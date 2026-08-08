What is the share price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹5.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries? The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries? The market cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹75.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are ₹5.88 and ₹5.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹4.39 as on .

How has the Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries has shown returns of -5.17% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -33.5% over 1 year, 9.07% across 3 years, and 31.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are 16.73 and -0.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global