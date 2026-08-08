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Zenlabs Ethica Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZENLABS ETHICA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Zenlabs Ethica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹28.50 Closed
-3.39₹ -1.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zenlabs Ethica Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.11₹29.00
₹28.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.50₹39.99
₹28.50
Open Price
₹28.91
Prev. Close
₹29.50
Volume
420

Source: Dion Global

Zenlabs Ethica Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zenlabs Ethica		0.04-16.1313.0150.08-13.56-13.05-7.75
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.032.426.2514.3421.9218.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3821.8323.1034.8634.5028.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.962.0113.6123.9437.6834.1426.36
Cipla		-0.061.358.019.65-1.306.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1.00-3.2718.6320.8117.9719.4013.74
Lupin		-2.23-5.22-4.067.3221.2629.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-3.652.6817.10-4.0510.6011.36
Laurus Labs		2.1425.6153.7688.11121.3166.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.43-10.32-8.07-2.391.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.174.9312.3438.2755.3324.1613.36
Biocon		1.025.6812.3915.0017.9418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90-0.380.94-1.8015.6910.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.401.04-3.5415.7910.8441.0131.10
Abbott India		0.064.084.161.18-15.155.109.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.879.527.8524.7911.944.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.018.204.883.54-2.9522.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.70-3.2311.3619.5124.7423.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.294.9012.9921.7433.0525.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.422.5139.7538.7233.6124.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zenlabs Ethica has declined 13.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenlabs Ethica has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Zenlabs Ethica Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zenlabs Ethica Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
528.4228.58
1028.7728.96
2030.8130.03
5033.3130.73
10027.9529.25
20026.0128.42

Source: Dion Global

Zenlabs Ethica Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zenlabs Ethica remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zenlabs Ethica Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST ISTZenlabs Ethica - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Jul 22, 2026, 05:48 AM IST ISTZenlabs Ethica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 21, 2026, 08:05 PM IST ISTZenlabs Ethica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST ISTZenlabs Ethica - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 26, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTZenlabs Ethica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Source: Dion Global

About Zenlabs Ethica

Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900CH1993PLC033112 and registration number is 033112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Kumar
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Dhir
    Whole Time Executive Director
  • Mrs. Himjyoti
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Anurag Malhotra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kuldeep Singh
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zenlabs Ethica Share Price

What is the share price of Zenlabs Ethica?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenlabs Ethica is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zenlabs Ethica?

The Zenlabs Ethica is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenlabs Ethica?

The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹18.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenlabs Ethica?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenlabs Ethica are ₹29.00 and ₹28.11.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenlabs Ethica?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenlabs Ethica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹39.99 and 52-week low of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zenlabs Ethica performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zenlabs Ethica has shown returns of -3.39% over the past day, -16.13% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, -13.56% over 1 year, -13.05% across 3 years, and -7.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica are -9.59 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zenlabs Ethica News

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