What is the share price of Zodiac Ventures? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Ventures is ₹1.57 as on .

What kind of stock is Zodiac Ventures? The Zodiac Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac Ventures? The market cap of Zodiac Ventures is ₹12.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac Ventures? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Ventures are ₹1.64 and ₹1.54.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac Ventures? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Ventures is ₹9.22 and 52-week low of Zodiac Ventures is ₹1.18 as on .

How has the Zodiac Ventures performed historically in terms of returns? The Zodiac Ventures has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -4.85% for the past month, -12.29% over 3 months, -81.08% over 1 year, -48.63% across 3 years, and -38.09% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures are 8.41 and 0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global