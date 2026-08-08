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Zinema Media and Entertainment Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZINEMA MEDIA AND ENTERTAINMENT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Zinema Media and Entertainment along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.78 Closed
-0.11₹ -0.02
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zinema Media and Entertainment Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.78₹17.78
₹17.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹19.18
₹17.78
Open Price
₹17.78
Prev. Close
₹17.80
Volume
4,000

Source: Dion Global

Zinema Media and Entertainment Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zinema Media and Entertainment		-0.11-4.92-2.95-7.3045.26-18.9525.24
Deepak Nitrite		7.9211.54-3.167.06-1.58-4.25-3.79
Archean Chemical Industries		-3.54-4.19-18.74-11.52-19.20-0.712.04
Tanfac Industries		0.2531.8635.3944.3350.3952.7578.68
Vishnu Chemicals		-4.89-3.83-2.5312.7722.7019.1736.76
Indo Borax & Chemicals		6.54-2.2448.8865.1745.9332.7918.03
Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo		7.211.39-4.797.80-13.77-11.708.51
Ganesh Benzoplast		6.5722.2018.4148.2935.17-10.707.10
POCL Enterprises		-2.49-9.99-14.17-0.50-37.5159.5372.90
Alufluoride		-1.78-5.03-21.600.526.94-2.4712.01
National Peroxide		1.86-3.41-15.5336.09-9.54-14.07-8.70
Cochin Minerals & Rutile		20.2520.551.548.44-3.337.2714.81
A-1		-10.36-29.17-54.48-82.65-69.90-18.772.96
Indian Link Chain Manufacturer		5.35-27.76-33.43-64.80-41.5273.5865.54
Shentracon Chemicals		1.9522.1963.84164.25664.4596.9950.20
Vasundhara Rasayans		2.046.0538.3114.79-2.014.414.48
Saboo Sodium Chloro		1.94-0.86-4.82-7.40-18.41-12.99-1.93
TECIL Chemicals & Hydro Power		-11.27-11.27-31.78-42.44-50.38-22.65-16.72
Alchemist Corporation		04.9810.2221.4847.5635.5132.87
Kobo Biotech		-18.09-22.96156.20129.51159.2235.113.75

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zinema Media and Entertainment has gained 45.26% compared to peers like Deepak Nitrite (-1.58%), Archean Chemical Industries (-19.20%), Tanfac Industries (50.39%). From a 5 year perspective, Zinema Media and Entertainment has outperformed peers relative to Deepak Nitrite (-3.79%) and Archean Chemical Industries (2.04%).

Zinema Media and Entertainment Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zinema Media and Entertainment Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.9717.85
1018.318.06
2018.4218.1
5016.6917.3
10015.516.02
20014.1614.16

Source: Dion Global

Zinema Media and Entertainment Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zinema Media and Entertainment remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 79.12% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zinema Media and Entertainment Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTZinema Media & Ent. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 09, 2026, 07:04 PM IST ISTZinema Media & Ent. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 06:18 AM IST ISTZinema Media & Ent. - Non Applicability Of Regulation 23 (9) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Re
May 31, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTZinema Media & Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of The SEB
May 31, 2026, 05:54 AM IST ISTZinema Media & Ent. - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of The Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of The SEB

Source: Dion Global

About Zinema Media and Entertainment

Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/06/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241TN1984PLC096136 and registration number is 096136. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale trade, except of motor vehiclesan d motorcycles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Baskaran Sathya Prakash
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Raj
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Sadasivam Anbazhagan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Uma Maheswari
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Shivani Marda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zinema Media and Entertainment Share Price

What is the share price of Zinema Media and Entertainment?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹17.78 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zinema Media and Entertainment?

The Zinema Media and Entertainment is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment?

The market cap of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹12.65 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zinema Media and Entertainment?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zinema Media and Entertainment are ₹17.78 and ₹17.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zinema Media and Entertainment?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zinema Media and Entertainment stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹19.18 and 52-week low of Zinema Media and Entertainment is ₹10.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Zinema Media and Entertainment performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zinema Media and Entertainment has shown returns of -0.11% over the past day, -4.92% for the past month, -2.95% over 3 months, 45.26% over 1 year, -18.95% across 3 years, and 25.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zinema Media and Entertainment are 24.73 and 1.40 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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