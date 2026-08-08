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Zenith Healthcare Share Price

NSE
BSE

ZENITH HEALTHCARE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Zenith Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.18 Closed
-2.15₹ -0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Zenith Healthcare Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.90₹3.68
₹3.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.23₹4.99
₹3.18
Open Price
₹3.20
Prev. Close
₹3.25
Volume
1,05,699

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Healthcare Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Zenith Healthcare		00.63-1.24-5.92-15.65-5.18-15.84
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		-2.033.235.5114.3422.8318.8919.84
Divi's Laboratories		2.3822.0822.9534.8639.5528.2510.95
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-2.961.7413.0523.9438.6334.1426.36
Cipla		-0.062.829.229.65-0.916.369.89
Zydus Lifesciences		-1-2.9418.7820.8119.2119.413.74
Lupin		-2.23-3.97-0.757.3223.1329.7115.79
Mankind Pharma		-1.25-2.010.4917.1-1.0910.611.36
Laurus Labs		2.1426.2150.8888.11125.9266.7221.42
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		2.13-13.1-9.38-8.07-3.271.334.01
Aurobindo Pharma		5.176.6911.5938.2759.4624.1613.36
Biocon		1.028.3412.991525.2418.082.38
Alkem Laboratories		-1.90.641.19-1.818.4610.949.88
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		2.42.84-3.2715.7913.3141.0131.1
Abbott India		0.065.984.281.18-15.35.19.68
Anthem Biosciences		3.8712.27.0724.7915.054.782.84
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-2.017.894.643.54-1.8322.969.76
Ipca Laboratories		-0.7-1.4811.819.5125.323.098.61
Ajanta Pharma		0.296.1214.7721.7433.7325.8517.93
Gland Pharma		4.424.9137.3138.7235.2824.85-8.35

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Zenith Healthcare has declined 15.65% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).

Zenith Healthcare Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Healthcare Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.173.18
103.253.2
203.233.2
503.183.19
1003.153.23
2003.373.43

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Healthcare Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Zenith Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Zenith Healthcare Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTZenith Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 09:13 PM IST ISTZenith Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 08:33 PM IST ISTZenith Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 04, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTZenith Healthcare - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 07:22 PM IST ISTZenith Healthcare - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company For F.Y. 2025-26.

Source: Dion Global

About Zenith Healthcare

Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC023574 and registration number is 023574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra Raycha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshit Raycha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neela Raycha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Thakker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rutvik Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Sutaria
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Parag Dave
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zenith Healthcare Share Price

What is the share price of Zenith Healthcare?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Healthcare is ₹3.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Zenith Healthcare?

The Zenith Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Healthcare?

The market cap of Zenith Healthcare is ₹17.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Healthcare?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Healthcare are ₹3.68 and ₹2.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Healthcare?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Healthcare is ₹4.99 and 52-week low of Zenith Healthcare is ₹2.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Zenith Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns?

The Zenith Healthcare has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.63% over 3 months, -17.62% over 1 year, -5.18% across 3 years, and -15.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Healthcare?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Healthcare are 3,533.33 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Zenith Healthcare News

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