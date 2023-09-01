Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.26
|27.25
|90.84
|224.76
|294.62
|440.70
|440.70
|10.20
|8.80
|7.16
|20.55
|10.92
|216.60
|752.82
|12.14
|30.12
|22.58
|4.99
|45.65
|45.65
|45.65
|5.89
|-8.37
|1.15
|24.36
|-14.84
|995.06
|614.39
|-0.55
|7.86
|-2.85
|104.29
|238.15
|896.27
|476.67
|-0.09
|9.62
|11.71
|5.79
|37.46
|272.49
|140.29
|4.85
|-19.30
|9.13
|42.49
|-23.39
|273.88
|310.14
|1.31
|-0.47
|7.07
|2.11
|-3.43
|-31.46
|-72.28
|13.40
|10.73
|19.59
|56.69
|-1.39
|297.85
|167.83
|1.51
|-2.43
|33.59
|46.40
|21.10
|381.49
|159.80
|-0.52
|1.79
|9.63
|16.45
|21.27
|684.46
|617.22
|15.37
|3.59
|50.50
|55.41
|86.43
|114.17
|166.21
|17.87
|-15.68
|-12.67
|9.85
|24.37
|125.37
|59.89
|14.91
|16.33
|54.93
|82.50
|93.57
|866.15
|279.53
|-7.86
|11.06
|20.72
|16.92
|5.16
|193.45
|88.32
|-1.07
|45.84
|33.12
|37.42
|78.47
|176.26
|255.00
|-12.16
|-19.11
|-40.43
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|-29.32
|2.42
|10.51
|45.13
|28.42
|23.11
|135.03
|110.74
|-3.33
|-24.31
|-25.16
|-11.13
|40.44
|112.45
|506.27
|7.98
|7.38
|2.91
|16.40
|-19.58
|13.02
|-71.66
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Half Yearly Results
|07 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|05 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Trivikrama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241TN1984PLC096136 and registration number is 096136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹21.93 Cr as on Jun 08, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 2.59 as on Jun 08, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹30.82 as on Jun 08, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹34.06 and 52-week low of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹7.81 as on Jun 08, 2023.