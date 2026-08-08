Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Zodiac Ventures Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZODIAC VENTURES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Zodiac Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.57 Closed
-4.27₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Zodiac Ventures Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.54₹1.64
₹1.57
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.18₹9.22
₹1.57
Open Price
₹1.60
Prev. Close
₹1.64
Volume
3,13,958

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Ventures Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zodiac Ventures		-5.99-4.85-12.29-1.88-81.08-48.63-38.09
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zodiac Ventures has declined 81.08% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Zodiac Ventures Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Ventures Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.651.64
101.651.65
201.671.66
501.721.7
1001.71.83
2001.972.59

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Ventures Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zodiac Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Zodiac Ventures Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 01:02 AM IST ISTZodiac Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST ISTZodiac Ventures - Submission Of Reg 32- Statement Of Deviation And Variation.
May 23, 2026, 01:54 AM IST ISTZodiac Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
May 22, 2026, 03:07 AM IST ISTZodiac Ventures - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ending On 31St March 2026
May 22, 2026, 01:58 AM IST ISTZodiac Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 21St May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Zodiac Ventures

Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1981PLC023923 and registration number is 023923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jimit Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Himanshi Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sahil Visaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zodiac Ventures Share Price

What is the share price of Zodiac Ventures?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Ventures is ₹1.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zodiac Ventures?

The Zodiac Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Ventures?

The market cap of Zodiac Ventures is ₹12.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac Ventures?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Ventures are ₹1.64 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Ventures?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Ventures is ₹9.22 and 52-week low of Zodiac Ventures is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zodiac Ventures performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zodiac Ventures has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -4.85% for the past month, -12.29% over 3 months, -81.08% over 1 year, -48.63% across 3 years, and -38.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures are 8.41 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac Ventures News

More Zodiac Ventures News
Market Pulse