ZEEL, Adani Total Gas among 163 NSE stocks to touch 52-week lows, 17 stocks hit 52-week highs

Benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trimmed the morning’s losses to trade in the green. Sensex gained 96 points, at 59,841 while Nifty 50 was up by 0.15% at 17,581. The broader markets traded flat. Sectorally, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal indices gained 0.8% and 0.9% respectively while Nifty Realty fell 1.1% in trade. HDFC Bank, Adani Enterprises, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, the top winners are ITC, UPL, Coal India, TCS, Tata Steel with ITC up 2.32%. The biggest laggards are Asian Paints, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Titan and HDFC Bank, with Asian Paints down 2.47%.

Price band hitters

On the NSE Nifty, 32 stocks hit their upper price band. Fertilizers and Chemical Travancore, Sanghi Industries, Lambodhara Textiles, Vinny Overseas, Refex Industries, McLeod Russel India, Eros International Media were among the scrips.

53 stocks hit their lower price band including Adani Power, Adani Wilmar, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Indiabulls Enterprises, SVP Global Textiles, Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Focus Lighting and Fixtures. Additionally, 21 scrips hit both bands.

Stocks at 52 week highs and lows

On the NSE Nifty, 17 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Aaron Industries, Blue Star, Carysil, Cyient, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Finolex Cables, GNA Axles, ITC, NMDC Steel, Goyal Aluminiums, Vinny Overseas, NINtec Systems among others.

Alternatively, 162 stocks including HIL, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Godrej Properties, G R Infraprojects, Angel One, Indigo Paint, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Century Textiles & Industries Limited, Amrutanjan Health Care, Jindal Poly Films, SMS Lifesciences India, HLE Glascoat, Adani Green Energy, IFB Agro Industries, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Thyrocare Technologie, BSE, Godrej Agrovet, Stove Kraft, Laurus Labs, Biocon, Zee Entertainment Enterprises are at 52 week lows.

Volume Gainers

Delta Manufacturing, Soma Textiles & Industries, Indian Card Clothing Company, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi), Sanghi Industries are among the volume gainers on the NSE index.