The buzz in the IPO pipeline is back – Quick commerce major, Zepto has filed the updated draft red herring prospectus for its proposed initial public offering. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth up to Rs 8,010 crore and an offer for sale of up to 113.47 million shares by existing investors.

While proceeds from the offer for sale will go to shareholders selling stake, the fresh issue capital is earmarked for expanding the company’s dark store network, funding lease obligations, strengthening technology infrastructure, supporting marketing initiatives and pursuing acquisition opportunities.

The filing also provides a snapshot of a business that has rapidly scaled its operations ahead of its public market debut. As of March 31, 2026, Zepto operated 1,139 dark stores, processed an average of 2.33 million orders a day and increased its share of India’s quick commerce order market to around 35%.

Zepto IPO: Combination of fresh issue and an offer for sale

The proposed IPO consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 8,010 crore and an offer for sale of up to 113,466,566 shares by existing investors.

The company may also undertake a pre-IPO placement of up to Rs 1,602 crore before filing its red herring prospectus. If completed, the amount raised through the pre-IPO placement will be deducted from the size of the fresh issue.

Dark store expansion accounts for the largest growth investment

Zepto has earmarked Rs 1,628.98 crore for expanding its dark store network across existing and new geographies over FY27-FY30.

The company plans to spend Rs 277.88 crore in FY27, Rs 331.87 crore in FY28, Rs 585.23 crore in FY29 and Rs 433.99 crore in FY30 toward opening additional facilities.

Dark stores form the backbone of Zepto’s operating model, enabling inventory to be stored closer to consumers and supporting rapid fulfilment of orders.

“We propose to utilise the Net Proceeds towards funding the following objects,” the company said in the prospectus while outlining its capital deployment roadmap.

Lease rentals will absorb the single-largest identified allocation

In addition to opening new facilities, Zepto has allocated Rs 1,734.94 crore toward lease rentals for its existing dark store network.

The spending plan includes Rs 407.24 crore in FY27, Rs 569.56 crore in FY28, Rs 603.89 crore in FY29 and Rs 154.25 crore in FY30.

The allocation illustrates the scale of the company’s existing operating infrastructure and the ongoing costs associated with maintaining a large fulfilment network.

Technology and cloud infrastructure will receive more than Rs 1,300 crore

Zepto plans to invest Rs 1,324.78 crore in technology and cloud infrastructure over the next four financial years.

The company expects to spend Rs 252.77 crore in FY27, Rs 397.34 crore in FY28, Rs 451.53 crore in FY29 and Rs 223.15 crore in FY30.

According to the prospectus, Zepto relies on internally developed software systems for inventory forecasting, manpower productivity, supply chain operations and order management. During the quarter ended March 2026, its automated infrastructure processed an average of nearly four million units every day.

Marketing and customer acquisition remain a key spending priority

Zepto intends to invest Rs 520 crore in subsidiary Zepto Marketplace Private Limited for marketing and business promotion activities.

The planned deployment includes Rs 57 crore in FY27, Rs 93 crore in FY28, Rs 272 crore in FY29 and Rs 98 crore in FY30.

The company said the spending is intended to strengthen brand visibility and support business growth as competition intensifies within the quick commerce segment.

The filing preserves room for acquisitions

A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be available for inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate purposes.

The prospectus states that spending on unidentified acquisitions cannot exceed 10% of gross proceeds, while general corporate purposes cannot exceed 25% of gross proceeds. Together, the two categories cannot account for more than 35% of the gross proceeds from the fresh issue.

This provides flexibility for strategic transactions and future expansion opportunities after listing.

Zepto says it is India’s fastest-growing scaled quick commerce platform

Citing a Redseer report, Zepto said its order volume grew at a CAGR of about 119.5% between FY24 and FY26, making it the fastest-growing quick commerce platform among scaled players during the period.

The company said its share of total quick commerce orders increased from around 26% in FY24 to around 35% in the quarter ended March 2026. Orders per day expanded about 8.34 times between June 2023 and March 2026.

“Zepto is the fastest growing quick commerce platform in India in terms of order volume between Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2026 amongst scaled quick commerce platforms; during this period, Zepto’s order volume grew at a CAGR of approximately 119.50%, significantly outpacing industry growth,” the company said in the prospectus, citing the Redseer report.

The platform now operates at significant scale

Zepto said an average of 46,623 stock keeping units were listed on its platform during FY26 across categories ranging from groceries and fresh produce to electronics and personal care products.

The company worked with an average of 286,670 active delivery partners during the quarter ended March 31, 2026, while handling an average of 2.33 million orders a day through its fulfilment and delivery network.

Quick commerce growth projections remain central to the investment case

According to the Redseer report cited in the prospectus, India’s quick commerce sector grew about 95% in gross merchandise value and about 81% in order volume between CY2022 and CY2025.

Quick commerce accounted for around 13% of online retail gross merchandise value in CY2025, compared with about 3% in CY2022. The report projects that share could rise to 26%-30% by CY2030.

The market is projected to expand from about Rs 963 billion in CY2025 to between Rs 5.1 trillion and Rs 7.1 trillion by CY2030.

Existing investors will sell part of their holdings through the offer for sale

The offer for sale includes shares from investors such as Nexus Ventures VI Holdings, Nexus Ventures VII Holdings, Contrary ZEP Holdings, Razor Ventures Zepto, Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and Kaiser Permanente Group Trust.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale component.

Conclusion

Zepto’s updated IPO filing shows that the company intends to use public-market capital primarily to expand and support its fulfilment infrastructure, strengthen technology capabilities, increase marketing spend and retain flexibility for acquisitions.

The spending plan extends through FY30 and provides a detailed view of how the company intends to fund the next phase of growth as it prepares for a public listing. The filing also offers a snapshot of a business that operates more than 1,100 dark stores, handles more than 2 million daily orders and continues to expand its presence within India’s quick commerce market.

Disclaimer: The specific allocation details, operational metrics, and sector growth projections discussed in this report are sourced from Zepto’s draft red herring prospectus and are intended for informational purposes only. This coverage does not constitute an offer, invitation, or recommendation to subscribe to the upcoming initial public offering. Investing in public listings of high-growth technology and quick commerce platforms involves significant volatility, market competition, and business model execution risks. Readers are strongly advised to consult a SEBI-registered investment advisor or a qualified financial consultant to independently assess their investment objectives and risk tolerance before allocating capital.

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