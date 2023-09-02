Follow Us

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. Share Price

ZF STEERING GEAR (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Auto Ancl - Gears & Drive | Smallcap | BSE
₹824.70 Closed
1.088.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹812.00₹825.90
₹824.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹377.80₹883.90
₹824.70
Open Price
₹824.00
Prev. Close
₹815.90
Volume
3,845

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1829.73
  • R2834.77
  • R3843.63
  • Pivot
    820.87
  • S1815.83
  • S2806.97
  • S3801.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5508.3817.81
  • 10549.03816.62
  • 20555.7810.41
  • 50577.91764.76
  • 100524.22694.12
  • 200490.72619.07

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.16-0.4835.16100.1227.94147.55-33.38
8.949.2312.6441.8675.61352.55280.28
1.11-11.948.8022.8447.5675.552.33
-7.05-4.8433.8752.29124.051,220.951,685.22
3.46-1.3943.9056.9584.82202.97-10.75
2.5910.8139.7729.61105.00372.99491.35
2.21-4.364.874.69-5.87220.0215.43
3.677.8124.1861.9541.27122.81-30.98

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
22 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Dividend
14 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1981PLC023734 and registration number is 023734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 312.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Munot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Utkarsh Munot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Motwani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Shridhar S Kalmadi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S A Gundecha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Nelamangala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Adit Rathi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Smita A Lahoti
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹748.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is 23.09 and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is 1.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹824.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹883.90 and 52-week low of ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is ₹377.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

