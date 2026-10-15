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Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Share Price

Sector
Service

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Oct 15, 2026 and will close on Oct 19, 2026. The price band has been set at 143.00-151.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
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Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
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Source: Dion Global

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Crisil		1.85-2.426.558.83-5.144.938.53
Central Depository Services (India)		2.07-2.06-10.84-4.16-20.8423.312.92
Urban Company		0.962.2620.7918.79-1.47-1.02-0.61
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		0.071.5-21.8421.0134.2310.316.07
Indegene		1.834.4416.8120.199.611.50.89
International Gemological Institute		2.880.89-10.56-10.03-9.17-12.48-7.68
WeWork India Management		1.690.27-6.2934.018.552.421.44
LEAP India		-1.773.2-4.15-4.15-4.15-1.4-0.84
SIS		-1.25-2.08-7.4227.6321.02-3.46-4.33
Quess Corp		7.891.1517.9677.345.22-6.73-17.88
PDS		1.472.29-9.3613.0115.58-17.496.02
CMS Info Systems		1.58-2.32-19.39-28.82-38.89-16.4-1.78
Bluspring Enterprises		22.4332.7142.5139.45109.8325.2814.48
TeamLease Services		-1.36-13.61-24.23-12.24-38.27-25.59-26.59
Kapston Services		-2.65-6.2827.0783.96217.68105.8980.54
Updater Services		2.529.3112.635.3-8.48-9.35-5.37
Krystal Integrated Services		0.384.575.8516.14.75-3.75-2.27
Vision Infra Equipment Solutions		-4.2-14.510.2117.0857.7716.469.57
Innovision		-0.45-1.43-14.04-21.83-32.74-12.38-7.62

Source: Dion Global

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About Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/12/2017 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74999KA2017PLC128777 and registration number is 128777. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Plastic products, non-metallic mineral products, rubber products, fabricated metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6051.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Amrit Pratik Acharya
    Chairman & Managing Director (Executive Director)
  • Mr. Srinath Ramakkrushnan
    Executive Director & COO
  • Mr. Sanjiv Rangrass
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kumar Dasari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jai Shanker Krishnan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Shailesh Lakhani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Aruna Sundararajan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Prayank Swaroop
    Nominee Director

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