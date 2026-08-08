Here's the live share price of Zinema Media and Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zinema Media and Entertainment
|-0.11
|-4.92
|-2.95
|-7.30
|45.26
|-18.95
|25.24
|Deepak Nitrite
|7.92
|11.54
|-3.16
|7.06
|-1.58
|-4.25
|-3.79
|Archean Chemical Industries
|-3.54
|-4.19
|-18.74
|-11.52
|-19.20
|-0.71
|2.04
|Tanfac Industries
|0.25
|31.86
|35.39
|44.33
|50.39
|52.75
|78.68
|Vishnu Chemicals
|-4.89
|-3.83
|-2.53
|12.77
|22.70
|19.17
|36.76
|Indo Borax & Chemicals
|6.54
|-2.24
|48.88
|65.17
|45.93
|32.79
|18.03
|Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo
|7.21
|1.39
|-4.79
|7.80
|-13.77
|-11.70
|8.51
|Ganesh Benzoplast
|6.57
|22.20
|18.41
|48.29
|35.17
|-10.70
|7.10
|POCL Enterprises
|-2.49
|-9.99
|-14.17
|-0.50
|-37.51
|59.53
|72.90
|Alufluoride
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-21.60
|0.52
|6.94
|-2.47
|12.01
|National Peroxide
|1.86
|-3.41
|-15.53
|36.09
|-9.54
|-14.07
|-8.70
|Cochin Minerals & Rutile
|20.25
|20.55
|1.54
|8.44
|-3.33
|7.27
|14.81
|A-1
|-10.36
|-29.17
|-54.48
|-82.65
|-69.90
|-18.77
|2.96
|Indian Link Chain Manufacturer
|5.35
|-27.76
|-33.43
|-64.80
|-41.52
|73.58
|65.54
|Shentracon Chemicals
|1.95
|22.19
|63.84
|164.25
|664.45
|96.99
|50.20
|Vasundhara Rasayans
|2.04
|6.05
|38.31
|14.79
|-2.01
|4.41
|4.48
|Saboo Sodium Chloro
|1.94
|-0.86
|-4.82
|-7.40
|-18.41
|-12.99
|-1.93
|TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power
|-11.27
|-11.27
|-31.78
|-42.44
|-50.38
|-22.65
|-16.72
|Alchemist Corporation
|0
|4.98
|10.22
|21.48
|47.56
|35.51
|32.87
|Kobo Biotech
|-18.09
|-22.96
|156.20
|129.51
|159.22
|35.11
|3.75
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zinema Media and Entertainment has gained 45.26% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Zinema Media and Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.97
|17.85
|10
|18.3
|18.06
|20
|18.42
|18.1
|50
|16.69
|17.3
|100
|15.5
|16.02
|200
|14.16
|14.16
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zinema Media and Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Zinema Media & Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 09, 2026, 07:04 PM IST IST
|Zinema Media & Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST IST
|Zinema Media & Ent. - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Re
|May 31, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Zinema Media & Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of The SEB
|May 31, 2026, 05:54 AM IST IST
|Zinema Media & Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of The SEB
Source: Dion Global
Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241TN1984PLC096136 and registration number is 096136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹17.78 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Zinema Media and Entertainment is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹12.65 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zinema Media and Entertainment are ₹17.78 and ₹17.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zinema Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹19.18 and 52-week low of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹10.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Zinema Media and Entertainment has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -2.95% over 3 months, 45.26% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and 25.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment are 24.73 and 1.40 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global