Here's the live share price of Zeal Global Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Zeal Global Services has declined 13.38% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -41.98%.

Zeal Global Services’s current P/E of 10.13x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.