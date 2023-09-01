Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.47
|-1.25
|-3.66
|-8.14
|-35.25
|259.09
|426.67
|2.05
|8.97
|51.33
|37.21
|68.23
|620.84
|972.39
|1.41
|-2.14
|12.79
|20.42
|42.84
|229.90
|340.31
|15.63
|8.97
|46.42
|141.19
|314.12
|484.60
|282.91
|6.54
|3.87
|30.21
|75.44
|48.61
|213.23
|93.10
|14.48
|20.72
|27.92
|46.32
|102.12
|495.03
|203.06
|0.38
|-1.24
|-2.95
|2.77
|-33.85
|1,110.26
|1,897.18
|5.73
|7.35
|26.55
|30.69
|106.55
|80.30
|80.30
|2.14
|23.10
|40.19
|113.21
|278.75
|333.26
|333.26
|1.97
|-11.42
|-4.43
|16.52
|59.54
|2,683.36
|805.27
|0.77
|8.32
|-5.15
|55.16
|134.18
|172.90
|172.90
|0.63
|13.32
|25.60
|37.92
|34.07
|1,366.75
|647.61
|15.40
|28.08
|23.61
|106.76
|97.63
|226.14
|75.80
|2.46
|-8.10
|1.58
|-8.49
|26.35
|543.72
|165.44
|7.84
|10.46
|32.54
|43.68
|72.97
|228.86
|80.74
|-3.18
|-16.34
|18.42
|11.32
|34.05
|34.05
|34.05
|-1.01
|-3.92
|-11.71
|553.33
|476.47
|708.25
|268.08
|-0.88
|25.84
|28.74
|30.23
|-5.88
|600.00
|3,633.33
|-7.42
|-16.18
|34.80
|34.34
|121.67
|386.59
|7.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1960PLC011773 and registration number is 011773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹56.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is -30.38 and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is -0.22 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹6.35 and 52-week low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is ₹3.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.