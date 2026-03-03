Here's the live share price of Yudiz Solutions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Yudiz Solutions has declined 29.32% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -28.33%.
Yudiz Solutions’s current P/E of -12.11x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Yudiz Solutions
|-6.02
|1.59
|13.27
|-1.08
|-24.62
|-43.92
|-29.32
|Tata Consultancy Services
|1.55
|-18.97
|-17.81
|-15.63
|-25.18
|-7.87
|-3.10
|Infosys
|1.05
|-22.17
|-18.36
|-12.86
|-24.56
|-4.49
|-0.83
|HCL Technologies
|2.37
|-19.13
|-16.43
|-6.49
|-12.81
|7.00
|7.27
|Wipro
|-0.78
|-18.18
|-22.03
|-20.43
|-29.97
|0.57
|-1.83
|Tech Mahindra
|0
|-21.62
|-12.73
|-10.79
|-9.89
|7.43
|6.63
|LTIMindtree
|-2.15
|-27.13
|-28.49
|-15.15
|-8.89
|-2.21
|2.40
|Billionbrains Garage Ventures
|-1.27
|-6.88
|4.04
|22.62
|22.62
|7.03
|4.16
|Persistent Systems
|0.24
|-25.57
|-26.18
|-12.92
|-11.70
|24.31
|40.76
|Oracle Financial Services Software
|6.10
|-12.50
|-15.20
|-18.60
|-12.62
|29.50
|16.23
|MphasiS
|1.46
|-20.00
|-21.16
|-22.03
|-0.44
|2.75
|5.87
|Coforge
|-4.08
|-32.09
|-39.21
|-32.86
|-20.98
|10.93
|16.80
|Hexaware Technologies
|-2.22
|-35.71
|-38.46
|-37.75
|-42.38
|-15.10
|-9.36
|Tata Elxsi
|-1.08
|-19.22
|-14.01
|-18.02
|-18.45
|-10.36
|11.66
|Tata Technologies
|1.44
|-11.99
|-13.52
|-15.25
|-12.89
|-23.82
|-15.06
|Pine Labs
|-10.74
|-19.04
|-26.71
|-27.68
|-27.68
|-10.24
|-6.28
|KPIT Technologies
|-0.82
|-23.80
|-40.08
|-37.99
|-37.41
|-3.43
|39.77
|Zensar Technologies
|5.77
|-15.49
|-23.02
|-27.00
|-19.14
|28.27
|13.52
|Fractal Analytics
|-9.66
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-11.29
|-3.91
|-2.37
|TBO Tek
|-10.22
|-19.64
|-30.43
|-26.11
|-1.71
|-5.80
|-3.52
Over the last one year, Yudiz Solutions has declined 24.62% compared to peers like Tata Consultancy Services (-25.18%), Infosys (-24.56%), HCL Technologies (-12.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Yudiz Solutions has underperformed peers relative to Tata Consultancy Services (-3.10%) and Infosys (-0.83%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|32.79
|33.13
|10
|32.53
|33.04
|20
|33.54
|32.56
|50
|29.78
|31.13
|100
|30.03
|31.1
|200
|31.26
|35.87
In the latest quarter, Yudiz Solutions saw a rise in promoter holding to 123.81%, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.74%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.58% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Yudiz Solutions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/09/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U72900GJ2011PLC067088 and registration number is 067088. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Consulting & Software. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 20.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Yudiz Solutions is ₹32.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yudiz Solutions is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Yudiz Solutions is ₹33.01 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Yudiz Solutions are ₹32.00 and ₹31.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Yudiz Solutions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Yudiz Solutions is ₹44.90 and 52-week low of Yudiz Solutions is ₹24.65 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Yudiz Solutions has shown returns of -4.48% over the past day, 23.08% for the past month, 8.84% over 3 months, -28.33% over 1 year, -43.92% across 3 years, and -29.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Yudiz Solutions are -12.11 and 0.71 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.