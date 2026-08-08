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ZF Steering Gear (India) Share Price

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BSE

ZF STEERING GEAR (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Auto Ancillaries

Here's the live share price of ZF Steering Gear (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹665.75 Closed
0.42₹ 2.80
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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ZF Steering Gear (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹657.10₹674.80
₹665.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹570.10₹1,154.85
₹665.75
Open Price
₹674.80
Prev. Close
₹662.95
Volume
325

Source: Dion Global

ZF Steering Gear (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
ZF Steering Gear (India)		-0.21-2.44-18.51-16.97-40.84-6.435.98
JTEKT India		-1.13-3.60-1.38-6.2910.15-2.474.12
Shanthi Gears		-2.07-8.87-12.08-10.96-25.39-3.5916.97
Carraro India		-6.74-4.99-14.64-12.7615.54-7.66-4.67
SAR Auto Products		-8.0227.2163.9694.38119.5846.9366.30
Racl Geartech		16.6311.2110.6331.0155.804.6822.19
The Hi-Tech Gears		-0.17-15.02-8.88-13.68-16.9313.4612.40
HIM Teknoforge		-1.9434.7621.1325.2023.0627.0615.62
Bharat Gears		-15.31-15.98-9.52-11.9520.98-5.985.10

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, ZF Steering Gear (India) has declined 40.84% compared to peers like JTEKT India (10.15%), Shanthi Gears (-25.39%), Carraro India (15.54%). From a 5 year perspective, ZF Steering Gear (India) has underperformed peers relative to JTEKT India (4.12%) and Shanthi Gears (16.97%).

ZF Steering Gear (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

ZF Steering Gear (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5674.55672.17
10674.75674.07
20675.9677.42
50681.51689.94
100710.76716.65
200768.36786.76

Source: Dion Global

ZF Steering Gear (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, ZF Steering Gear (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 37.23% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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ZF Steering Gear (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTZF Steering Gear - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Credit Rating
Jul 28, 2026, 08:19 PM IST ISTZF Steering Gear - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 28, 2026, 08:12 PM IST ISTZF Steering Gear - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 27, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTZF Steering Gear - Disclosure Under Regulation 30(2) Of The SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulation
Jul 24, 2026, 05:59 AM IST ISTZF Steering Gear - REVISION IN THE PROJECT COST FOR THR ALUMINIUM PROJECT OF THE WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY - DRIVESYS SYSTEMS P

Source: Dion Global

About ZF Steering Gear (India)

ZF Steering Gear (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/01/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29130PN1981PLC023734 and registration number is 023734. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of diverse parts and accessories for motor vehecles sucs as brakes, gearboxes, axles, road wheels, suspension shock absorbers, radiators, silencers, exhaust pipes, catalysers, clutches, steering wheels, steering columns and steering boxes etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 556.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 9.07 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Munot
    Chairman
  • Mr. Utkarsh Munot
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohit Rathi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shrenik Gandhi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Smita A Lahoti
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bharat Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Dr. Dinesh Bothra
    Non Independent Director

FAQs on ZF Steering Gear (India) Share Price

What is the share price of ZF Steering Gear (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹665.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is ZF Steering Gear (India)?

The ZF Steering Gear (India) is operating in the Auto Ancillaries Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of ZF Steering Gear (India)?

The market cap of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹604.05 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of ZF Steering Gear (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of ZF Steering Gear (India) are ₹674.80 and ₹657.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of ZF Steering Gear (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which ZF Steering Gear (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹1,154.85 and 52-week low of ZF Steering Gear (India) is ₹570.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the ZF Steering Gear (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The ZF Steering Gear (India) has shown returns of 0.42% over the past day, -2.44% for the past month, -18.51% over 3 months, -40.84% over 1 year, -6.43% across 3 years, and 5.98% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of ZF Steering Gear (India) are 30.51 and 1.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

ZF Steering Gear (India) News

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