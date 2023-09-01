Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZENITH STEEL PIPES & INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Steel - Tubes/Pipes | Smallcap | NSE
₹3.95 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹4.10
₹3.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.20₹6.35
₹3.95
Open Price
₹4.05
Prev. Close
₹3.95
Volume
3,18,222

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.12
  • R24.23
  • R34.37
  • Pivot
    3.98
  • S13.87
  • S23.73
  • S33.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.33.98
  • 105.384.01
  • 205.454.02
  • 505.814.04
  • 1006.814.15
  • 2004.64.34

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.47-1.25-3.66-8.14-35.25259.09426.67
2.058.9751.3337.2168.23620.84972.39
1.41-2.1412.7920.4242.84229.90340.31
15.638.9746.42141.19314.12484.60282.91
6.543.8730.2175.4448.61213.2393.10
14.4820.7227.9246.32102.12495.03203.06
0.38-1.24-2.952.77-33.851,110.261,897.18
5.737.3526.5530.69106.5580.3080.30
2.1423.1040.19113.21278.75333.26333.26
1.97-11.42-4.4316.5259.542,683.36805.27
0.778.32-5.1555.16134.18172.90172.90
0.6313.3225.6037.9234.071,366.75647.61
15.4028.0823.61106.7697.63226.1475.80
2.46-8.101.58-8.4926.35543.72165.44
7.8410.4632.5443.6872.97228.8680.74
-3.18-16.3418.4211.3234.0534.0534.05
-1.01-3.92-11.71553.33476.47708.25268.08
-0.8825.8428.7430.23-5.88600.003,633.33
-7.42-16.1834.8034.34121.67386.597.84

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd.

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1960PLC011773 and registration number is 011773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Minal Pote
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sadhana Avinash Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhavika Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sahu
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Sonavane
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pramod Bhosale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹56.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is -30.38 and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is -0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹6.35 and 52-week low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data