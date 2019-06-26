ZEE Entertainment stock ends in green after related-party disclosure

The Zee Entertainment stock on Tuesday ended at Rs343, gaining 0.53% or Rs 1.80, on BSE.

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Tuesday ended with marginal gains after witnessing a volatile trading session. On Monday, the company had announced disclosures of related party transactions on consolidated basis for the year ended March 31, 2019.

The Zee Entertainment stock on Tuesday ended at Rs343, gaining 0.53% or Rs 1.80, on BSE. The stock opened at Rs 337.50 and touched intra-day high of Rs 345.35 and intra-day low of `325 and finally closing with minimal gains on BSE. Zee Entertainment Enterprises on disclosure of related-party transactions pursuant to Regulation 23(9) of Sebi (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 stated that, advertisement income from Dish TV India for March 19 was at `11.2 crore.