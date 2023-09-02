Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|22 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Dividend
|14 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1981PLC023734 and registration number is 023734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹748.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is 23.09 and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹824.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹883.90 and 52-week low of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹377.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.