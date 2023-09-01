Follow Us

Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZINEMA MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT LTD.

Sector : Chemicals - Inorganic - Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.82 Closed
00
As on Jun 8, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹30.82₹34.06
₹30.82
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.81₹34.06
₹30.82
Open Price
₹34.06
Prev. Close
₹30.82
Volume
0

Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R132.98
  • R235.14
  • R336.22
  • Pivot
    31.9
  • S129.74
  • S228.66
  • S326.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.6730.04
  • 106.5327.71
  • 206.1823.97
  • 506.4617.62
  • 1004.170
  • 2002.090

Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.2627.2590.84224.76294.62440.70440.70
10.208.807.1620.5510.92216.60752.82
12.1430.1222.584.9945.6545.6545.65
5.89-8.371.1524.36-14.84995.06614.39
-0.557.86-2.85104.29238.15896.27476.67
-0.099.6211.715.7937.46272.49140.29
4.85-19.309.1342.49-23.39273.88310.14
1.31-0.477.072.11-3.43-31.46-72.28
13.4010.7319.5956.69-1.39297.85167.83
1.51-2.4333.5946.4021.10381.49159.80
-0.521.799.6316.4521.27684.46617.22
15.373.5950.5055.4186.43114.17166.21
17.87-15.68-12.679.8524.37125.3759.89
14.9116.3354.9382.5093.57866.15279.53
-7.8611.0620.7216.925.16193.4588.32
-1.0745.8433.1237.4278.47176.26255.00
-12.16-19.11-40.43-29.32-29.32-29.32-29.32
2.4210.5145.1328.4223.11135.03110.74
-3.33-24.31-25.16-11.1340.44112.45506.27
7.987.382.9116.40-19.5813.02-71.66

Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. Share Holdings

Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited & Half Yearly Results
07 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Feb, 2023Board MeetingOthers
05 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.

Trivikrama Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241TN1984PLC096136 and registration number is 096136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Baskaran Sathya Prakash
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sadasivam Anbazhagan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramasamy Gokulakrishnan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kannabiran Navakumar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Narsing Balwanth Singh
    Director

FAQs on Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

The market cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹21.93 Cr as on Jun 08, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is 2.59 as on Jun 08, 2023.

What is the share price of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹30.82 as on Jun 08, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹34.06 and 52-week low of Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is ₹7.81 as on Jun 08, 2023.

