What is the share price of Zenlabs Ethica? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenlabs Ethica is ₹28.50 as on .

What kind of stock is Zenlabs Ethica? The Zenlabs Ethica is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenlabs Ethica? The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹18.55 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenlabs Ethica? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenlabs Ethica are ₹29.00 and ₹28.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenlabs Ethica? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenlabs Ethica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹39.99 and 52-week low of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹16.50 as on .

How has the Zenlabs Ethica performed historically in terms of returns? The Zenlabs Ethica has shown returns of -3.39% over the past day, -16.13% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, -13.56% over 1 year, -13.05% across 3 years, and -7.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica are -9.59 and 2.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global