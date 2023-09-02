What is the Market Cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹631.97 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is 32.88 and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories Ltd. is 3.48 as on .

What is the share price of Zim Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zim Laboratories Ltd. is ₹129.70 as on .