Here's the live share price of Yunik Managing Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yunik Managing Advisors has gained 13.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.88%.
Yunik Managing Advisors’s current P/E of -55.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yunik Managing Advisors
|15.14
|-1.38
|-23.69
|-26.52
|-34.46
|20.86
|13.48
|Tata Capital
|-2.53
|-4.97
|1.97
|-0.47
|-0.47
|-0.16
|-0.09
|Aditya Birla Capital
|-2.95
|-1.87
|-3.09
|21.37
|121.64
|29.96
|21.20
|Max Financial Services
|-1.93
|7.86
|8.44
|11.71
|82.93
|37.83
|14.34
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.19
|-2.09
|-4.91
|-9.91
|-16.71
|-5.91
|-3.59
|360 One Wam
|-3.93
|-8.38
|-6.78
|3.04
|9.52
|33.94
|28.84
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|-3.59
|-9.37
|-22.28
|-18.57
|24.30
|68.27
|35.37
|Tata Investment Corporation
|-3.70
|1.31
|-11.23
|-5.63
|8.26
|46.80
|41.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|-3.70
|-7.00
|-14.96
|-8.42
|1.91
|40.12
|21.60
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|2.10
|5.72
|7.34
|6.68
|50.79
|99.58
|60.63
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-5.48
|-11.49
|-14.80
|-7.69
|18.96
|32.98
|18.65
|Angel One
|-8.05
|-12.53
|-15.13
|-0.35
|14.45
|26.39
|47.37
|JSW Holdings
|-4.98
|-7.72
|-25.79
|-12.55
|-3.05
|60.91
|33.58
|Computer Age Management Services
|-8.18
|-10.70
|-15.73
|-14.49
|3.82
|12.06
|11.41
|KFIN Technologies
|-6.52
|-9.23
|-12.73
|-12.40
|7.19
|47.21
|20.76
|Maharashtra Scooters
|0.29
|-0.68
|-8.19
|-19.96
|43.99
|43.76
|29.06
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-3.94
|-11.36
|124.65
|2,312.09
|774.58
|267.35
|JM Financial
|-5.44
|-0.94
|-15.52
|-33.52
|38.97
|24.90
|5.39
|Edelweiss Financial Services
|-7.15
|5.66
|3.62
|-1.35
|27.27
|21.80
|8.17
|IIFL Capital Services
|5.42
|0.27
|-2.13
|3.35
|57.25
|77.80
|41.28
Over the last one year, Yunik Managing Advisors has declined 34.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Yunik Managing Advisors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|6.79
|6.76
|10
|7.03
|6.92
|20
|7.24
|7.09
|50
|7.31
|7.45
|100
|8.29
|8.12
|200
|9.49
|9.18
In the latest quarter, Yunik Managing Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:41 PM IST
|Yunik Managing - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
|Feb 10, 2026, 11:38 PM IST
|Yunik Managing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jan 30, 2026, 1:08 AM IST
|Yunik Managing Advis - Board Meeting Intimation for Q3 Of 2025-2026
|Jan 20, 2026, 10:29 PM IST
|Yunik Managing Advis - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 06, 2025, 9:45 PM IST
|Yunik Managing Advis - Results-Financial Results For Q2 Of 2025-2026(Updated PDF File)
Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TN2005PLC071791 and registration number is 071791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹7.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yunik Managing Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹10.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yunik Managing Advisors are ₹7.15 and ₹6.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yunik Managing Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹15.20 and 52-week low of Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹6.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yunik Managing Advisors has shown returns of 4.23% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -18.84% over 3 months, -34.88% over 1 year, 23.24% across 3 years, and 13.48% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yunik Managing Advisors are -55.00 and 63.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.