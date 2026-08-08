Here's the live share price of Zenith Healthcare along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zenith Healthcare
|0
|0.63
|-1.24
|-5.92
|-15.65
|-5.18
|-15.84
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|-2.03
|3.23
|5.51
|14.34
|22.83
|18.89
|19.84
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.38
|22.08
|22.95
|34.86
|39.55
|28.25
|10.95
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-2.96
|1.74
|13.05
|23.94
|38.63
|34.14
|26.36
|Cipla
|-0.06
|2.82
|9.22
|9.65
|-0.91
|6.36
|9.89
|Zydus Lifesciences
|-1
|-2.94
|18.78
|20.81
|19.21
|19.4
|13.74
|Lupin
|-2.23
|-3.97
|-0.75
|7.32
|23.13
|29.71
|15.79
|Mankind Pharma
|-1.25
|-2.01
|0.49
|17.1
|-1.09
|10.6
|11.36
|Laurus Labs
|2.14
|26.21
|50.88
|88.11
|125.92
|66.72
|21.42
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|2.13
|-13.1
|-9.38
|-8.07
|-3.27
|1.33
|4.01
|Aurobindo Pharma
|5.17
|6.69
|11.59
|38.27
|59.46
|24.16
|13.36
|Biocon
|1.02
|8.34
|12.99
|15
|25.24
|18.08
|2.38
|Alkem Laboratories
|-1.9
|0.64
|1.19
|-1.8
|18.46
|10.94
|9.88
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|2.4
|2.84
|-3.27
|15.79
|13.31
|41.01
|31.1
|Abbott India
|0.06
|5.98
|4.28
|1.18
|-15.3
|5.1
|9.68
|Anthem Biosciences
|3.87
|12.2
|7.07
|24.79
|15.05
|4.78
|2.84
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-2.01
|7.89
|4.64
|3.54
|-1.83
|22.96
|9.76
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.7
|-1.48
|11.8
|19.51
|25.3
|23.09
|8.61
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.29
|6.12
|14.77
|21.74
|33.73
|25.85
|17.93
|Gland Pharma
|4.42
|4.91
|37.31
|38.72
|35.28
|24.85
|-8.35
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Zenith Healthcare has declined 15.65% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.83%), Divi's Laboratories (39.55%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (38.63%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Healthcare has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (19.84%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.95%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.17
|3.18
|10
|3.25
|3.2
|20
|3.23
|3.2
|50
|3.18
|3.19
|100
|3.15
|3.23
|200
|3.37
|3.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Zenith Healthcare remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.39%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 70.87% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Zenith Healthcare - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On Friday, August 14, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 09:13 PM IST IST
|Zenith Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:33 PM IST IST
|Zenith Healthcare - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Zenith Healthcare - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 07:22 PM IST IST
|Zenith Healthcare - Notice Of 32Nd Annual General Meeting Of The Company For F.Y. 2025-26.
Source: Dion Global
Zenith Healthcare Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24231GJ1994PLC023574 and registration number is 023574. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of pharmaceuticals, medicinal chemical and botanical products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.37 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Healthcare is ₹3.18 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Healthcare is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Zenith Healthcare is ₹17.09 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Healthcare are ₹3.68 and ₹2.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Healthcare stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Healthcare is ₹4.99 and 52-week low of Zenith Healthcare is ₹2.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Zenith Healthcare has shown returns of -2.15% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -0.63% over 3 months, -17.62% over 1 year, -5.18% across 3 years, and -15.84% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Healthcare are 3,533.33 and 2.30 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global