ZENOTECH LABORATORIES LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹54.12 Closed
-0.17-0.09
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹53.50₹54.95
₹54.12
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.00₹77.80
₹54.12
Open Price
₹54.95
Prev. Close
₹54.21
Volume
16,473

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R154.67
  • R255.53
  • R356.12
  • Pivot
    54.08
  • S153.22
  • S252.63
  • S351.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 559.453.46
  • 1058.9653.58
  • 2058.8454.17
  • 5059.154.59
  • 10056.254.58
  • 20056.0555

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.52-14.601.145.44-5.96102.7042.05
0.08-3.0712.2515.6027.17112.2368.99
2.955.6929.1238.3621.7368.8891.87
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.47-1.5222.5728.3232.6827.92115.08
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.400.8824.5978.1753.130.9818.00
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.021.886.2814.75-13.59-35.77-15.28
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-1.91-4.0523.247.19-3.67-14.04126.81
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.2410.6216.4226.11-31.0176.56351.57

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. Share Holdings

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
01 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100TG1989PLC010122 and registration number is 010122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Kavita Rakesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Azadar Husain Asghar Mehdi Khan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Anantray Goradia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagruti Prashant Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rakeshchandra Jagdishprasad Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Jitendra Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.?

The market cap of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is ₹330.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is 35.68 and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is 4.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is ₹54.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is ₹77.80 and 52-week low of Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is ₹45.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

