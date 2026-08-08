Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZENITH STEEL PIPES & INDUSTRIES

Yash Birla Group | Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.32 Closed
-5.17₹ -0.29
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.26₹5.88
₹5.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.39₹10.27
₹5.32
Open Price
₹5.88
Prev. Close
₹5.61
Volume
62,200

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries		-3.80-3.80-16.74-0.37-33.509.0731.95
APL Apollo Tubes		7.987.93-0.45-12.0823.189.9417.51
Welspun Corp		11.4019.5241.73121.50111.2378.5569.90
Jindal Saw		5.003.1211.1542.2728.5318.7732.68
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes		-4.98-13.52-20.7811.93-3.57-4.8410.10
Surya Roshni		5.96-3.20-6.76-4.15-20.277.1111.90
Goodluck India		-0.282.148.9031.9747.3246.7838.00
Man Industries (India)		3.77-1.803.0244.0930.2355.7034.14
Sambhv Steel Tubes		-3.912.39-10.2819.71-7.225.813.45
Venus Pipes & Tubes		-3.41-12.7513.4035.6222.426.6635.55
JTL Industries		2.92-6.24-5.8017.9611.08-8.1712.81
Rajratan Global Wire		5.879.4016.0510.1649.81-10.654.30
Hi-Tech Pipes		-0.90-6.38-8.54-1.21-4.501.258.03
Aeroflex Enterprises		6.234.3114.3754.8831.674.1228.89
Hariom Pipe Industries		3.034.4623.284.36-8.82-10.6212.39
Gandhi Special Tubes		1.753.013.1311.3822.1712.2112.56
Scoda Tubes		-2.53-5.12-3.94-1.14-21.86-0.99-0.59
Rama Steel Tubes		15.593.88-17.32-39.67-55.37-29.559.18
Suraj		-0.401.42-9.42-1.51-33.8210.1028.33
Remi Edelstahl Tubulars		10.2818.5631.9861.7241.8463.0952.64

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries has declined 33.50% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.585.61
105.635.6
205.575.61
505.735.7
1005.775.85
2006.426.25

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTZenith Steel Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve: Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resul
Jul 14, 2026, 11:27 PM IST ISTZenith Steel Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 27, 2026, 03:55 AM IST ISTZenith Steel Pipes - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,
May 27, 2026, 03:44 AM IST ISTZenith Steel Pipes - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 20, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTZenith Steel Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results

Source: Dion Global

About Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1960PLC011773 and registration number is 011773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Minal Pote
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Sadhana Patil
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Purushottam Sonavane
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Pramod Bhosale
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Bhavika Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ganesh Ramesh Mahendrakar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹5.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries?

The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries?

The market cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹75.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are ₹5.88 and ₹5.26.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹4.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries has shown returns of -5.17% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -33.5% over 1 year, 9.07% across 3 years, and 31.95% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are 16.73 and -0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries News

More Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries News
Market Pulse