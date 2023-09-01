Follow Us

ZENLABS ETHICA LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹40.90 Closed
0.170.07
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.90₹42.88
₹40.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹32.35₹83.00
₹40.90
Open Price
₹42.88
Prev. Close
₹40.83
Volume
1,441

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R142.59
  • R243.72
  • R344.57
  • Pivot
    41.74
  • S140.61
  • S239.76
  • S338.63

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.1341.52
  • 1075.7541.21
  • 2072.8240.48
  • 5064.3841.19
  • 10052.8844.77
  • 20042.8948.35

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.2122.86-14.70-32.59-30.3253.18-65.21
0.08-3.0712.2515.6027.17112.2368.99
2.955.6929.1238.3621.7368.8891.87
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.400.8824.5978.1753.130.9818.00
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.021.886.2814.75-13.59-35.77-15.28
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-1.91-4.0523.247.19-3.67-14.04126.81
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.2410.6216.4226.11-31.0176.56351.57

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. Share Holdings

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
20 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend

About Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900CH1993PLC033112 and registration number is 033112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Dhir
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Ms. Him Jyoti
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anurag Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hitesh Popatlal Oswal
    Director

FAQs on Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.?

The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹26.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is 140.55 and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹32.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

