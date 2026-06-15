The big story of the day is the bulk deal of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL). HRTI offloaded a total of 0.5% of ZEEL’s equity shares via a bulk deal.

On June 12, HRTI sold 47.75 lakh shares of Zee Entertainment at an average price of Rs 112.55 on the NSE. The lot was then bought by HRTI at a slightly lower average price of Rs 111.85. However, HRTI bought a total of 48.84 lakh shares of ZEEL, representing 0.51% of the total market capitalisation.



Just to give context, HRTI is an Indian financial services firm operating as a subsidiary of the global quantitative trading firm, Hudson River Trading (HRT). It is an algorithmic and high-frequency trading (HFT) company. It is a frequent participant in large-scale block and bulk trades.

ZEE share price performance

The share price of Zee has risen 2% in the last five trading days. The stock has given a return of 30% in the last one month and 19% in the past six months. However, ZEE’s stock price fell 17% over the previous 12 months.

ZEE Entertainment Q4FY26

Zee reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 102 crore rupees for the January-March period, from a profit ‌of Rs 188 crore rupees a ​year ago. The company’s advertising revenue fell ​3.5% in Q4FY26, as the Middle East crisis hurt ad spending in March.

Advertising and ‌publicity costs surged 44% due to higher spending on ‌content and increased legal expenses. Meanwhile, Zee’s subscription revenue ​rose nearly 4%, supported by user growth in its digital platform and higher average revenue per ​user. The company’s overall revenue declined 5.4%.

About Zee Entertainment

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) is a prominent Indian multinational media and entertainment company. Founded in 1982 by Subhash Chandra, it was the first company to launch a private satellite TV channel in India in 1992. Today, it reaches over 1.3 billion viewers across 170+ countries.

Zee operates across multiple facets of the media industry. It owns a massive portfolio of linear television channels across general entertainment, movies, music, and regional languages (e.g., Zee TV, Zee Cinema, Zee Marathi, &TV). It also produces and distributes Bollywood and regional Indian feature films.