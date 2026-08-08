What is the share price of Zim Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zim Laboratories is ₹112.10 as on .

What kind of stock is Zim Laboratories? The Zim Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zim Laboratories? The market cap of Zim Laboratories is ₹601.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zim Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zim Laboratories are ₹112.25 and ₹109.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zim Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zim Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zim Laboratories is ₹133.95 and 52-week low of Zim Laboratories is ₹59.72 as on .

How has the Zim Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Zim Laboratories has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -5.12% for the past month, 16.98% over 3 months, 38.22% over 1 year, -6.0% across 3 years, and 18.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories are 162.94 and 2.03 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global