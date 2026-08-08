Here's the live share price of Zodiac JRD MKJ along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zodiac JRD MKJ
|1.23
|17.98
|6.17
|-2.31
|-18.96
|9.14
|8.23
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.76
|9.52
|16.11
|42.84
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|62.95
|43.65
|39.35
|15.61
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-22.6
|24.21
|42.24
|167.29
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|45.16
|62.7
|83.2
|50.37
|14.56
|8.5
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.4
|22.41
|32.66
|105.44
|160.57
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|1.45
|2.84
|-6.59
|-29.49
|52.7
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|12.22
|-11.84
|8.84
|16.17
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|17.25
|6.31
|9.13
|16.97
|25.4
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|16.85
|13.86
|21.95
|37.76
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|33.66
|30.73
|11.27
|-10.75
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-9.75
|-30.87
|-53.63
|-52.4
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|3.88
|3.28
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|35.38
|77.06
|62.57
|45.9
|43.59
|27.7
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.63
|10.26
|-4.79
|24.07
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|2.33
|-1.09
|1.66
|-6.37
|-0.66
|-0.4
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|24.88
|10.43
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-2.86
|5.05
|-10.46
|-26.23
|11.3
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|5.02
|6.86
|-3.54
|13.36
|6.9
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|0
|-4.93
|-20.54
|-8.37
|-22.67
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zodiac JRD MKJ has declined 18.96% compared to peers like Titan Company (42.84%), Kalyan Jewellers India (15.61%), Thangamayil Jewellery (167.29%). From a 5 year perspective, Zodiac JRD MKJ has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|36.12
|37.8
|10
|34.66
|36.59
|20
|34.44
|35.68
|50
|35.26
|35.4
|100
|35.01
|36.06
|200
|38.39
|38.62
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zodiac JRD MKJ saw a drop in promoter holding to 31.83%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 68.18% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:17 AM IST IST
|Zodiac JRD MKJ - Submission Of Draft Letter Of Offer For Rights Issue
|Aug 08, 2026, 02:16 AM IST IST
|Zodiac JRD MKJ - Submission Of Draft Letter Of Offer For Rights Issue
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:09 AM IST IST
|Zodiac JRD MKJ - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The First Quarter
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Zodiac JRD MKJ - Outcome Of Right Issue Committee Meeting Held On 6Th August 2026 - Approval Of Draft Letter Of Offer
|Aug 06, 2026, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Zodiac JRD MKJ - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Source: Dion Global
Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042107 and registration number is 042107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Gems, Jewellery & Precious Metals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.71 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹38.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac JRD MKJ is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹41.71 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac JRD MKJ are ₹39.00 and ₹36.07.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac JRD MKJ stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹51.47 and 52-week low of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹28.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zodiac JRD MKJ has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, 11.67% for the past month, 4.28% over 3 months, -17.82% over 1 year, 9.14% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ are 10.81 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global