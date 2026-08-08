Here's the live share price of Zim Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zim Laboratories
|-1.49
|-5.12
|16.98
|54.41
|38.22
|-6.00
|18.65
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zim Laboratories has gained 38.22% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zim Laboratories has outperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|113.68
|113.2
|10
|117.36
|114.75
|20
|117.96
|116.23
|50
|114.41
|112.36
|100
|96.79
|102.86
|200
|84.37
|94.26
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zim Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 1.34%, FII holding rose to 0.03%, and public shareholding moved down to 68.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|5,71,629
|0.49
|7.09
Source: Dion Global
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|Zim Laboratories - Earnings Presentation - Q1 FY27
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Zim Laboratories - Results-Financial Results For 30.06.2026.
|Aug 06, 2026, 07:28 PM IST IST
|Zim Laboratories - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting.
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Zim Laboratories - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
|Jul 31, 2026, 05:53 AM IST IST
|Zim Laboratories - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And
Source: Dion Global
Zim Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/02/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1984PLC032172 and registration number is 032172. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Chemical and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 370.48 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 53.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zim Laboratories is ₹112.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zim Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zim Laboratories is ₹601.51 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zim Laboratories are ₹112.25 and ₹109.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zim Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zim Laboratories is ₹133.95 and 52-week low of Zim Laboratories is ₹59.72 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zim Laboratories has shown returns of -2.31% over the past day, -5.12% for the past month, 16.98% over 3 months, 38.22% over 1 year, -6.0% across 3 years, and 18.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zim Laboratories are 162.94 and 2.03 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global