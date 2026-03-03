Here's the live share price of Zenith Drugs along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Zenith Drugs has declined 14.16% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.83%.
Zenith Drugs’s current P/E of 8.71x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zenith Drugs
|1.55
|-4.58
|-8.24
|-30.59
|-25.08
|-22.47
|-14.16
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Zenith Drugs has declined 25.08% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Zenith Drugs has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.07
|49.07
|10
|47.77
|48.57
|20
|48.47
|48.56
|50
|49.45
|50.11
|100
|54.22
|53.97
|200
|62.4
|60.46
In the latest quarter, Zenith Drugs remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 30.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Zenith Drugs fact sheet for more information
Zenith Drugs Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/11/2000 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U24231MP2000PLC014465 and registration number is 014465. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 133.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zenith Drugs is ₹49.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Zenith Drugs is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Zenith Drugs is ₹84.03 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zenith Drugs are ₹49.00 and ₹47.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zenith Drugs stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zenith Drugs is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Zenith Drugs is ₹44.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Zenith Drugs has shown returns of -1.01% over the past day, 4.81% for the past month, -10.42% over 3 months, -28.83% over 1 year, -22.47% across 3 years, and -14.16% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zenith Drugs are 8.71 and 1.35 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.