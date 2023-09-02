Follow Us

ZIM LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹129.70 Closed
-2.3-3.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Zim Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹126.65₹133.10
₹129.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.45₹151.75
₹129.70
Open Price
₹132.75
Prev. Close
₹132.75
Volume
73,151

Zim Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1133.62
  • R2136.58
  • R3140.07
  • Pivot
    130.13
  • S1127.17
  • S2123.68
  • S3120.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5248.69128.9
  • 10247.69126.67
  • 20242.92125.34
  • 50240.37119.88
  • 100226.49111.07
  • 200198.44100.5

Zim Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.28-2.9626.0858.5647.33340.1693.58
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Zim Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Zim Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Bonus issue
26 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zim Laboratories Ltd.

Zim Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1984PLC032172 and registration number is 032172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 329.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. Anwar Daud
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash Sapkal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Niraj Dhadiwal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Zulfiquar M Kamal
    Director - Finance
  • Dr. Kakasaheb Mahadik
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Loya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmakar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Kamlesh Shende
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zim Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹631.97 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is 32.88 and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is 3.48 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zim Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹129.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zim Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zim Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹151.75 and 52-week low of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹67.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

