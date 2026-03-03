Here's the live share price of Zeal Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Zeal Global Services has declined 13.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.98%.
Zeal Global Services’s current P/E of 10.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Zeal Global Services
|-9.34
|-0.99
|-24.75
|-36.23
|-39.56
|-21.30
|-13.38
|Container Corporation of India
|-5.24
|-9.26
|-5.43
|-12.72
|-4.76
|-0.35
|0.70
|Delhivery
|-2.03
|-3.46
|6.46
|-10.48
|68.68
|7.86
|-4.42
|Aegis Logistics
|-3.10
|-3.30
|-11.89
|-3.40
|-11.12
|22.53
|15.77
|BlackBuck
|-5.07
|-8.35
|-13.89
|-2.84
|40.14
|30.10
|17.10
|Shadowfax Technologies
|3.67
|8.56
|9.65
|9.65
|9.65
|3.12
|1.86
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-2.78
|12.48
|5.36
|-16.32
|-18.46
|-17.55
|-10.93
|VRL Logistics
|-3.90
|-2.59
|0.94
|-0.11
|22.46
|-0.29
|16.63
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.49
|10.44
|25.89
|24.96
|78.78
|6.44
|-1.82
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-5.91
|8.93
|3.35
|-3.73
|76.69
|0.53
|0.32
|Gateway Distriparks
|-4.25
|-5.59
|-0.66
|-12.35
|-3.71
|-2.88
|-4.72
|TCI Express
|-4.75
|-3.29
|-9.97
|-27.58
|-23.22
|-30.65
|-10.60
|Navkar Corporation
|-5.63
|-9.21
|-9.16
|-24.94
|-6.57
|18.77
|16.16
|Western Carriers (India)
|-3.64
|-4.26
|-8.90
|-15.00
|27.74
|-11.86
|-7.29
|JITF Infralogistics
|-6.18
|36.41
|20.75
|11.86
|-1.05
|57.40
|108.98
|Allcargo Logistics
|-7.36
|-21.62
|-38.55
|-74.92
|-73.20
|-55.70
|-25.01
|Tejas Cargo India
|-5.72
|-2.78
|0.52
|-6.67
|66.67
|18.56
|10.76
|Snowman Logistics
|-1.32
|0.73
|-5.94
|-29.16
|-13.71
|4.42
|-5.60
|Shree Vasu Logistics
|-0.72
|-13.13
|-20.61
|-29.43
|40.28
|62.48
|51.55
|Ritco Logistics
|-4.16
|-12.45
|-19.86
|-23.91
|-18.73
|12.92
|12.39
Over the last one year, Zeal Global Services has declined 39.56% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Zeal Global Services has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|82.4
|80.58
|10
|79.64
|80.04
|20
|77.09
|79.75
|50
|85.04
|84.98
|100
|97.32
|94.82
|200
|114.91
|110.93
In the latest quarter, Zeal Global Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake increased to 2.19%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.41% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Zeal Global Services fact sheet for more information
Zeal Global Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/02/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74950DL2014PLC264849 and registration number is 264849. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Services incidental to land, water & air transportation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 367.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Zeal Global Services is ₹75.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Zeal Global Services is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Zeal Global Services is ₹100.16 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Zeal Global Services are ₹77.00 and ₹70.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Zeal Global Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Zeal Global Services is ₹165.80 and 52-week low of Zeal Global Services is ₹70.80 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Zeal Global Services has shown returns of -5.35% over the past day, -1.31% for the past month, -26.91% over 3 months, -41.98% over 1 year, -21.3% across 3 years, and -13.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Zeal Global Services are 10.13 and 1.17 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.