Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath clarifies on Rs 100-cr salary after Twitter backlash: Enabling liquidity to de-risk

Zerodha is India's largest stock broker.

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has clarified after the recent buzz around Rs 100-crore salaries that he might draw along with his brother and co-founder Nikhil Kamath and Wife Seema Patil each. In a series of tweets, Nithin Kamath explained that the company has only passed the resolution for allowing the three to draw a salary that may equal Rs 100 crore each every year, but in reality, the actual salary drawn would not be the same. Although the actual salary might be lower than the approved Rs 100 crore, it will still be higher than the norm, according to the Zerodha CEO. “It is important to take liquidity out when you are “up” to de-risk. We have always done this, ~15% of profits,” he added.

He tweeted: