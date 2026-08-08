What is the share price of Zenith Healthcare? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Healthcare is ₹3.18 as on .

What kind of stock is Zenith Healthcare? The Zenith Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Zenith Healthcare? The market cap of Zenith Healthcare is ₹17.09 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Zenith Healthcare? Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Healthcare are ₹3.68 and ₹2.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Zenith Healthcare? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Healthcare is ₹4.99 and 52-week low of Zenith Healthcare is ₹2.23 as on .

How has the Zenith Healthcare performed historically in terms of returns? The Zenith Healthcare has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.63% over 3 months, -17.62% over 1 year, -5.18% across 3 years, and -15.84% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Zenith Healthcare? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Healthcare are 3,533.33 and 2.30 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global