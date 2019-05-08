Zee Entertainment shares recover slightly after firm denies report of audit related concerns

By: |
Published: May 8, 2019 3:58:28 PM

The shares of Zee Entertainment recovered slightly after the firm denied the report relating to concerns about the audit of the financial statements for Q4FY19.

A meeting of the board of directors has already been scheduled on May 27, 2019, ZEEL also said.

The shares of Zee Entertainment recovered slightly after the firm denied the report relating to concerns about the audit of the financial statements for Q4FY19. “We deny the above rumours floating in the market relating to audit of the financial statements of the company,” Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) said in a regulatory filing.

The company stock that fell as much as 12 per cent intraday recovered slightly to end the day at Rs 333.30, down 35.90, or 9.72 per cent on BSE. The scrip had declined 4 per cent on Tuesday.

The audit of standalone and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal is in progress by the statutory auditors of the company, it added. A meeting of the board of directors has already been scheduled on May 27, 2019, the firm also said.

Also read: Reliance Industries, Titan, Axis Bank shares among top Nifty performers since January; check biggest laggards

On report of stake sale by promoters, ZEEL said in the separate exchange filing that it can’t provide clarification on the same as of now. The promoters Essel Group on Tuesday had said that the process of sale of stake in the company is at an advanced stage.

“The company is not in a position to provide any comment or clarification until such time any potential investor is identified and such arrangement is disclosed by the promoters to the board of directors of the company,” the firm said in a regulatory filing.

It was in November 2018, the promoters had said that they plan to sell nearly 50 per cent of their stake in ZEEL to a strategic partner.

Meanwhile, benchmark indices – Sensex and Nifty – ended the day on a lower note today. Sensex fell 487.50 points to close at 37,789.13, while Nifty dropped 138.45 points to 11,359.45.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Zee Entertainment shares recover slightly after firm denies report of audit related concerns
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition