Zee Entertainment Enterprises Rating: Buy; Stake sale partially addresses concerns

Zee Entertainment (Z IN, Buy) announced recently promoter stake sale of ~11% to an existing financial investor, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund, for a consideration of `42.24 bn. This effectively values the company at `400 per share, at ~11% premium to that day’s closing of `362.

We note that as of Jun-19 end, promoters’ shareholding in Zee stood at 35.79%, of which 63.98% was pledged. Overall, for the promoter group, the total loans pledged against all shares stood at `110 bn. Hence, this effectively addresses only 38% of the pledging till now. Promoters indicated that they are in the process of divesting their stake in other key assets, and are fairly confident of the sale happening within the targeted deadline (30 Sep, 2019).

While this deal addresses concerns over promoter loans pledged against Zee shares to some extent, sale of remaining assets remains critical for investor confidence and will likely be monitored closely. We believe further re-rating will also depend on improvement in the working capital. The stock is trading at 17.9x FY21F PE, which we view as attractive. Maintain Buy.

Other highlights

The company will now engage with lenders to give the shares for sale to Oppenheimer, up to 11%. There is no pecking order for the lenders for the sale. Oppenheimer does not have any specific holding period. It will be a pure equity shareholder and will not get any board seat. Tax leakage in this transaction would be minimal, as per management. The promoters do not expect any further major stake sale in Z IN and suggested that the major part of the remaining liabilities will be paid with sale of non-media assets. Management indicated that any further promoter stake sale of Zee, if it happens, will be valued at above `400 per share.