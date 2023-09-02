What is the Market Cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.? The market cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹748.28 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is 23.09 and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is 1.78 as on .

What is the share price of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹824.70 as on .