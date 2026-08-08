What is the share price of Zinema Media and Entertainment? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹17.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Zinema Media and Entertainment? The Zinema Media and Entertainment is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment? The market cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹12.65 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zinema Media and Entertainment? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zinema Media and Entertainment are ₹17.78 and ₹17.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zinema Media and Entertainment? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zinema Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹19.18 and 52-week low of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹10.00 as on .

How has the Zinema Media and Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns? The Zinema Media and Entertainment has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -2.95% over 3 months, 45.26% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and 25.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment are 24.73 and 1.40 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global