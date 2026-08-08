What is the share price of Zenotech Laboratories? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenotech Laboratories is ₹44.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Zenotech Laboratories? The Zenotech Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenotech Laboratories? The market cap of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹273.97 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenotech Laboratories? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenotech Laboratories are ₹44.89 and ₹44.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenotech Laboratories? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenotech Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹33.55 as on .

How has the Zenotech Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns? The Zenotech Laboratories has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -2.03% for the past month, -5.2% over 3 months, -21.33% over 1 year, -6.54% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories are -108.96 and 2.88 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global