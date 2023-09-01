What is the Market Cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.? The market cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹21.93 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 2.59 as on .

What is the share price of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹30.82 as on .