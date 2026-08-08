What is the share price of Zodiac JRD MKJ? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹38.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Zodiac JRD MKJ? The Zodiac JRD MKJ is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ? The market cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹41.71 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zodiac JRD MKJ? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zodiac JRD MKJ are ₹39.00 and ₹36.07.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac JRD MKJ? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac JRD MKJ stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹51.47 and 52-week low of Zodiac JRD MKJ is ₹28.40 as on .

How has the Zodiac JRD MKJ performed historically in terms of returns? The Zodiac JRD MKJ has shown returns of 0.93% over the past day, 11.67% for the past month, 4.28% over 3 months, -17.82% over 1 year, 9.14% across 3 years, and 8.23% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ are 10.81 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global