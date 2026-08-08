Here's the live share price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries
|-3.80
|-3.80
|-16.74
|-0.37
|-33.50
|9.07
|31.95
|APL Apollo Tubes
|7.98
|7.93
|-0.45
|-12.08
|23.18
|9.94
|17.51
|Welspun Corp
|11.40
|19.52
|41.73
|121.50
|111.23
|78.55
|69.90
|Jindal Saw
|5.00
|3.12
|11.15
|42.27
|28.53
|18.77
|32.68
|Ratnamani Metals & Tubes
|-4.98
|-13.52
|-20.78
|11.93
|-3.57
|-4.84
|10.10
|Surya Roshni
|5.96
|-3.20
|-6.76
|-4.15
|-20.27
|7.11
|11.90
|Goodluck India
|-0.28
|2.14
|8.90
|31.97
|47.32
|46.78
|38.00
|Man Industries (India)
|3.77
|-1.80
|3.02
|44.09
|30.23
|55.70
|34.14
|Sambhv Steel Tubes
|-3.91
|2.39
|-10.28
|19.71
|-7.22
|5.81
|3.45
|Venus Pipes & Tubes
|-3.41
|-12.75
|13.40
|35.62
|22.42
|6.66
|35.55
|JTL Industries
|2.92
|-6.24
|-5.80
|17.96
|11.08
|-8.17
|12.81
|Rajratan Global Wire
|5.87
|9.40
|16.05
|10.16
|49.81
|-10.65
|4.30
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|-0.90
|-6.38
|-8.54
|-1.21
|-4.50
|1.25
|8.03
|Aeroflex Enterprises
|6.23
|4.31
|14.37
|54.88
|31.67
|4.12
|28.89
|Hariom Pipe Industries
|3.03
|4.46
|23.28
|4.36
|-8.82
|-10.62
|12.39
|Gandhi Special Tubes
|1.75
|3.01
|3.13
|11.38
|22.17
|12.21
|12.56
|Scoda Tubes
|-2.53
|-5.12
|-3.94
|-1.14
|-21.86
|-0.99
|-0.59
|Rama Steel Tubes
|15.59
|3.88
|-17.32
|-39.67
|-55.37
|-29.55
|9.18
|Suraj
|-0.40
|1.42
|-9.42
|-1.51
|-33.82
|10.10
|28.33
|Remi Edelstahl Tubulars
|10.28
|18.56
|31.98
|61.72
|41.84
|63.09
|52.64
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries has declined 33.50% compared to peers like APL Apollo Tubes (23.18%), Welspun Corp (111.23%), Jindal Saw (28.53%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries has outperformed peers relative to APL Apollo Tubes (17.51%) and Welspun Corp (69.90%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.58
|5.61
|10
|5.63
|5.6
|20
|5.57
|5.61
|50
|5.73
|5.7
|100
|5.77
|5.85
|200
|6.42
|6.25
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 84.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Zenith Steel Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve: Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Resul
|Jul 14, 2026, 11:27 PM IST IST
|Zenith Steel Pipes - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 27, 2026, 03:55 AM IST IST
|Zenith Steel Pipes - Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Result For The Quarter And Financial Year Ended March 31,
|May 27, 2026, 03:44 AM IST IST
|Zenith Steel Pipes - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 20, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Zenith Steel Pipes - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results
Source: Dion Global
Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/08/1960 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29220MH1960PLC011773 and registration number is 011773. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of tube and tube fittings of basic iron and steel. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 49.97 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 142.28 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹5.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹75.69 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are ₹5.88 and ₹5.26.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹10.27 and 52-week low of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries is ₹4.39 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries has shown returns of -5.17% over the past day, -3.8% for the past month, -16.74% over 3 months, -33.5% over 1 year, 9.07% across 3 years, and 31.95% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Steel Pipes & Industries are 16.73 and -0.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global