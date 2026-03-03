Facebook Pixel Code
Yudiz Solutions Share Price

NSE
BSE

YUDIZ SOLUTIONS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Yudiz Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹32.00 Closed
-4.48₹ -1.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Yudiz Solutions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹31.85₹32.00
₹32.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹24.65₹44.90
₹32.00
Open Price
₹31.85
Prev. Close
₹33.50
Volume
1,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yudiz Solutions has declined 29.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.33%.

Yudiz Solutions’s current P/E of -12.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Yudiz Solutions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Yudiz Solutions		-6.021.5913.27-1.08-24.62-43.92-29.32
Tata Consultancy Services		1.55-18.97-17.81-15.63-25.18-7.87-3.10
Infosys		1.05-22.17-18.36-12.86-24.56-4.49-0.83
HCL Technologies		2.37-19.13-16.43-6.49-12.817.007.27
Wipro		-0.78-18.18-22.03-20.43-29.970.57-1.83
Tech Mahindra		0-21.62-12.73-10.79-9.897.436.63
LTIMindtree		-2.15-27.13-28.49-15.15-8.89-2.212.40
Billionbrains Garage Ventures		-1.27-6.884.0422.6222.627.034.16
Persistent Systems		0.24-25.57-26.18-12.92-11.7024.3140.76
Oracle Financial Services Software		6.10-12.50-15.20-18.60-12.6229.5016.23
MphasiS		1.46-20.00-21.16-22.03-0.442.755.87
Coforge		-4.08-32.09-39.21-32.86-20.9810.9316.80
Hexaware Technologies		-2.22-35.71-38.46-37.75-42.38-15.10-9.36
Tata Elxsi		-1.08-19.22-14.01-18.02-18.45-10.3611.66
Tata Technologies		1.44-11.99-13.52-15.25-12.89-23.82-15.06
Pine Labs		-10.74-19.04-26.71-27.68-27.68-10.24-6.28
KPIT Technologies		-0.82-23.80-40.08-37.99-37.41-3.4339.77
Zensar Technologies		5.77-15.49-23.02-27.00-19.1428.2713.52
Fractal Analytics		-9.66-11.29-11.29-11.29-11.29-3.91-2.37
TBO Tek		-10.22-19.64-30.43-26.11-1.71-5.80-3.52

Over the last one year, Yudiz Solutions has declined 24.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Yudiz Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).

Yudiz Solutions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Yudiz Solutions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
532.7933.13
1032.5333.04
2033.5432.56
5029.7831.13
10030.0331.1
20031.2635.87

Yudiz Solutions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Yudiz Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 123.81%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Yudiz Solutions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Yudiz Solutions fact sheet for more information

About Yudiz Solutions

Yudiz Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2011PLC067088 and registration number is 067088. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Bharat Shamjibhai Patel
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Pratik Bhaskarbhai Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Chirag Rajendrakumar Leuva
    Director & CEO
  • Mr. Santosh Chimanbhai Purabia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nisarg Nalinbhai Pathak
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utpal Vaishnav
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Amit Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Jija Roy
    Independent Director

FAQs on Yudiz Solutions Share Price

What is the share price of Yudiz Solutions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yudiz Solutions is ₹32.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Yudiz Solutions?

The Yudiz Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Yudiz Solutions?

The market cap of Yudiz Solutions is ₹33.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Yudiz Solutions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Yudiz Solutions are ₹32.00 and ₹31.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Yudiz Solutions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yudiz Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yudiz Solutions is ₹44.90 and 52-week low of Yudiz Solutions is ₹24.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Yudiz Solutions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Yudiz Solutions has shown returns of -4.48% over the past day, 23.08% for the past month, 8.84% over 3 months, -28.33% over 1 year, -43.92% across 3 years, and -29.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Yudiz Solutions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yudiz Solutions are -12.11 and 0.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Yudiz Solutions News

