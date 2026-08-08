Here's the live share price of Yuranus Infrastructure along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yuranus Infrastructure
|8.85
|18.05
|-8.49
|-16.28
|75.38
|52.39
|82.51
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Yuranus Infrastructure has gained 75.38% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Yuranus Infrastructure has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|103.56
|114.16
|10
|98.55
|108.66
|20
|103.19
|107.32
|50
|118.01
|114.79
|100
|130.66
|118.34
|200
|108.24
|111.78
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Yuranus Infrastructure remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 3.66%, and public shareholding moved down to 29.75% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Yuranus Infra. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Date Of Board Meeting Purusuant To Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) R
|Jul 14, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Yuranus Infra. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Apr 30, 2026, 10:07 PM IST IST
|Yuranus Infra. - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 18, 2026, 08:59 PM IST IST
|Yuranus Infra. - Non Applicablity Of Related Party- Regulation 23(9) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015
|Apr 18, 2026, 12:11 AM IST IST
|Yuranus Infra. - Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Year Ended March 31, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Yuranus Infrastructure Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC021352 and registration number is 021352. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹118.05 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Yuranus Infrastructure is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹41.32 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yuranus Infrastructure are ₹118.05 and ₹118.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yuranus Infrastructure stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹165.00 and 52-week low of Yuranus Infrastructure is ₹58.61 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Yuranus Infrastructure has shown returns of -4.14% over the past day, 18.05% for the past month, -8.49% over 3 months, 75.38% over 1 year, 52.39% across 3 years, and 82.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yuranus Infrastructure are 85.30 and 11.19 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.08 per annum.
Source: Dion Global