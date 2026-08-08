Here's the live share price of ZF Steering Gear (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|ZF Steering Gear (India)
|-0.21
|-2.44
|-18.51
|-16.97
|-40.84
|-6.43
|5.98
|JTEKT India
|-1.13
|-3.60
|-1.38
|-6.29
|10.15
|-2.47
|4.12
|Shanthi Gears
|-2.07
|-8.87
|-12.08
|-10.96
|-25.39
|-3.59
|16.97
|Carraro India
|-6.74
|-4.99
|-14.64
|-12.76
|15.54
|-7.66
|-4.67
|SAR Auto Products
|-8.02
|27.21
|63.96
|94.38
|119.58
|46.93
|66.30
|Racl Geartech
|16.63
|11.21
|10.63
|31.01
|55.80
|4.68
|22.19
|The Hi-Tech Gears
|-0.17
|-15.02
|-8.88
|-13.68
|-16.93
|13.46
|12.40
|HIM Teknoforge
|-1.94
|34.76
|21.13
|25.20
|23.06
|27.06
|15.62
|Bharat Gears
|-15.31
|-15.98
|-9.52
|-11.95
|20.98
|-5.98
|5.10
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, ZF Steering Gear (India) has declined 40.84% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, ZF Steering Gear (India) has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|674.55
|672.17
|10
|674.75
|674.07
|20
|675.9
|677.42
|50
|681.51
|689.94
|100
|710.76
|716.65
|200
|768.36
|786.76
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, ZF Steering Gear (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|ZF Steering Gear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST IST
|ZF Steering Gear - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:12 PM IST IST
|ZF Steering Gear - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|ZF Steering Gear - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(2) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
|Jul 24, 2026, 05:59 AM IST IST
|ZF Steering Gear - REVISION IN THE PROJECT COST FOR THR ALUMINIUM PROJECT OF THE WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY - DRIVESYS SYSTEMS P
Source: Dion Global
ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1981PLC023734 and registration number is 023734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹665.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ZF Steering Gear (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹604.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of ZF Steering Gear (India) are ₹674.80 and ₹657.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Steering Gear (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹1,154.85 and 52-week low of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹570.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The ZF Steering Gear (India) has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -18.51% over 3 months, -40.84% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) are 30.51 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global