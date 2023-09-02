What is the Market Cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.? The market cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹17.81 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is 15.17 and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is 0.26 as on .

What is the share price of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹34.40 as on .