Zenith Healthcare Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

ZENITH HEALTHCARE LTD.

Sector : Pharmaceuticals | Smallcap | BSE
₹3.92 Closed
0.260.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Zenith Healthcare Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.85₹4.04
₹3.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.61₹6.18
₹3.92
Open Price
₹3.91
Prev. Close
₹3.91
Volume
36,811

Zenith Healthcare Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.02
  • R24.13
  • R34.21
  • Pivot
    3.94
  • S13.83
  • S23.75
  • S33.64

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.453.9
  • 105.43.89
  • 205.473.86
  • 505.693.88
  • 1005.884.02
  • 2006.764.43

Zenith Healthcare Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.772.89-2.73-0.51-32.3066.1066.10
0.30-2.8512.5115.8627.46112.7169.37
2.585.3228.6637.8721.3068.2891.19
-0.99-1.132.0726.48-0.0311.16179.98
-3.49-1.5422.5428.3032.6527.89115.04
-3.38-2.5923.4121.1621.1621.1621.16
-2.04-2.8419.9930.4665.3662.8952.09
-7.73-9.610.8321.3016.5832.3396.50
1.1110.2534.2664.7564.9614.7016.50
-0.510.7624.4577.9652.960.8717.87
-2.10-5.105.1710.9823.0338.95170.06
-1.69-9.227.0316.0022.2828.9864.54
2.051.926.3214.79-13.56-35.74-15.25
14.2635.7989.5436.77-29.50-2.95-2.95
1.482.568.497.91-0.34-8.20-17.04
-2.20-4.3322.886.87-3.95-14.29126.14
-1.618.5632.2140.2054.88266.21718.51
1.031.6430.4545.2324.2276.06105.59
2.63-3.6624.6676.90105.0057.1714.70
2.3510.7316.5426.24-30.9476.74352.02

Zenith Healthcare Ltd. Share Holdings

Zenith Healthcare Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Zenith Healthcare Ltd.

Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC023574 and registration number is 023574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahendra C Raycha
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Akshit Raycha
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mrs. Neela Raycha
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Atul Thakker
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Tejas Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Thakker
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurang Vora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Zenith Healthcare Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Healthcare Ltd.?

The market cap of Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is ₹21.07 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Zenith Healthcare Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is 101.29 and PB ratio of Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is 2.91 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Zenith Healthcare Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is ₹3.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Healthcare Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Healthcare Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is ₹6.18 and 52-week low of Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is ₹3.61 as on Sep 01, 2023.

