Blinkit’s assortment intelligence, category breadth and execution capabilities are supporting customer acquisition and store paybacks,” Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage said Eternal’s food delivery business is stable, while Blinkit offers a long runway to participate in the structural shift in retail, grocery, and e-commerce. Motilal Oswal expects the company to report PAT margins of 0.8% and 1.4% for FY27 and FY28, respectively. It continues to factor in management’s long-term growth trajectory of over 60% NOV growth for the quick commerce business, along with gradual margin expansion through store maturity and operating leverage.

Eternal: Good growth, quick commerce has more potential

The Zomato operator posted robust results for the September quarter. Its execution remains on track and the quick commerce business is expected to accelerate, with more dark store additions in the pipeline. The impact from agentic commerce is seen limited, though the company remains vigilant.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.