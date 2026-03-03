Facebook Pixel Code
Yunik Managing Advisors Share Price

NSE
BSE

YUNIK MANAGING ADVISORS

Essar Group | Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Yunik Managing Advisors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹7.15 Closed
4.23₹ 0.29
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Yunik Managing Advisors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹6.50₹7.15
₹7.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.00₹15.20
₹7.15
Open Price
₹6.99
Prev. Close
₹6.86
Volume
2,351

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yunik Managing Advisors has gained 13.48% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -34.88%.

Yunik Managing Advisors’s current P/E of -55.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Yunik Managing Advisors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yunik Managing Advisors		15.14-1.38-23.69-26.52-34.4620.8613.48
Tata Capital		-2.53-4.971.97-0.47-0.47-0.16-0.09
Aditya Birla Capital		-2.95-1.87-3.0921.37121.6429.9621.20
Max Financial Services		-1.937.868.4411.7182.9337.8314.34
HDB Financial Services		-2.19-2.09-4.91-9.91-16.71-5.91-3.59
360 One Wam		-3.93-8.38-6.783.049.5233.9428.84
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		-3.59-9.37-22.28-18.5724.3068.2735.37
Tata Investment Corporation		-3.701.31-11.23-5.638.2646.8041.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		-3.70-7.00-14.96-8.421.9140.1221.60
Anand Rathi Wealth		2.105.727.346.6850.7999.5860.63
Nuvama Wealth Management		-5.48-11.49-14.80-7.6918.9632.9818.65
Angel One		-8.05-12.53-15.13-0.3514.4526.3947.37
JSW Holdings		-4.98-7.72-25.79-12.55-3.0560.9133.58
Computer Age Management Services		-8.18-10.70-15.73-14.493.8212.0611.41
KFIN Technologies		-6.52-9.23-12.73-12.407.1947.2120.76
Maharashtra Scooters		0.29-0.68-8.19-19.9643.9943.7629.06
RRP Semiconductor		0-3.94-11.36124.652,312.09774.58267.35
JM Financial		-5.44-0.94-15.52-33.5238.9724.905.39
Edelweiss Financial Services		-7.155.663.62-1.3527.2721.808.17
IIFL Capital Services		5.420.27-2.133.3557.2577.8041.28

Over the last one year, Yunik Managing Advisors has declined 34.46% compared to peers like Tata Capital (-0.47%), Aditya Birla Capital (121.64%), Max Financial Services (82.93%). From a 5 year perspective, Yunik Managing Advisors has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (-0.09%) and Aditya Birla Capital (21.20%).

Yunik Managing Advisors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Yunik Managing Advisors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
56.796.76
107.036.92
207.247.09
507.317.45
1008.298.12
2009.499.18

Yunik Managing Advisors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yunik Managing Advisors remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 77.52% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yunik Managing Advisors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 10, 2026, 11:41 PM ISTYunik Managing - Outcome Of Board Meeting And Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended December 31, 2025.
Feb 10, 2026, 11:38 PM ISTYunik Managing - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jan 30, 2026, 1:08 AM ISTYunik Managing Advis - Board Meeting Intimation for Q3 Of 2025-2026
Jan 20, 2026, 10:29 PM ISTYunik Managing Advis - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 06, 2025, 9:45 PM ISTYunik Managing Advis - Results-Financial Results For Q2 Of 2025-2026(Updated PDF File)

About Yunik Managing Advisors

Yunik Managing Advisors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70200TN2005PLC071791 and registration number is 071791. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Management consultancy activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Srikar Gopalrao
    Director
  • Mr. Srikanth R Venkatadriagaram
    Director
  • Ms. Priyanka Oka
    Director

FAQs on Yunik Managing Advisors Share Price

What is the share price of Yunik Managing Advisors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹7.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yunik Managing Advisors?

The Yunik Managing Advisors is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yunik Managing Advisors?

The market cap of Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹10.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yunik Managing Advisors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yunik Managing Advisors are ₹7.15 and ₹6.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yunik Managing Advisors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yunik Managing Advisors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹15.20 and 52-week low of Yunik Managing Advisors is ₹6.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Yunik Managing Advisors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yunik Managing Advisors has shown returns of 4.23% over the past day, -4.41% for the past month, -18.84% over 3 months, -34.88% over 1 year, 23.24% across 3 years, and 13.48% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yunik Managing Advisors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yunik Managing Advisors are -55.00 and 63.39 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Yunik Managing Advisors News

