MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|18 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1981PLC023923 and registration number is 023923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹58.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is 58.67 and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is 6.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹14.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.