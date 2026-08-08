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Zodiac JRD MKJ Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZODIAC JRD MKJ

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Zodiac JRD MKJ along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹38.00 Closed
0.93₹ 0.35
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zodiac JRD MKJ Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹36.07₹39.00
₹38.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.40₹51.47
₹38.00
Open Price
₹39.00
Prev. Close
₹37.65
Volume
27,653

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac JRD MKJ Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zodiac JRD MKJ		1.2317.986.17-2.31-18.969.148.23
Titan Company		1.397.769.5216.1142.8419.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4562.9543.6539.3515.6151.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-22.624.2142.24167.2967.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7945.1662.783.250.3714.568.5
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.422.4132.66105.44160.57201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.621.452.84-6.59-29.4952.732.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1112.22-11.848.8416.17-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7117.256.319.1316.9725.413.92
Goldiam International		-0.9116.8513.8621.9537.7655.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2633.6630.7311.27-10.759.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-9.75-30.87-53.63-52.4-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.273.883.28-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3935.3877.0662.5745.943.5927.7
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.6310.26-4.7924.0770.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.472.33-1.091.66-6.37-0.66-0.4
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2624.8810.4321.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-2.865.05-10.46-26.2311.36.63
Renaissance Global		3.015.026.86-3.5413.366.9-2.62
Asian Star Company		0-4.93-20.54-8.37-22.67-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zodiac JRD MKJ has declined 18.96% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac JRD MKJ has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Zodiac JRD MKJ Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac JRD MKJ Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
536.1237.8
1034.6636.59
2034.4435.68
5035.2635.4
10035.0136.06
20038.3938.62

Source: Dion Global

Zodiac JRD MKJ Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zodiac JRD MKJ saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zodiac JRD MKJ Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 02:17 AM IST ISTZodiac JRD MKJ - Submission Of Draft Letter Of Offer For Rights Issue
Aug 08, 2026, 02:16 AM IST ISTZodiac JRD MKJ - Submission Of Draft Letter Of Offer For Rights Issue
Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST ISTZodiac JRD MKJ - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter
Aug 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTZodiac JRD MKJ - Outcome Of Right Issue Committee Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026 - Approval Of Draft Letter Of Offer
Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST ISTZodiac JRD MKJ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds

Source: Dion Global

About Zodiac JRD MKJ

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042107 and registration number is 042107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Ratilal Shah
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Mudit Sharadkumar Jain
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Dharmesh Pravin Kharwar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Rupal Patel
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kanhaiyalal Purohit
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Marc Christopher Weinmann
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Zodiac JRD MKJ Share Price

What is the share price of Zodiac JRD MKJ?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zodiac JRD MKJ?

The Zodiac JRD MKJ is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ?

The market cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹41.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac JRD MKJ?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac JRD MKJ are ₹39.00 and ₹36.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac JRD MKJ?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac JRD MKJ stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹51.47 and 52-week low of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹28.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zodiac JRD MKJ performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zodiac JRD MKJ has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, 11.67% for the past month, 4.28% over 3 months, -17.82% over 1 year, 9.14% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ are 10.81 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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