Here's the live share price of Zenlabs Ethica along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zenlabs Ethica
|0.04
|-16.13
|13.01
|50.08
|-13.56
|-13.05
|-7.75
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|2.42
|6.25
|14.34
|21.92
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|21.83
|23.10
|34.86
|34.50
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|2.01
|13.61
|23.94
|37.68
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|1.35
|8.01
|9.65
|-1.30
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1.00
|-3.27
|18.63
|20.81
|17.97
|19.40
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-5.22
|-4.06
|7.32
|21.26
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-3.65
|2.68
|17.10
|-4.05
|10.60
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|25.61
|53.76
|88.11
|121.31
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.43
|-10.32
|-8.07
|-2.39
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|4.93
|12.34
|38.27
|55.33
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|5.68
|12.39
|15.00
|17.94
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.90
|-0.38
|0.94
|-1.80
|15.69
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.40
|1.04
|-3.54
|15.79
|10.84
|41.01
|31.10
|Abbott India
|0.06
|4.08
|4.16
|1.18
|-15.15
|5.10
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|9.52
|7.85
|24.79
|11.94
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|8.20
|4.88
|3.54
|-2.95
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.70
|-3.23
|11.36
|19.51
|24.74
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|4.90
|12.99
|21.74
|33.05
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|2.51
|39.75
|38.72
|33.61
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zenlabs Ethica has declined 13.56% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.92%), Divi's Laboratories (34.50%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (37.68%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenlabs Ethica has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|28.42
|28.58
|10
|28.77
|28.96
|20
|30.81
|30.03
|50
|33.31
|30.73
|100
|27.95
|29.25
|200
|26.01
|28.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zenlabs Ethica remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 47.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:36 PM IST IST
|Zenlabs Ethica - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026.
|Jul 22, 2026, 05:48 AM IST IST
|Zenlabs Ethica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 21, 2026, 08:05 PM IST IST
|Zenlabs Ethica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:45 PM IST IST
|Zenlabs Ethica - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 26, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|Zenlabs Ethica - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)
Source: Dion Global
Zenlabs Ethica Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/07/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74900CH1993PLC033112 and registration number is 033112. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of pharmaceutical and medical goods. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 46.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenlabs Ethica is ₹28.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenlabs Ethica is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹18.55 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenlabs Ethica are ₹29.00 and ₹28.11.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenlabs Ethica stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹39.99 and 52-week low of Zenlabs Ethica is ₹16.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenlabs Ethica has shown returns of -3.39% over the past day, -16.13% for the past month, 13.01% over 3 months, -13.56% over 1 year, -13.05% across 3 years, and -7.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenlabs Ethica are -9.59 and 2.18 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global