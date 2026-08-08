What is the share price of ZF Steering Gear (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹665.75 as on .

What kind of stock is ZF Steering Gear (India)? The ZF Steering Gear (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ZF Steering Gear (India)? The market cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹604.05 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of ZF Steering Gear (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of ZF Steering Gear (India) are ₹674.80 and ₹657.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ZF Steering Gear (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Steering Gear (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹1,154.85 and 52-week low of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹570.10 as on .

How has the ZF Steering Gear (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The ZF Steering Gear (India) has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -18.51% over 3 months, -40.84% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) are 30.51 and 1.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global