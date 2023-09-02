Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-7.65
|-9.59
|4.78
|-13.35
|-10.30
|25.09
|-33.46
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|27 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
|21 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/01/1987 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1987PLC042107 and registration number is 042107. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 19.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.18 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹17.81 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is 15.17 and PB ratio of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is 0.26 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹34.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹57.75 and 52-week low of Zodiac JRD MKJ Ltd. is ₹28.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.