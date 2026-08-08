Here's the live share price of Zenotech Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zenotech Laboratories
|0.79
|-2.03
|-5.20
|-3.52
|-21.33
|-6.54
|-4.50
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zenotech Laboratories has declined 21.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenotech Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.49
|44.47
|10
|44.89
|44.71
|20
|45.57
|45.01
|50
|45.11
|45.08
|100
|44.36
|45.26
|200
|45.93
|47.22
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zenotech Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:17 PM IST IST
|Zenotech Lab. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., July 28, 2026
|Jul 28, 2026, 08:11 PM IST IST
|Zenotech Lab. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 06:07 AM IST IST
|Zenotech Lab. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 13, 2026, 10:03 PM IST IST
|Zenotech Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company
|Apr 29, 2026, 09:50 PM IST IST
|Zenotech Lab. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100TG1989PLC010122 and registration number is 010122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenotech Laboratories is ₹44.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenotech Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹273.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenotech Laboratories are ₹44.89 and ₹44.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenotech Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹33.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenotech Laboratories has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -2.03% for the past month, -5.2% over 3 months, -21.33% over 1 year, -6.54% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories are -108.96 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global