What is the Market Cap of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.? The market cap of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is ₹330.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is 35.68 and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is 4.01 as on .

What is the share price of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is ₹54.12 as on .