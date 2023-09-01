What is the Market Cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.? The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹26.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.? P/E ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is 140.55 and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is 2.74 as on .

What is the share price of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on .