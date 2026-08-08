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Zim Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZIM LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Zim Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.10 Closed
-2.31₹ -2.65
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zim Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹109.05₹112.25
₹112.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.72₹133.95
₹112.10
Open Price
₹109.65
Prev. Close
₹114.75
Volume
3,195

Source: Dion Global

Zim Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zim Laboratories		-1.49-5.1216.9854.4138.22-6.0018.65
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zim Laboratories has gained 38.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zim Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Zim Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zim Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5113.68113.2
10117.36114.75
20117.96116.23
50114.41112.36
10096.79102.86
20084.3794.26

Source: Dion Global

Zim Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zim Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.34%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Zim Laboratories Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
5,71,6290.497.09

Source: Dion Global

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

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Zim Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTZim Laboratories - Earnings Presentation - Q1 FY27
Aug 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTZim Laboratories - Results-Financial Results For 30.06.2026.
Aug 06, 2026, 07:28 PM IST ISTZim Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
Aug 04, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTZim Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Jul 31, 2026, 05:53 AM IST ISTZim Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And

Source: Dion Global

About Zim Laboratories

Zim Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1984PLC032172 and registration number is 032172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 370.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Anwar Daud
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Prakash Sapkal
    Director & Head
  • Mr. Niraj Dhadiwal
    Director - Business Development
  • Mr. Zulfiquar M Kamal
    Director - Finance
  • Dr. Kamlesh Shende
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Kavita Loya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Padmakar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Bhatia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zim Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Zim Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zim Laboratories is ₹112.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zim Laboratories?

The Zim Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zim Laboratories?

The market cap of Zim Laboratories is ₹601.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zim Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zim Laboratories are ₹112.25 and ₹109.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zim Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zim Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zim Laboratories is ₹133.95 and 52-week low of Zim Laboratories is ₹59.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zim Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zim Laboratories has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -5.12% for the past month, 16.98% over 3 months, 38.22% over 1 year, -6.0% across 3 years, and 18.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories are 162.94 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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