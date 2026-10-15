Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2017PLC128777 and registration number is 128777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6051.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.