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Yuranus Infrastructure Share Price

NSE
BSE

YURANUS INFRASTRUCTURE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Yuranus Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹118.05 Closed
-4.14₹ -5.10
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Yuranus Infrastructure Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.05₹118.05
₹118.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹58.61₹165.00
₹118.05
Open Price
₹118.05
Prev. Close
₹123.15
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

Yuranus Infrastructure Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yuranus Infrastructure		8.8518.05-8.49-16.2875.3852.3982.51
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Yuranus Infrastructure has gained 75.38% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Yuranus Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Yuranus Infrastructure Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Yuranus Infrastructure Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5103.56114.16
1098.55108.66
20103.19107.32
50118.01114.79
100130.66118.34
200108.24111.78

Source: Dion Global

Yuranus Infrastructure Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yuranus Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Yuranus Infrastructure Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTYuranus Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting Purusuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) R
Jul 14, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTYuranus Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Apr 30, 2026, 10:07 PM IST ISTYuranus Infra. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 18, 2026, 08:59 PM IST ISTYuranus Infra. - Non Applicablity Of Related Party- Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
Apr 18, 2026, 12:11 AM IST ISTYuranus Infra. - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended March 31, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Yuranus Infrastructure

Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021352 and registration number is 021352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitinbhai Govindbhai Patel
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Nilesh Hasmukhbhai Kothari
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Kanubhai Rana
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rashmi Kamlesh Otavani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yuranus Infrastructure Share Price

What is the share price of Yuranus Infrastructure?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹118.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yuranus Infrastructure?

The Yuranus Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yuranus Infrastructure?

The market cap of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹41.32 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yuranus Infrastructure?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuranus Infrastructure are ₹118.05 and ₹118.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yuranus Infrastructure?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuranus Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹58.61 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Yuranus Infrastructure performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yuranus Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.14% over the past day, 18.05% for the past month, -8.49% over 3 months, 75.38% over 1 year, 52.39% across 3 years, and 82.51% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure are 85.30 and 11.19 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Yuranus Infrastructure News

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