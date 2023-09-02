Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|4.98
|15.69
|236.73
|504.84
|171.47
|233.52
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|02 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Others
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021352 and registration number is 021352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.36 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹12.26 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is 16.88 and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is 5.58 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.02 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹35.02 and 52-week low of Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is ₹4.98 as on Aug 28, 2023.