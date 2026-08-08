Here's the live share price of Zodiac Ventures along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zodiac Ventures
|-5.99
|-4.85
|-12.29
|-1.88
|-81.08
|-48.63
|-38.09
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zodiac Ventures has declined 81.08% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac Ventures has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.65
|1.64
|10
|1.65
|1.65
|20
|1.67
|1.66
|50
|1.72
|1.7
|100
|1.7
|1.83
|200
|1.97
|2.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zodiac Ventures remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 70.63% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:02 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Ventures - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 10:40 PM IST IST
|Zodiac Ventures - Submission Of Reg 32- Statement Of Deviation And Variation.
|May 23, 2026, 01:54 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Ventures - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer
|May 22, 2026, 03:07 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Ventures - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Statements For The Quarter And Year Ending On 31St March 2026
|May 22, 2026, 01:58 AM IST IST
|Zodiac Ventures - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Dated 21St May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Zodiac Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/02/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45209MH1981PLC023923 and registration number is 023923. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.43 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac Ventures is ₹1.57 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac Ventures is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zodiac Ventures is ₹12.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac Ventures are ₹1.64 and ₹1.54.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac Ventures stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac Ventures is ₹9.22 and 52-week low of Zodiac Ventures is ₹1.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac Ventures has shown returns of -4.27% over the past day, -4.85% for the past month, -12.29% over 3 months, -81.08% over 1 year, -48.63% across 3 years, and -38.09% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac Ventures are 8.41 and 0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global