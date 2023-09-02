Follow Us

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. Share Price

YURANUS INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹35.02 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:45 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹35.02₹35.02
₹35.02
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.98₹35.02
₹35.02
Open Price
₹35.02
Prev. Close
₹35.02
Volume
0

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R135.02
  • R235.02
  • R335.02
  • Pivot
    35.02
  • S135.02
  • S235.02
  • S335.02

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.6734.45
  • 105.7133.54
  • 205.6831.25
  • 505.7624.42
  • 1005.8318.11
  • 2006.0513.15

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
04.9815.69236.73504.84171.47233.52
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. Share Holdings

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Others
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd.

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021352 and registration number is 021352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohit Desai
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Nisha Mohit Desai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankhil Dineshbhai Desai
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendrakumar Gandhi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Atul Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd.?

The market cap of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹12.26 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is 16.88 and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is 5.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.02 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.02 and 52-week low of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹4.98 as on Aug 28, 2023.

