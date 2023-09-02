Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZODIAC JRD MKJ LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹34.40 Closed
3.331.11
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:47 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹32.10₹36.68
₹34.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹28.00₹57.75
₹34.40
Open Price
₹34.99
Prev. Close
₹33.29
Volume
33,745

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R136.69
  • R238.97
  • R341.27
  • Pivot
    34.39
  • S132.11
  • S229.81
  • S327.53

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 550.3935.65
  • 1045.6136.35
  • 2043.4836.77
  • 5041.4436.39
  • 10035.935.89
  • 20035.0135.75

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.65-9.594.78-13.35-10.3025.09-33.46
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. Share Holdings

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
21 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.

Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042107 and registration number is 042107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jayantilal A Jhaveri
    Chairman & Promoter Director
  • Mr. Jayesh J Jhaveri
    Promoter Managing Director
  • Mr. Devang R Jhaveri
    Promoter & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rajnikant A Jhaveri
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Neeta J Jhaveri
    Promoter Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Uday Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hasmukh Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mohit Thakur
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Sheela Kadechkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jindat Mehtra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.?

The market cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹17.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is 15.17 and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹34.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹57.75 and 52-week low of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹28.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data