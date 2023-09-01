What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd.? The market cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹58.17 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is 58.67 and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is 6.83 as on .

What is the share price of Zodiac Ventures Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on .