ZODIAC VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹15.60 Closed
-0.06-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.36₹16.00
₹15.60
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹14.24₹49.00
₹15.60
Open Price
₹16.00
Prev. Close
₹15.61
Volume
5,636

Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R115.95
  • R216.29
  • R316.59
  • Pivot
    15.65
  • S115.31
  • S215.01
  • S314.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.3915.47
  • 1041.5915.58
  • 2040.9415.82
  • 5039.216.95
  • 10031.2519.61
  • 20031.8623.57

Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.82-7.58-10.96-46.83-62.1445.12-68.16
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Zodiac Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
18 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zodiac Ventures Ltd.

Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1981PLC023923 and registration number is 023923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.73 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ramesh Shah
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Jimit Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sunita Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Aakash Parikh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sahil Visaria
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zodiac Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹58.17 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is 58.67 and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is 6.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zodiac Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹15.60 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹49.00 and 52-week low of Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is ₹14.24 as on Sep 01, 2023.

