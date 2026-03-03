Here's the live share price of Z-Tech (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Z-Tech (India) has gained 36.77% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -5.72%.
Z-Tech (India)’s current P/E of 36.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Z-Tech (India)
|-2.42
|-12.25
|6.04
|-9.49
|-0.76
|68.52
|36.77
|Thermax
|-1.47
|5.15
|7.34
|-4.85
|-3.12
|11.84
|17.56
|PTC Industries
|0.63
|0.81
|-2.00
|31.40
|75.06
|80.35
|42.45
|Craftsman Automation
|-2.65
|-0.58
|8.70
|11.16
|70.89
|32.05
|39.81
|Sansera Engineering
|-4.93
|20.40
|32.61
|71.19
|106.46
|44.25
|22.19
|Tega Industries
|-1.29
|0.11
|-8.99
|-11.48
|38.04
|37.02
|19.36
|Ircon International
|-7.98
|-11.95
|-12.21
|-20.84
|-3.09
|37.19
|24.49
|Engineers India
|-1.52
|22.76
|7.09
|5.22
|44.69
|41.18
|19.02
|Azad Engineering
|-3.74
|9.00
|1.48
|4.37
|36.72
|35.27
|19.87
|Inox India
|-2.21
|-0.41
|-2.36
|-4.30
|21.62
|6.32
|3.75
|Aequs
|-1.87
|2.45
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-7.50
|-2.57
|-1.55
|Balu Forge Industries
|2.69
|12.36
|-25.07
|-29.75
|6.52
|19.68
|11.38
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-5.68
|0.42
|3.75
|-15.25
|-26.16
|1.03
|13.65
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-7.10
|-1.55
|-16.36
|-30.33
|-20.63
|-14.25
|-4.50
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|5.08
|-10.23
|13.88
|86.84
|110.57
|15.98
|9.30
|Skipper
|-4.83
|-7.84
|-23.09
|-35.10
|-5.80
|50.53
|42.06
|Pitti Engineering
|-0.42
|2.05
|8.98
|-2.53
|0.64
|44.14
|69.99
|Interarch Building Solutions
|-4.10
|-18.33
|-23.82
|-13.72
|32.37
|15.12
|8.82
|Jash Engineering
|1.37
|-2.30
|-11.98
|-22.64
|-23.24
|32.41
|47.56
|BGR Energy Systems
|-6.42
|-7.25
|-25.56
|62.66
|316.92
|80.73
|46.24
Over the last one year, Z-Tech (India) has declined 0.76% compared to peers like Thermax (-3.12%), PTC Industries (75.06%), Craftsman Automation (70.89%). From a 5 year perspective, Z-Tech (India) has outperformed peers relative to Thermax (17.56%) and PTC Industries (42.45%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|520.73
|519.22
|10
|530.91
|528.74
|20
|549.23
|545.36
|50
|597.35
|567.69
|100
|573.4
|573.21
|200
|574.63
|560.1
In the latest quarter, Z-Tech (India) saw a rise in promoter holding to 107.01%, while DII stake decreased to 0.37%, FII holding rose to 3.77%, and public shareholding moved down to 42.33% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Z-Tech (India) fact sheet for more information
Z-Tech (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/11/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL1994PLC062582 and registration number is 062582. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 94.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.33 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Z-Tech (India) is ₹502.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Z-Tech (India) is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Z-Tech (India) is ₹726.53 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Z-Tech (India) are ₹514.25 and ₹496.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Z-Tech (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Z-Tech (India) is ₹701.00 and 52-week low of Z-Tech (India) is ₹460.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Z-Tech (India) has shown returns of -2.99% over the past day, -13.12% for the past month, -1.16% over 3 months, -5.72% over 1 year, 68.52% across 3 years, and 36.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Z-Tech (India) are 36.00 and 12.12 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.