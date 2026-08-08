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Zenotech Laboratories Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZENOTECH LABORATORIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Zenotech Laboratories along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹44.89 Closed
1.38₹ 0.61
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zenotech Laboratories Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹44.25₹44.89
₹44.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.55₹60.00
₹44.89
Open Price
₹44.28
Prev. Close
₹44.28
Volume
757

Source: Dion Global

Zenotech Laboratories Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zenotech Laboratories		0.79-2.03-5.20-3.52-21.33-6.54-4.50
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zenotech Laboratories has declined 21.33% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenotech Laboratories has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Zenotech Laboratories Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zenotech Laboratories Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.4944.47
1044.8944.71
2045.5745.01
5045.1145.08
10044.3645.26
20045.9347.22

Source: Dion Global

Zenotech Laboratories Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zenotech Laboratories remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 30.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zenotech Laboratories Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 28, 2026, 08:17 PM IST ISTZenotech Lab. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held Today, I.E., July 28, 2026
Jul 28, 2026, 08:11 PM IST ISTZenotech Lab. - Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 06:07 AM IST ISTZenotech Lab. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 13, 2026, 10:03 PM IST ISTZenotech Lab. - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company
Apr 29, 2026, 09:50 PM IST ISTZenotech Lab. - Audited Standalone Financial Results For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Zenotech Laboratories

Zenotech Laboratories Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100TG1989PLC010122 and registration number is 010122. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 43.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 61.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. Azadar Husain Asghar Mehdi Khan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jignesh Anantray Goradia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rakeshchandra Jagdishprasad Sinha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Chintan Jitendra Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jagruti Prashant Sheth
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Premal Hemant Gandhi
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zenotech Laboratories Share Price

What is the share price of Zenotech Laboratories?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenotech Laboratories is ₹44.89 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zenotech Laboratories?

The Zenotech Laboratories is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenotech Laboratories?

The market cap of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹273.97 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenotech Laboratories?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenotech Laboratories are ₹44.89 and ₹44.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenotech Laboratories?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenotech Laboratories stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹60.00 and 52-week low of Zenotech Laboratories is ₹33.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zenotech Laboratories performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zenotech Laboratories has shown returns of 1.38% over the past day, -2.03% for the past month, -5.2% over 3 months, -21.33% over 1 year, -6.54% across 3 years, and -4.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenotech Laboratories are -108.96 and 2.88 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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