What is the share price of Yuranus Infrastructure? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹118.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Yuranus Infrastructure? The Yuranus Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yuranus Infrastructure? The market cap of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹41.32 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Yuranus Infrastructure? Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuranus Infrastructure are ₹118.05 and ₹118.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuranus Infrastructure? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuranus Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹58.61 as on .

How has the Yuranus Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns? The Yuranus Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.14% over the past day, 18.05% for the past month, -8.49% over 3 months, 75.38% over 1 year, 52.39% across 3 years, and 82.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure are 85.30 and 11.19 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global