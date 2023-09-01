Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.21
|22.86
|-14.70
|-32.59
|-30.32
|53.18
|-65.21
|0.08
|-3.07
|12.25
|15.60
|27.17
|112.23
|68.99
|2.95
|5.69
|29.12
|38.36
|21.73
|68.88
|91.87
|-0.99
|-1.13
|2.07
|26.48
|-0.03
|11.16
|179.98
|-3.49
|-1.54
|22.54
|28.30
|32.65
|27.89
|115.04
|-3.38
|-2.59
|23.41
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|21.16
|-2.04
|-2.84
|19.99
|30.46
|65.36
|62.89
|52.09
|-7.73
|-9.61
|0.83
|21.30
|16.58
|32.33
|96.50
|1.11
|10.25
|34.26
|64.75
|64.96
|14.70
|16.50
|-0.40
|0.88
|24.59
|78.17
|53.13
|0.98
|18.00
|-2.10
|-5.10
|5.17
|10.98
|23.03
|38.95
|170.06
|-1.69
|-9.22
|7.03
|16.00
|22.28
|28.98
|64.54
|2.02
|1.88
|6.28
|14.75
|-13.59
|-35.77
|-15.28
|14.26
|35.79
|89.54
|36.77
|-29.50
|-2.95
|-2.95
|1.48
|2.56
|8.49
|7.91
|-0.34
|-8.20
|-17.04
|-1.91
|-4.05
|23.24
|7.19
|-3.67
|-14.04
|126.81
|-1.61
|8.56
|32.21
|40.20
|54.88
|266.21
|718.51
|1.03
|1.64
|30.45
|45.23
|24.22
|76.06
|105.59
|2.63
|-3.66
|24.66
|76.90
|105.00
|57.17
|14.70
|2.24
|10.62
|16.42
|26.11
|-31.01
|76.56
|351.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|18 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|20 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900CH1993PLC033112 and registration number is 033112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.09 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹26.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is 140.55 and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹40.90 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹83.00 and 52-week low of Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is ₹32.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.