Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|19 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Bonus issue
|26 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zim Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1984PLC032172 and registration number is 032172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹631.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is 32.88 and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹129.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zim Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹151.75 and 52-week low of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹67.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.